ADX Energy : General Meeting Results of Meeting

ASX Release
20 September 2019
General Meeting - Results of Meeting
Following the General Meeting held today, the outcomes of the Resolutions put to the Meeting are as follows:
Resolution
Outcome of Resolution
Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director-
Approved by the meeting
Mr Ian Tchacos
Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director-
Approved by the meeting
Mr Paul Fink
Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director -
Approved by the meeting
Mr Robert Brown
Ratification of Prior Issues of Convertible Loan
Approved by the meeting
Facilities
Approval of Future Issues of Shares
Approved by the meeting
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The Proxy details received for the resolutions are below.
Proxies
Proxies
Proxies
Proxies
Resolution
In Favour
Against
Open
Abstain
1
79,484,154
3,649,115
1,169,500
111,747,739
2
79,484,154
3,649,115
1,169,500
111,747,739
3
79,542,488
3,590,781
1,169,500
111,747,739
4
158,223,180
3,629,115
1,169,500
33,028,713
5
187,339,611
7,198,177
1,169,500
343,220
Yours faithfully
AMANDA SPARKS
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
