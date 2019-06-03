Log in
ADX Energy Limited    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LIMITED

(ADX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/03
0.006 AUD   +20.00%
06/03ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest PHS Lapse Opt
PU
05/30ADX ENERGY : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
05/30ADX ENERGY : Results of Meeting
PU
ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest PHS Lapse Opt

06/03/2019

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Philip Haydn-Slater

Date of last notice

8 April 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Fitel Nominees Limited (Pension Fund for

(including registered holder)

Philip Haydn-Slater)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

31 May 2019

1.

8,000,000 shares (indirect)

No. of securities held prior to change

2.

3,931,788 shares (direct)

3.

4,000,000 unlisted options. Exercise

price $0.019, expire 31/5/2019 (direct)

Class

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

4,000,000 lapsed options

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

- 8,000,000 shares (indirect)

- 3,931,788 shares (direct)

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

exercise of options, issue of securities under Lapse of unlisted options dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 03:33:03 UTC
