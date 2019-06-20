Log in
ADVTECH LIMITED

06/19
13.61 ZAR   -0.29%
ADVTECH : Youngsters master robotics at Crawford
PU
06/18ADVTECH : Young Cape chef among semi-finalists for international culinary competition
PU
06/18ADVTECH : Pinnacle College Linden breaks ground
PU
Advtech : Youngsters master robotics at Crawford

06/20/2019 | 02:24am EDT

​Fourways Review

Robotics learners from the school were tasked with designing, building and programming their own robot in the lead-up to the World Robotics Olympiad provincial rounds of the competition, one of which will be taking place in August in KwaZulu-Natal, one in the Western Cape, one in the Northern Cape and two in Gauteng. The Olympiad governing body challenged learners to create a robot which can complete a task in less than two minutes and 30 seconds.

All competing teams will be ranked nationally and from this ranking list, the top 10 to 15 teams will be invited to attend and compete in the national event in Gauteng.

Teams winning their category might be invited to represent South Africa at the international Olympiad event later this year.

Gilles Teuwen, who is in Grade 11 and a robotics captain at the school, explained, 'Designing any piece of machinery with a specific purpose in mind requires members to develop their creative thinking skills, problem solving skills as well as their concepts spatial awareness and relative mechanics.

'Additionally, the programming aspect of robotics requires each member to build their sequential thinking skills, as well as learn how to deconstruct large challenges into smaller, more manageable tasks.

'The skills taught and developed at robotics extend far beyond the scope of robotics sessions. Learners can apply their skills to everyday challenges, either in the classroom or beyond.'

Jayden Kambule, Shreya Maharaj, Boitu Dibete and Tarique MacKay work on their robotics project. Photo: Supplied


Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:23:09 UTC
