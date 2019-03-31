ADX Energy : Corporate Governance Statement 2018

ADX ENERGY LTD - Corporate Governance Statement - 31 December 2018
PRINCIPLES AND RECOMMENDATIONS
COMPLY
DISCLOSURE
1.4
The company secretary of a listed entity should be
The Company Secretaries report directly to the Board, through the
accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all
Chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the
matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
Board.
1.5
A listed entity should:
The Company's Corporate Governance Manual includes a
(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for
Diversity Policy, which provides a framework for establishing
the board or a relevant committee of the board to set
measureable objectives for achieving gender diversity and for
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
the Board to assess annually both the objectives and progress in
and to assess annually both the objectives and the
achieving them.
entity's progress in achieving them;
Due to the size of the Company, the Board does not consider it
(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
appropriate at this time, to formally set measurable objectives
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
for gender diversity. The Board continues to monitor diversity
across the organisation and is satisfied with the current level of
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set
gender diversity within the Company.
by the board or a relevant committee of the board in
accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its
As at 31 December 2018, the proportion of women employees
progress towards achieving them, and either:
and consultants in the whole organisation, women in senior
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on
executive positions and women on the Board are set out below:
Whole organisation
4 out of 10 (40%)
the board, in senior executive positions and across
the whole organisation (including how the entity
Board, incl Company Secretaries
1 out of 7 (14%)
has defined "senior executive" for these
Senior Executive (excl Board)
0 out of 0 (0%)
purposes); or
For this purpose, "Senior Executive" is defined as a member of Key
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
Management Personnel as outlined in the Remuneration Report
Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most
in the Company's Annual Report. There are no senior executive
recent "Gender Equality Indicators" as defined in
positions outside of the Board.
and published under that Act.
The Corporate Governance Manual, which includes the Diversity
Policy, is available on the Corporate Governance page of the
Company's website.
1.6
A listed entity should:
The Company's Corporate Governance Manual includes a
(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating
section on performance evaluation practices adopted by the
the performance of the board, its committees and
Company. The Corporate Governance Manual, which includes
individual directors; and
the Board Charter, is available on the Corporate Governance
(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
page of the Company's website.
performance evaluation was undertaken in the
The review will include:
reporting period in accordance with that process.
(a) comparing the performance of the Board with the
requirements of its Charter;
(b) examination of the Board's interaction with management;
(c) the nature of information provided to the Board by
management; and
(d) management's performance in assisting the Board to
meet its objectives.
No formal Board performance evaluations were undertaken
during the 2018 year. These evaluations will be undertaken in
the next few months. A formal review of the Board as a whole
is currently being assessed by the Board.
