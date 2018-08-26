ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice P Haydn-Slater

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Philip Haydn-Slater Date of last notice 12 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Fitel Nominees Limited (Pension Fund for Philip Haydn-Slater) Date of change 14 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 8,000,000 shares (indirect)

2. 1,731,788 shares (direct)

3. 4,000,000 unlisted options. Exercise price $0.019, expire 31/5/2019 (direct) Class Fully Paid Shares Number acquired 825,000 shares (direct) Number disposed - Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $8,250 Non-cash - value based on director fees sacrificed for shares.

01/01/2011

No. of securities held after change 1. 8,000,000 shares (indirect)

2. 2,556,788 shares (direct)

3. 4,000,000 unlisted options. Exercise price $0.019, expire 31/5/2019 (direct) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Shares issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors' Share Plan approved by Shareholders on 25 May 2018. Issued in consideration of remuneration waived for the quarter to 30 June 2018. Number of shares based on remuneration waived and VWAP for the quarter ended 30 June 2018.

