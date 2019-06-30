Log in
ADX ENERGY LIMITED

(ADX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/24
0.007 AUD   --.--%
09:33pADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink
PU
09:33pADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest PHS
PU
09:33pADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest R Brown
PU
ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest PHS

0
06/30/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Philip Haydn-Slater

Date of last notice

4 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Fitel Nominees Limited (Pension Fund for

(including registered holder)

Philip Haydn-Slater)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

28 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

-

8,000,000 shares (indirect)

-

3,931,788 shares (direct)

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

1,178,571 direct

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$8,250 Non-cash - value based on director

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

fees

details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

-

8,000,000 shares (indirect)

No. of securities held after change

-

5,110,359 shares (direct)

Issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors' Share Plan

Nature of change

approved by Shareholders on 31 May 2019.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Issued in consideration of directors fees for the

exercise of options, issue of securities under

quarter ended 31 March 2019. Number of

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

shares based on directors fees to be paid via

buy-back

equity and VWAP for the quarter ended 31

March 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:32:10 UTC
