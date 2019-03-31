Log in
ADX Energy : Corporate Governance Statement 2018

03/31/2019

ADX ENERGY LTD - Corporate Governance Statement - 31 December 2018

This statement outlines the Corporate Governance practices adopted by the Board of Directors for the year ending 31 December 2018.

The Board of ADX Energy Ltd (ADX Energy or the Company) is committed to conducting the Company's business in accordance with a high standard of corporate governance commensurate with its size, operations and the industry within which it participates. The Board has established a corporate governance framework, including corporate governance policies, procedures and charters to support this commitment. It is the Company's policy to regularly review and update its corporate governance practices to ensure they remain appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

The Directors of ADX Energy are responsible for corporate governance of the Company and support the principles of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations 3rd edition.

In addition to the information contained in this statement, the Company's website http://adx-energy.com/en/home.phphas a dedicated corporate governance section which includes copies of key corporate governance policies adopted by the Company.

The extent to which the Company has complied with the ASX Recommendations during the year ended 31 December 2018, and the main corporate governance practices in place, are set out below.

This statement is current as at 29 March 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

PRINCIPLES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

COMPLY

DISCLOSURE

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated.

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

The Company's Corporate Governance Manual includes a Board

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

Charter, which outlines the specific responsibilities of the Board

management; and

and defines the Board's relationship with Management.

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

The Board delegates responsibility for the day-to-day operations

those delegated to management.

and administration of the Company to the Executive Chairman

and CEO.

The Corporate Governance Manual, which includes the Board

Charter, is available on the Corporate Governance page of the

Company's website.

1.2

A listed entity should:

The Board undertakes appropriate checks, including a police

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

check and reference checks before appointing new Directors, as

person, or putting forward to security holders a

disclosed in the Company's Corporate Governance Manual.

candidate for election, as a director; and

All material information relevant to whether or not to elect or

(b) provide security holders with all material information in

re-elect a Director is provided to the Company's shareholders as

its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not

part of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement for the

to elect or re-elect a director.

relevant meeting of shareholders which addresses the election or

re-election of a Director.

Details of the Directors in office, including their qualifications,

experience, date of appointment and their status as Non-

Executive, independent or Executive Director are set out in the

Directors' Report in the Company's Annual Report.

The Corporate Governance Manual, is available on the Corporate

Governance page of the Company's website.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

Each Executive Director and senior executive (if any) of the

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

Company has an employment or consulting agreement. Non-

appointment.

Executive Directors have letters of appointment which detail the

terms and conditions of appointment.

1

ADX ENERGY LTD - Corporate Governance Statement - 31 December 2018

PRINCIPLES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

COMPLY

DISCLOSURE

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

The Company Secretaries report directly to the Board, through the

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

Chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

Board.

1.5

A listed entity should:

The Company's Corporate Governance Manual includes a

(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for

Diversity Policy, which provides a framework for establishing

the board or a relevant committee of the board to set

measureable objectives for achieving gender diversity and for

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

the Board to assess annually both the objectives and progress in

and to assess annually both the objectives and the

achieving them.

entity's progress in achieving them;

Due to the size of the Company, the Board does not consider it

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

appropriate at this time, to formally set measurable objectives

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

for gender diversity. The Board continues to monitor diversity

across the organisation and is satisfied with the current level of

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set

gender diversity within the Company.

by the board or a relevant committee of the board in

accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its

As at 31 December 2018, the proportion of women employees

progress towards achieving them, and either:

and consultants in the whole organisation, women in senior

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on

executive positions and women on the Board are set out below:

Whole organisation

4 out of 10 (40%)

the board, in senior executive positions and across

the whole organisation (including how the entity

Board, incl Company Secretaries

1 out of 7 (14%)

has defined "senior executive" for these

Senior Executive (excl Board)

0 out of 0 (0%)

purposes); or

For this purpose, "Senior Executive" is defined as a member of Key

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

Management Personnel as outlined in the Remuneration Report

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most

in the Company's Annual Report. There are no senior executive

recent "Gender Equality Indicators" as defined in

positions outside of the Board.

and published under that Act.

The Corporate Governance Manual, which includes the Diversity

Policy, is available on the Corporate Governance page of the

Company's website.

1.6

A listed entity should:

The Company's Corporate Governance Manual includes a

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

section on performance evaluation practices adopted by the

the performance of the board, its committees and

Company. The Corporate Governance Manual, which includes

individual directors; and

the Board Charter, is available on the Corporate Governance

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

page of the Company's website.

performance evaluation was undertaken in the

The review will include:

reporting period in accordance with that process.

(a) comparing the performance of the Board with the

requirements of its Charter;

(b) examination of the Board's interaction with management;

(c) the nature of information provided to the Board by

management; and

(d) management's performance in assisting the Board to

meet its objectives.

No formal Board performance evaluations were undertaken

during the 2018 year. These evaluations will be undertaken in

the next few months. A formal review of the Board as a whole

is currently being assessed by the Board.

2

ADX ENERGY LTD - Corporate Governance Statement - 31 December 2018

PRINCIPLES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

COMPLY

DISCLOSURE

1.7

A listed entity should:

All senior executives are subject to annual performance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

evaluations. There are no senior executive positions outside of

the performance of its senior executives; and

the Board.

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether

a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

Principle 2: Structure the board to add value

A listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively.

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

The Board currently consists of an Executive Chairman,

(a) have a nomination committee which:

Executive CEO and three non-executive Directors

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

Because of the size of the Company and the size of the Board,

independent directors; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director;

the Directors do not believe it is appropriate to establish a

separate Nomination Committee. The Board has taken a view

and disclose:

that the full Board will hold special meetings or sessions as

(3) the charter of the committee.

required. The Board are confident that this process for selection

(4) the members of the committee; and

and review is stringent and full details of all Directors are

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number

provided to shareholders in the annual report and on the web.

of times the committee met throughout the period

and the individual attendances of the members at

The composition of the Board is reviewed on an annual basis to

those meetings; or

ensure the Board has the appropriate mix of expertise and

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose

experience. Where a vacancy exists, through whatever cause, or

that fact and the processes it employs to address board

where it is considered that the Board would benefit from the

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

services of a new Director with particular skills, the Board

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

determines the selection criteria for the position based on the

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

skills deemed necessary for the Board to best carry out its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

responsibilities and then appoints the most suitable candidate

who must stand for election at the next general meeting of

shareholders.

3

ADX ENERGY LTD - Corporate Governance Statement - 31 December 2018

PRINCIPLES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

COMPLY

DISCLOSURE

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

The Board Charter provides that the Board will regularly review

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board is

the appropriate mix of skills and expertise to facilitate

currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

successful strategic direction.

In appointing new members to the Board, consideration is given

to the ability of the appointee to contribute to the ongoing

effectiveness of the Board, to exercise sound business

judgment, to commit the necessary time to fulfill the

requirements of the role effectively and to contribute to the

development of the strategic direction of the Company.

The Company provides details of each Director, such as their

skills, experience and expertise relevant to their position in the

Directors' Report in the Annual Report and also provides these

details on its website.

The graph below details the collective skills of the current Board

The current collective experience, skills and attributes of the

Board will be reviewed in conjunction with material changes to

the Company's operating requirements and strategy.

The Board is of the view that current Board possesses an

appropriate mix of skills, experience and knowledge to enable

the Board to discharge its responsibilities and deliver on

corporate objectives and governance.

# of Directors

5

4

3

2

Directors Skills Matrix

1

0

4

ADX ENERGY LTD - Corporate Governance Statement - 31 December 2018

PRINCIPLES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

COMPLY

DISCLOSURE

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

The independent directors of the Company during the

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to

Reporting Period were Mr Andrew Childs, Mr Robert Brown and

be independent directors;

Mr Philp Haydn-Slater. Mr Childs, Mr Brown and Mr Haydn-

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

Slater were independent as they are non-executive directors

relationship that might cause doubt about the

who were not a member of management and who were free of

independence as a director but the board is of the

any business or other relationship that could materially

opinion that it does not compromise the independence

interfere with, or could reasonably be perceived to materially

of the director, the nature of the interest, position,

interfere with, the independent exercise of his judgment.

association or relationship in question and an

Although Mr Brown provided consultancy services during the

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

year, he was not involved in day-to-day management.

(c) the length of service of each director.

The dates of appointment of each director are contained in the

Directors' Report in the Annual Report.

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

The Company considers that the Board should have at least

directors.

three Directors (minimum required under the Company's

Constitution) and to have a majority of independent Directors

but acknowledges that this may not be possible at all times due

to the size of the Company. Currently the Board has five

Directors, with three directors as independent. The number of

Directors is maintained at a level which will enable effective

spreading of workload and efficient decision making

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

The Chair of the Board, Mr Tchacos is not an independent

independent director and, in particular, should not be the same

director. The Board elected the Chairman to act as an Executive

person as the CEO of the entity.

Chairman (on a part-time interim role) after the removal of

ADX's Managing Director in September 2015. This decision was

taken to provide continuity, experience and source suitable

skills on a part time basis necessary to pursue the Company's

current goals and strategic objectives. The roles of Chairperson

and Chief Executive Officer are not held by the same individual.

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new

An informal induction is provided to all new directors, which

directors and provide appropriate professional development

includes meeting with technical and financial personnel to

opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills

understand ADX's business, including strategies, risks, company

and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors

policies and health and safety.

effectively.

All directors are required to maintain professional development

necessary to maintain their skills and knowledge needed to

perform their duties. In addition to training provided by relevant

professional affiliations of the directors, additional development

is provided through attendance at seminars and provision of

technical papers on industry related matters and developments

offered by various professional organisations, such as

accounting firms and legal advisors.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:21:27 UTC
