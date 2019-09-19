Log in
ADX ENERGY LIMITED

(ADX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/18
0.011 AUD
ADX Energy : General Meeting Results of Meeting

09/19/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

ASX Release

20 September 2019

General Meeting - Results of Meeting

Following the General Meeting held today, the outcomes of the Resolutions put to the Meeting are as follows:

Resolution

Outcome of Resolution

Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director-

Approved by the meeting

Mr Ian Tchacos

Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director-

Approved by the meeting

Mr Paul Fink

Issue of Convertible Loan Facilities to Director -

Approved by the meeting

Mr Robert Brown

Ratification of Prior Issues of Convertible Loan

Approved by the meeting

Facilities

Approval of Future Issues of Shares

Approved by the meeting

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The Proxy details received for the resolutions are below.

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Open

Abstain

1

79,484,154

3,649,115

1,169,500

111,747,739

2

79,484,154

3,649,115

1,169,500

111,747,739

3

79,542,488

3,590,781

1,169,500

111,747,739

4

158,223,180

3,629,115

1,169,500

33,028,713

5

187,339,611

7,198,177

1,169,500

343,220

Yours faithfully

AMANDA SPARKS

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 03:56:05 UTC
