Advtech : Youngsters master robotics at Crawford

​Fourways Review



Robotics learners from the school were tasked with designing, building and programming their own robot in the lead-up to the World Robotics Olympiad provincial rounds of the competition, one of which will be taking place in August in KwaZulu-Natal, one in the Western Cape, one in the Northern Cape and two in Gauteng. The Olympiad governing body challenged learners to create a robot which can complete a task in less than two minutes and 30 seconds.

All competing teams will be ranked nationally and from this ranking list, the top 10 to 15 teams will be invited to attend and compete in the national event in Gauteng.

Teams winning their category might be invited to represent South Africa at the international Olympiad event later this year.

Gilles Teuwen, who is in Grade 11 and a robotics captain at the school, explained, 'Designing any piece of machinery with a specific purpose in mind requires members to develop their creative thinking skills, problem solving skills as well as their concepts spatial awareness and relative mechanics.

'Additionally, the programming aspect of robotics requires each member to build their sequential thinking skills, as well as learn how to deconstruct large challenges into smaller, more manageable tasks.

'The skills taught and developed at robotics extend far beyond the scope of robotics sessions. Learners can apply their skills to everyday challenges, either in the classroom or beyond.'