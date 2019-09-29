ADX Energy : Finalisation Austrian Production & Exploration Acquisition

ASX Release

30 September 2019

Finalisation of Austrian Production and

Exploration Acquisition

On track with government and regulatory approvals for closing

Oil production since 1 st January 2019 meeting expectations

January 2019 meeting expectations Closing purchase price significantly reduced due to on trend production performance coupled with increased oil price

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX), is pleased to advise that with the assistance of RAG Exploration & Production GmbH (REP) substantial progress has been made in relation to the closing of the transaction for the acquisition of Zistersdorf & Gaiselberg Oil and Gas Fields (producing at approximately 350 BOPD) located onshore in the Vienna Basin (RAG Production Assets) as well as agreements for Exploration Data and access arrangements from RAG Austria AG (RAG) in upper Austria (RAG Exploration Data). ADX expects the formal closing date will occur within the next 4 weeks based on discussions with the Austrian Authorities to date.

As announced on 2 July 2019, ADX entered into binding agreements with REP on the 1st of July 2019 for the acquisition of RAG Production Assets as well as RAG Exploration Data which includes exclusive access to 3D seismic, 2D seismic, drilling data and geological data (including 3650 km2 of modern 3D seismic) over soon to be available for licensing exploration areas proximal to RAG's main production assets in upper Austria. In addition to the RAG Exploration agreements, ADX has entered into access and tariff arrangements with RAG for production infrastructure in the Molasse Basin. (See Acquisition overview)

Figure1: Zistersdorf Field production well within vineyards (source: RAG)

The purchase price of Euro 4 million for the RAG Production Assets is based on an effective date of 1 January 2019. A staged payment process includes a Euro 400,000 non-refundable deposit which was paid following signing of the Asset Purchase Agreement with the balance of the funds due at closing on the later of 1 October 2019 or transfer of the production licenses (most likely date is late October 2019). The final cash payment will be adjusted for the net post tax cashflow of the fields between the effective date and the closing date. Oil and gas production since the effective date (1 January 2019) has met expectations which in combination with the increase in the Brent reference oil price has resulted in cumulative cash flows from operations exceeding expectation. Based on a closing date of mid October the expected final purchase price is Euro 2.5 million less the Euro 0.4 million deposit already paid.