ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd
ABN: 50 009 058 636
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Ian Tchacos
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
8 August 2019
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
1. Warroorah Pty Ltd .
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
2. Eonia Pty Ltd - which Mr Tchacos is a
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
|
beneficiary.
|
|
giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
23 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
(indirect)
|
|
|
|
2.
|
12,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
(indirect)
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
3.
|
882,780 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct)
|
|
4.
|
6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect)
|
|
|
|
5.
|
10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise
|
|
|
|
|
price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct)
|
|
|
|
6.
|
6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
|
|
|
nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct)
|
|
Class
|
|
Fully Paid Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
|
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$12,066
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
1.
|
30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
(indirect)
|
|
2.
|
13,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
(indirect)
|
|
3.
|
882,780 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct)
|
No. of securities held after change
|
4.
|
6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect)
|
|
5.
|
10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise
|
|
|
price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct)
|
|
6.
|
6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
|
nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct)
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
|
On-market purchase
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
|
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
|
buy-back
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/a
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/a
|
provided?
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 07:56:03 UTC