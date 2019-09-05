ADX Energy : Austrian Prodn Asset Update, Strategic Focus & Presentation

ASX Release
6 September 2019
RAG Austrian Production Asset Update and Revision of Strategic Focus
Highlights in this Release
The RAG acquisition provides the following asset opportunities;
-
350 BOPD production and 1 million barrels 2P reserves Note 1 generating A$10 million per annum of revenue
-
Contingent Resource (2C) upside of 8.5 million barrels Note 1 by developing already producing reservoirs
-
Drill ready walk in exploration portfolio with access to adjacent infrastructure
-
Multiple growth and value creation opportunities ranging from low risk reserves development to high reward exploration Note 1
As well as the following strategic attributes;
-
Transformation to an onshore European producer with low risk predictable revenues
-
First foreign publicly listed oil and gas player in the Austrian oil and gas sector (currently dominated by two majority state owned companies)
-
Ability to focus on rapid cash flow growth and high return investments in low cost pro development jurisdictions
Note 1 - See attached presentation outlining reserves reporting requirements and the strategic and value creation potential of the Austrian acquisition.
ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) is pleased to provide the attached presentation which is intended to provide Shareholders with a greater understanding of the potential impact for ADX of the RAG Asset acquisition onshore Austria as previously announced on 2 July 2019. RAG and ADX have been working closely together during the last 2 months to secure the necessary government transfers for producing licenses, transfers of land and exploration license applications.
The acquisition transforms ADX's business model from one that is dependent on opportunistic farmouts to one that is based on a sustainable growth platform with predictable cash flows, low risk expansion opportunities as well as the higher risk higher reward appraisal and exploration that can be funded by farmouts.
The RAG Assets, which include the Zistersdorf and Gaiselberg producing fields and exclusive access to RAG's exploration data and portfolio in upper Austria, positions ADX as an onshore European producer, developer and explorer in Austria and Romania.
The combination of the RAG Assets and ADX's existing Romanian Assets provide multiple growth and value creation opportunities in low cost, pro-development jurisdictions with favourable fiscal terms, proven prospectivity for oil and gas, excellent access to infrastructure and high energy pricing.
The value creation opportunities provided by RAG acquisition can be summarised as follows;
RAG producing assets
-
Developed reserves and stable production from well maintained, highly optimised production facilities providing a predictable cash flow base
-
Additional undeveloped reserves from infill drilling and low cost side tracks from existing wells providing low risk and low cost reserves and cash flow enhancement
-
Additional undeveloped resource potential from currently producing but as yet not targeted reservoirs providing potential for substantial increases in reserves and production utilising existing facilities
RAG exploration data and acreage applications
-
Multiple low risk appraisal and nearfield exploration opportunities providing rapid cash flow development
-
Several high risk, high reward prospects providing exceptional leverage for investors
Upon closing of the RAG transaction, ADX will become the first foreign publicly listed oil and gas company in the Austrian oil and gas sector, where exploration acreage and production has been held exclusively for over 50 years by two large majority state-owned companies (RAG Note 2 and OMV Note 3). Importantly ADX is in a unique position to work collaboratively with the seller (RAG) who will remain in the gas transmission and storage business but is systematically exiting the E & P business. The transaction includes a commercial framework that facilitates the commercialisation of ADX's intended production enhancement opportunities and exploration activities through skills and data access, as well as favourable production infrastructure access and tariff arrangements.
Going Forward
As result of the RAG acquisition, ADX will focus its activities on assets capable of attracting funding, that can be rapidly commercialised and provide high returns on investment. Looking forward ADX's immediate focus will be to close the RAG acquisition, evaluate and test the Iecea Mica-1 well that is currently drilling in Romania as well as commencing production enhancement and appraisal opportunities in Austria.
In the longer term ADX expects to be in a position to pursue the appraisal of the potentially highly profitable Nilde Oil Redevelopment project offshore Italy following the expected termination of a government moratorium in Q4 2020 by utilising funding provided by the (Euro 20.8 million) farmout secured in late 2018 with SDP Services Limited.
By contrast activities in Tunisia are likely to be deferred or suspended in favour of the abovementioned more stable and fiscally attractive jurisdictions. Despite a very well defined technical and commercial solution developed by ADX in conjunction with Technip FMC for the potential appraisal and development of Dougga Gas Condensate Discovery, the PSC terms offered in Tunisia remain a barrier to investment for such a high capital cost project. ADX has recently requested a suspension of the Kerkouane license on the basis of force majeure due to the recent termination of a drilling contract by Noble Services International Limited for the Globe Trotter II drill ship. The termination by Noble was due to unforeseen extension of contractual commitments by previously contracted operators.
The Board of ADX can now look forward to reporting our progress in relation to the RAG acquisition and the Iecea Mica-1 well which, if successful, have the capacity to position ADX as a unique break through business in very desirable European jurisdictions traditionally dominated by national oil companies and well-funded private equity groups
Note 2 - RAG is an oil and gas company headquartered in Vienna, with the largest gas storage facilities in Austria. Operations for exploration and production are situated in Upper Austria. Together with Wingas and Gazprom it owns the Haidach Gas Storage facility. RAG's stated strategic focus is the development of its downstream gas transmission and storage business.
Note 3 - OMV is an Austrian integrated oil and gas company which is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Following partial privatization OMV became the Austrian first state owned company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. It is active in the upstream and downstream businesses with over 20,000 employees.
September 2019
ADX Energy Ltd
Austrian (RAG) Acquisition of
Production & Exploration Assets
Implications for Strategy and Growth
"Transformation of ADX to an onshore European producer with reserves and resource upside as well as a drill ready exploration portfolio including access to infrastructure enabled by a highly collaborative transaction."
RAG Asset Production and Exploration Acquisition - SUMMARY OF STRATEGIC & VALUE POTENTIAL
Disclaimer Statement (1)
This document has been prepared by ADX Energy Ltd for the purpose of providing information regarding the RAG production asset acquisition to interested analysts/investors and shareholders. Any statements, opinions, projections, forecasts or other material contained in this document do not constitute any commitments, representations or warranties by ADX Energy Ltd or its directors, agents and employees. Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, directors, agents and employees of ADX Energy Ltd shall in no way be liable to any person or body for any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of whatsoever nature arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this document. This document includes certain statements, opinions, projections, forecasts and other material, which reflect various assumptions. The assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. ADX Energy Ltd recommends that potential investors consult their professional advisor/s as an investment in the company is considered to be speculative in nature.
Persons compiling information about Hydrocarbons.
Pursuant to the requirements of the ASX Listing Rule 5.31 the technical and resources information contained in this release has been reviewed by Paul Fink as part of the due diligence process on behalf of ADX. Mr. Fink is Technical Director of ADX Energy Ltd and is a qualified geophysicist with 23 years of technical, commercial and management experience in exploration for, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. Mr. Fink has reviewed the results, procedures and data contained in this presentation and considers the resource estimates to be fairly represented. Mr. Fink has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Fink is a member of the EAGE (European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers) and FIDIC (Federation of Consulting Engineers).
Pursuant to the requirements of the ASX Listing Rule 5.31 the reserves information contained in this release has been reviewed by Martin Soh as part of the due diligence process on behalf of ADX. Dr. Soh is a petroleum engineer from Reservoir Minds with over 10 years of relevant experience in hydrocarbon reserves estimation. Dr. Soh has assessed the results, procedures and data contained in this presentation as they relate to reserves to be reasonable. Dr. Soh has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears. Dr. Soh is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.
ADX has reviewed REP's Reserves Estimates which are based on field performance and considers them to be conservative and reasonable. All estimates are
calculated probabilistically using the relevant PRMS Reserves Classifications at an evaluation date of 1 January 2019 and were first reported to the ASX on 2 July 2019. ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data materially affects the information included in that announcement and further confirms that material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement have not materially changed. The conversion factor used to convert volumes of gas to volumes of oil equivalent was 0.178 boe/mcf. The Production and Reserves quoted in this release are still under the ownership of REP/ RAG. ADX will assume those Reserves, the production and assets upon transfer of licences and closing of the transaction, estimated to be 1 October 2019. At that point, ADX may undertake further assessment of reserves.
