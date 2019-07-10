ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest A Childs

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd
ABN: 50 009 058 636
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Andrew Childs
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
1 July 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect and Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Marina Childs - Spouse
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
|
Brazell Pty Ltd
|
giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
8 July 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
464,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct).
|
|
|
23,951,606 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (indirect).
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
200,000 indirect
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
-
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$1,639
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
464,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct).
|
|
|
24,151,606 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (indirect).
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
exercise of options, issue of securities under On-markettrade dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
|
|
where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
|
N/a
|
the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
|
N/a
|
date was this provided?
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 02:12:03 UTC