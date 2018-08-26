ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice P Haydn-Slater

Log in
08/26/2018 | 08:52am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Philip Haydn-Slater

Date of last notice

12 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Fitel Nominees Limited (Pension Fund for Philip Haydn-Slater)

Date of change

14 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. 8,000,000 shares (indirect)

  • 2. 1,731,788 shares (direct)

  • 3. 4,000,000 unlisted options. Exercise price $0.019, expire 31/5/2019 (direct)

Class

Fully Paid Shares

Number acquired

825,000 shares (direct)

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$8,250 Non-cash - value based on director fees sacrificed for shares.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. 8,000,000 shares (indirect)

  • 2. 2,556,788 shares (direct)

  • 3. 4,000,000 unlisted options. Exercise price $0.019, expire 31/5/2019 (direct)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Shares issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors' Share Plan approved by Shareholders on 25 May 2018. Issued in consideration of remuneration waived for the quarter to 30 June 2018. Number of shares based on remuneration waived and VWAP for the quarter ended 30 June 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 06:51:02 UTC
