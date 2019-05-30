Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ADX Energy Limited    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LIMITED

(ADX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/29
0.005 AUD   --.--%
05/30ADX ENERGY : Results of Meeting
PU
05/30ADX ENERGY : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
05/30ADX ENERGY : Final Drilling Approvals Received For Iecea Mica-1
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Annual General Meeting Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

ADX Energy Ltd

AGM Presentation Update

A European focused appraisal and development company

By Ian Tchacos - Executive Chairman

31 May 2019

www.adxenergy.com

1

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by ADX Energy Ltd for the purpose of providing an activity update to interested analysts/investors and shareholders. Any statements, opinions, projections, forecasts or other material contained in this document do not constitute any commitments, representations or warranties by ADX Energy Ltd or its directors, agents and employees. Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, directors, agents and employees of ADX Energy Ltd shall in no way be liable to any person or body for any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of whatsoever nature arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this document. This document includes certain statements, opinions, projections, forecasts and other material, which reflect various assumptions. The assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. ADX Energy Ltd recommends that potential investors consult their professional advisor/s as an investment in the company is considered to be speculative in nature.

CONTINGENT & PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES & DEFINITIONS

Tunisia: Refer to ASX announcements 17/7/2018 (contingent) and 26/9/2012 (prospective). Italy: Refer to ASX

announcements 17/2/2016 & 29/3/2018 (contingent) and 21/4/2016 (prospective). Romania: Refer to ASX announcement 11/7/2018 (contingent and prospective) and 20/3/2019 (prospective). ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that affects the information included in those market announcements and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Contingent Resources: those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations but, for which the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. Prospective Resources: those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

1C, 2C, 3C Estimates: in a probabilistic resource size distribution these are the P90 (90% probability), P50, and P10, respectively, for individual opportunities. Totals are by arithmetic summation as recommended under PRMS guidelines. This results in a conservative low case total and optimistic high case total.

Persons compiling information about Hydrocarbons.

Pursuant to the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules 5.41 and 5.42, the technical and resource information contained in this presentation has been reviewed by Paul Fink, Technical Director of ADX Energy Limited. Mr. Fink is a qualified geophysicist with 23 years of technical, commercial and management experience in exploration for, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. Mr. Fink has reviewed the results, procedures and data contained in this presentation and considers the resource estimates to be fairly represented. Mr. Fink has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and

context in which it appears. Mr. Fink is a member of the EAGE (European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers) and FIDIC

(Federation of Consulting Engineers).

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

ASSET SUMMARY

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Strategic Mediterranean

Nilde Oil Redevelopment Project

Offshore Sicily

ASX Code

ADX

Position

100% equity

33 MMBO 2C Resources

Recently secured Farm out to fund Euro 21 million work program for 50% equity

(subject to ratification to operate and 18 month E&P Moratorium)

Dougga Gas Condensate Project

Shares on Issue

No of Shareholders

Market Cap @ 0.6 cents

Cash at 30 September 2018

Includes funds held for Parta Drilling

1,213 million

2,545

$ 7.3mill

A$2.7 mil

Nilde Oil

Project

(Subject to Ratification)

Dougga Gas Condensate

  • Offshore Tunisia
  • 100% equity
  • 122 MMBOE 2C Resources
    Independent Auditor rates Project 70%
    chance of commercialisation

Parta Appraisal Project

  • Onshore Romania
  • Interest held via UK SPV

(63% interest Danube Petroleum)

  • 50 BCF 2C & Prospective Resources*

(*Danube share)

Funding Received for First Well in Q3 2019

163MMBOE

2C Contingent Resources

"Independently Assessed"

NEAR TERM ACTIVITY

Romania Appraisal Drilling

  • Commence Q3 2019
  • Re drill of tested gas discoveries

Nilde License Ratification

  • Financial backing from SDP farm out expected to yield license ratification
  • Farm in values ADX @ significant premium to current share price

Dougga Appraisal Funding

  • All technical work completed
  • In discussions with multiple parties to secure appraisal drilling funding

Project

Romanian Exploration &

Production Position

Iecea Mare

Prod License

Parta Exp

License

3

Note: Contingent Resources Reporting Dates are as follows: Nilde 29/3/2018, Dougga 16/7/2018 and Parta 11/7/2018

2018 REVIEW

Key Achievements

Corporate

  • Set up of Danube Petroleum Limited as a funding and operating vehicle for Romanian

activities

Asset Acquisitions

  • Purchased 100% of Iecea Mare Production License at low cost
  • Secured 50% interest in Parta Exploration license Interest at no cost

Asset development

  • Resource and Project Concept studies have been completed for all assets
  • Independent Evaluation (Resource) Reports Completed for all assets
  • Information Memorandums and Data Rooms available for all assets
  • Operational readiness for Parta Appraisal Drilling, onshore Romania
  • Permitting readiness for Parta 3D exploration work program, Onshore Romania

Funding

  • Parta Appraisal Program - Secured US$ 2.5 million funding for 1st well
  • Nilde Appraisal - Secured Euro 21 million funding from company with strong balance sheet and cash flow (subject to Ratification of license)
  • Dougga Appraisal - Ongoing discussions with multiple funding partners

Setbacks

  • 18 month Moratorium on Exploration and Production activities in Italy

4

KEY ASSET STATUS

- Nilde Oil Redevelopment Project (100% Equity)

Project Summary

Nilde Oil Field

Redevelopment

34.1 MMBBL (2C)

Contingent Resource

  • Material remaining oil resource (Independently Assessed)
  • Field prematurely abandoned due to low oil price and primitive FPSO technology
  • Proven, highly productive reservoirs , high quality crude (20,000 BPD predicted from 3 wells)
  • Shallow water depths, shallow drill depths and optimal development concept using leased facilities
  • Excellent economics with low Capex per Barrel, favourable fiscal terms and rapid paybacks
  • Further upside with two other tested oil discoveries and on trend exploration.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 03:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADX ENERGY LIMITED
05/30ADX ENERGY : Results of Meeting
PU
05/30ADX ENERGY : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
05/30ADX ENERGY : Final Drilling Approvals Received For Iecea Mica-1
AQ
05/29ADX ENERGY : Final Drilling Approvals Received for Iecea Mica 1
PU
05/14ADX ENERGY : Announces Funding Update on Danube Petroleum Limited
AQ
04/30ADX ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
04/08ADX ENERGY : US$1.5 Million Farm-in Funding for Parta License
AQ
04/08ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest Notice A Childs
PU
04/08ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest Notice I Tchacos
PU
04/08ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest Notice PHS
PU
More news
Chart ADX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Rob Brown Non-Executive Director
Philip Haydn-Slater Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADX ENERGY LIMITED-44.44%4
CNOOC LTD7.73%73 486
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.54%67 969
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.89%50 157
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.83%38 890
ANADARKO PETROLEUM63.07%35 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About