Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ADX Energy Limited    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LIMITED

(ADX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Appendix 3B Conversions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

ADX Energy Ltd

ABN

50 009 058 646

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Shares

3,571,427

3

Principal terms of the +securities Fully paid ordinary shares

(e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry

date; if partly paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and due

dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has

obtained

security

holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

without

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1

Yes

0.7 cents

Conversion of $25,000 of convertible note facilities

Yes

31 May 2019

-

6d

Number of +securities issued

-

with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued

with security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

-

3,571,427

-

-

7.1 27,570,885

7.1A 122,648,875

Total 150,219,760

16 September 2019

Number

+Class

1,232,176,901

Ordinary Fully Paid

Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

25,000,000

Unlisted options

exercise price 2 cents,

expiry 31/12/2019

5,000,000

Unlisted options

exercise price 3 cents,

expiry 31/12/2019

9,770,047

Unlisted options

exercise price Nil cents,

expiry 31/5/2022

18,072,991

Unlisted options

exercise price Nil cents,

expiry 31/5/2023

12,798,214

Unlisted options

exercise price Nil cents,

expiry 31/7/2023

140,000,004

Convertible notes

(Convertible into

140,000,004 fully paid

ordinary shares at no

less than A$0.007 per

share)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Not applicable

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  2. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  3. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
  9. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 07:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADX ENERGY LIMITED
03:57aADX ENERGY : Appendix 3B Conversions
PU
09/16ADX ENERGY : Parta Appraisal Program Funding Iecea Mare Licence Romania
PU
09/16ADX ENERGY LTD (ASX : ADX) Parta Appraisal Program Funding "Iecea Mare Productio..
AQ
09/12ADX ENERGY : Good Oil Conference Presentation
PU
09/09ADX ENERGY : RAG Austrian Production Asset Update and Revision of Strategic Focu..
AQ
09/09ADX ENERGY : Iecea Mica-1 Well Results and Operations Update
AQ
09/08ADX ENERGY : Iecea Mica 1 Well Results & Operations Update
PU
09/05ADX ENERGY : Austrian Prodn Asset Update, Strategic Focus & Presentation
PU
09/04ADX ENERGY : Iecea Mica 1 Well Increase in Pressure Control Incident
AQ
09/03ADX ENERGY : Iecea Mica 1 Well Increase in Pressure Control Incident
PU
More news
Chart ADX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Rob Brown Non-Executive Director
Philip Haydn-Slater Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADX ENERGY LIMITED33.33%10
CNOOC LTD5.10%67 916
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.29%63 656
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.80%46 075
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.54%40 332
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.16%30 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group