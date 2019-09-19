ADX Energy : General Meeting Results of Meeting

ASX Release

20 September 2019

General Meeting - Results of Meeting

Following the General Meeting held today, the outcomes of the Resolutions put to the Meeting are as follows:

Resolution Outcome of Resolution Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director- Approved by the meeting Mr Ian Tchacos Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director- Approved by the meeting Mr Paul Fink Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director - Approved by the meeting Mr Robert Brown Ratification of Prior Issues of Convertible Loan Approved by the meeting Facilities Approval of Future Issues of Shares Approved by the meeting

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The Proxy details received for the resolutions are below.

Proxies Proxies Proxies Proxies Resolution In Favour Against Open Abstain 1 79,484,154 3,649,115 1,169,500 111,747,739 2 79,484,154 3,649,115 1,169,500 111,747,739 3 79,542,488 3,590,781 1,169,500 111,747,739 4 158,223,180 3,629,115 1,169,500 33,028,713 5 187,339,611 7,198,177 1,169,500 343,220

Yours faithfully

AMANDA SPARKS

Company Secretary