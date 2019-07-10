ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest A Childs

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Andrew Childs Date of last notice 1 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect and Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Marina Childs - Spouse Note: Provide details of the circumstances Brazell Pty Ltd giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 8 July 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 464,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct). 23,951,606 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (indirect). Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 200,000 indirect Number disposed - Value/Consideration $1,639 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.