ADX ENERGY LIMITED

(ADX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/14
0.008 AUD   +14.29%
12:19aADX ENERGY : Appendix 3B Loans
07/15ADX ENERGY : Finalisation of Loan Note Financing Raises A$1.2 Million
07/10ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest A Childs
ADX Energy : Appendix 3B Loans

07/16/2019 | 12:19am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

ADX Energy Ltd

ABN

50 009 058 646

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Convertible loan facilities

Convertible loan facilities which, collectively, may be converted into a maximum of 150,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares (assuming conversion at the lowest possible conversion price of A$0.007)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Convertible loans convertible into fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of ADX Energy Ltd at any time prior to 12 January 2020.

The number of the shares to be issued on conversion is to be determined by dividing the loan amount to be converted by the lower of:

  1. the share price used for any capital raising by issue of ADX shares, during the period 12/7/2019 to 12/1/2020); and
  2. A$0.007 per share.

Should the conversion price referred to in (a) be any lower than A$0.007, the Company will seek shareholder approval for the issue of that number of shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

No - Upon conversion of the loans into ordinary shares, the ordinary shares will rank equally with an existing class of quoted securities. The convertible loan does not entitle the lender to participate in the next dividend or interest payment.

The shares issued on conversion rank equally with the existing class of shares on issue.

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

$1,055,000

Funds raised by the convertible loans will be utilised to fund the deposit and transaction costs for the Zistersdorf and Gaiselberg Fields located onshore in the Vienna Basin, Austria (RAG Production Assets) from RAG Exploration & Production GmbH (refer ASX announcement 1 July 2019) as well as ongoing activities across the rest of ADX asset portfolio.

6a

6b

6c

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Yes

31 May 2019

150,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares (or such lesser number should the convertible loans be converted at a conversion price greater than $0.007)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d

6e

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued - with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued - with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Number of +securities issued - under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule

-

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

If +securities were issued under

-

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

7

8

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

7.1 24,014,314

7.1A 121,003,817

Total 145,018,131

16 July 2019

Number

+Class

1,216,815,301

Ordinary Fully Paid

Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

25,000,000

Unlisted

options

-

exercise

price 2

cents,

expiry 31/12/2019

5,000,000

Unlisted

options

-

exercise

price 3

cents,

expiry 31/12/2019

9,770,047

Unlisted

options

-

exercise

price

Nil

cents,

expiry 31/5/2022

150,714,286

Convertible

notes

(Convertible

into

150,714,286

fully

paid

ordinary

shares

at

A$0.007 per share)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Not applicable

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 04:19:00 UTC
