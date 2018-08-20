Log in
ADVTECH LIMITED (ADHJ)

ADVTECH LIMITED (ADHJ)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Advtech : Young gymnast grabs gold!

08/20/2018 | 08:46am CEST

Michelle Steyn, a grade 7 learner from Maragon Olympus primary school, competed at the North Gauteng gymnastics competition held on 3 August at the Matsport Centre in Centurion.

She received the gold medal for overall first place with the highest score in her specific age group for level 5. This is as a result of finishing first place in vault, second place in both floor and uneven bars and third place on the balance beam.

Michelle started participating in gymnastics at the end of grade 1. She dreams of representing her country at the Olympic Games in a few years' time.

Like her role model, Romanian gymnast and Olympic gold medal winner, Nadia Comanecii, she believes that hard work and perseverance are the key to success. Her motto is to rather try and fail than not to have tried at all.

She is part of the team that will represent North Gauteng province at the Gauteng competition that will be held on 15 September this year. If successful in qualifying at this event, she will also compete at the SA Gym Games later this year.

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:45:07 UTC
