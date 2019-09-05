ADX Energy : Austrian Prodn Asset Update, Strategic Focus & Presentation

RAG Asset Production and Exploration Acquisition - SUMMARY OF STRATEGIC & VALUE POTENTIAL

Disclaimer Statement (1)

This document has been prepared by ADX Energy Ltd for the purpose of providing information regarding the RAG production asset acquisition to interested analysts/investors and shareholders. Any statements, opinions, projections, forecasts or other material contained in this document do not constitute any commitments, representations or warranties by ADX Energy Ltd or its directors, agents and employees. Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, directors, agents and employees of ADX Energy Ltd shall in no way be liable to any person or body for any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of whatsoever nature arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this document. This document includes certain statements, opinions, projections, forecasts and other material, which reflect various assumptions. The assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. ADX Energy Ltd recommends that potential investors consult their professional advisor/s as an investment in the company is considered to be speculative in nature.

Persons compiling information about Hydrocarbons.

Pursuant to the requirements of the ASX Listing Rule 5.31 the technical and resources information contained in this release has been reviewed by Paul Fink as part of the due diligence process on behalf of ADX. Mr. Fink is Technical Director of ADX Energy Ltd and is a qualified geophysicist with 23 years of technical, commercial and management experience in exploration for, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. Mr. Fink has reviewed the results, procedures and data contained in this presentation and considers the resource estimates to be fairly represented. Mr. Fink has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Fink is a member of the EAGE (European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers) and FIDIC (Federation of Consulting Engineers).

Pursuant to the requirements of the ASX Listing Rule 5.31 the reserves information contained in this release has been reviewed by Martin Soh as part of the due diligence process on behalf of ADX. Dr. Soh is a petroleum engineer from Reservoir Minds with over 10 years of relevant experience in hydrocarbon reserves estimation. Dr. Soh has assessed the results, procedures and data contained in this presentation as they relate to reserves to be reasonable. Dr. Soh has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears. Dr. Soh is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

ADX has reviewed REP's Reserves Estimates which are based on field performance and considers them to be conservative and reasonable. All estimates are

calculated probabilistically using the relevant PRMS Reserves Classifications at an evaluation date of 1 January 2019 and were first reported to the ASX on 2 July 2019. ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data materially affects the information included in that announcement and further confirms that material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement have not materially changed. The conversion factor used to convert volumes of gas to volumes of oil equivalent was 0.178 boe/mcf. The Production and Reserves quoted in this release are still under the ownership of REP/ RAG. ADX will assume those Reserves, the production and assets upon transfer of licences and closing of the transaction, estimated to be 1 October 2019. At that point, ADX may undertake further assessment of reserves.