ADX Energy : Appendix 3B Loans

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Convertible loan facilities
Convertible loan facilities which, collectively, may be converted into a maximum of 150,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares (assuming conversion at the lowest possible conversion price of A$0.007)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Convertible loans convertible into fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of ADX Energy Ltd at any time prior to 12 January 2020.
The number of the shares to be issued on conversion is to be determined by dividing the loan amount to be converted by the lower of:
the share price used for any capital raising by issue of ADX shares, during the period 12/7/2019 to 12/1/2020); and
A$0.007 per share.
Should the conversion price referred to in (a) be any lower than A$0.007, the Company will seek shareholder approval for the issue of that number of shares.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
No - Upon conversion of the loans into ordinary shares, the ordinary shares will rank equally with an existing class of quoted securities. The convertible loan does not entitle the lender to participate in the next dividend or interest payment.
The shares issued on conversion rank equally with the existing class of shares on issue.
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
$1,055,000
Funds raised by the convertible loans will be utilised to fund the deposit and transaction costs for the Zistersdorf and Gaiselberg Fields located onshore in the Vienna Basin, Austria (RAG Production Assets) from RAG Exploration & Production GmbH (refer ASX announcement 1 July 2019) as well as ongoing activities across the rest of ADX asset portfolio.
6a
6b
6c
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Yes
31 May 2019
150,714,286 fully paid ordinary shares (or such lesser number should the convertible loans be converted at a conversion price greater than $0.007)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d
6e
6f
6g
6h
Number of +securities issued - with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued - with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Number of +securities issued - under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule
-
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
If +securities were issued under
-
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
7
8
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
7.1 24,014,314
7.1A 121,003,817
Total 145,018,131
16 July 2019
Number
+Class
1,216,815,301
Ordinary Fully Paid
Shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
25,000,000
Unlisted
options
-
exercise
price 2
cents,
expiry 31/12/2019
5,000,000
Unlisted
options
-
exercise
price 3
cents,
expiry 31/12/2019
9,770,047
Unlisted
options
-
exercise
price
Nil
cents,
expiry 31/5/2022
150,714,286
Convertible
notes
(Convertible
into
150,714,286
fully
paid
ordinary
shares
at
A$0.007 per share)
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
Not applicable
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approvalN/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.