ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink

Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd
ABN: 50 009 058 636
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Paul Fink
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
8 April 2019
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
|
|
giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
28 June 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
33,871,692 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
|
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
178,571
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
-
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$1,250 Non-cash - value based on director
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
fees
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
34,050,263 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022
|
|
|
|
Issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors' Share
|
Nature of change
|
Plan approved by Shareholders on 31 May
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
|
2019. Issued in consideration of part directors
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
fees for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
Number of shares based on directors fees to
|
buy-back
|
be paid via equity and VWAP for the quarter
|
|
ended 31 March 2019.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/a
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/a
|
provided?
|
