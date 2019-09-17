ADX Energy : Appendix 3B Conversions

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Shares
3,571,427
Principal terms of the +securities Fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
0.7 cents
Conversion of $25,000 of convertible note facilities
Yes
31 May 2019
-
7 +Issue dates
-
3,571,427
-
-
7.1 27,570,885
7.1A 122,648,875
Total 150,219,760
16 September 2019
Number
+Class
1,232,176,901
Ordinary Fully Paid
Shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Number
+Class
25,000,000
Unlisted options
exercise price 2 cents,
expiry 31/12/2019
5,000,000
Unlisted options
exercise price 3 cents,
expiry 31/12/2019
9,770,047
Unlisted options
exercise price Nil cents,
expiry 31/5/2022
18,072,991
Unlisted options
exercise price Nil cents,
expiry 31/5/2023
12,798,214
Unlisted options
exercise price Nil cents,
expiry 31/7/2023
140,000,004
Convertible notes
(Convertible into
140,000,004 fully paid
ordinary shares at no
less than A$0.007 per
share)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 07:56:02 UTC