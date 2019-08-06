ADX Energy : Iecea Mica 1 Well Drilling Commencement

ASX Release 7 August 2019 Iecea Mica‐1 Well - Drilling Commencement SUMMARY OF RELEASE The mobilisation, set up and commissioning of Tacrom Futura Rig 6 was completed on 5 th of August 2019.

REFER TO ATTACHMENT FOR A WELL SUMMARY INCLUDING PROSPECTIVITY ASSESSMENT ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX), is pleased to advise the Iecea Mica 1 well was spudded at 10.20 am local Romanian time on the 6th of August 2019. The Iecea Mica 1 appraisal well is located in the Iecea Mare production license ("Production License"), on shore Western Romania. ADX expects to intersect the first target reservoir (the PA IV sand) that was previously tested in the historic well approximately 13 days after spud. The total well program to drill and evaluate the Iecea Mica 1 well is approximately 27 days after spud. ADX intends to report operational progress weekly on every Monday. The Production License is owned 100% by ADX Energy Panonia SRL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). ADX holds a 63% shareholder interest in Danube and is contract Operator for the License and the surrounding Parta Exploration Permit ("Permit") in which the Production License is located. The well is being funded through equity contributions of approximately US$3 million in Danube by 37% shareholder, Reabold Resources PLC ("Reabold'). Tacrom Futura Rig 6 Assembly Operations

Tacrom Futura 6 Rig Floor ‐ Iecea Mica 1 Well Preparing to Spud Tacrom Futura Rig 6 assembled on Iecea Mica 1 location

Asset Ownership Structure ADX holds a 63% shareholding in Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). The remaining shareholding in Danube is held by Reabold Resources Plc. Danube via its' Romanian subsidiary, ADX Panonia, holds a 100% interest in the Parta Exploration license (including a 100% interest in the Parta Appraisal Sole Risk Project) and a 100% interest in the Iecea Mare Production license. For further details please contact: Paul Fink Ian Tchacos Chief Executive Officer Executive Chairman +61 (08) 9381 4266 +61 (08) 9381 4266 www.adxenergy.com.au

IECEA MICA‐1 WELL SUMMARY Key Points The upper 2350 metres of Iecea Mica 1 (IM‐1) appraisal well is effectively a redrill of a historic discovery well drilled in the 1980's.

IM‐1 will evaluate multiple gas zones mapped on 3D seismic including a flow tested gas zone and a deeper uncontrolled gas flow in the historic discovery well.

The Contingent Resources based on an Independent Experts Report of well data with recently acquired 3D seismic is 6.1 Bcf 2C and Prospective Gas Resources are 13 Bcf Best Estimate. Note 1 Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. The well will be deepened to a depth of 2600 meters to evaluate larger untested exploration potential which is a proven Oil play in other fields in the basin ("Basement Play").

The Best Case Prospective Resource for the deeper exploration upside potential accessible by the well is 16 Bcf (for a gas success case) and 2 MMBBLS (for an oil success case) Note 1 .

for the deeper exploration upside potential accessible by the well is If the deeper exploration target is successful it is expected to de‐risk several follow up prospects with good upside potential which ADX has identified both on 3D and 2D seismic.

The well has the additional benefit of being proximal to infrastructure for both gas, oil and electricity enabling low cost, highly profitable commercialisation. Note 1: Refer to ASX announcement 20/3/2019, ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that market announcement and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Well Overview ADX together with Danube's 37% shareholder, Reabold have elected IM‐1 as the first drilling candidate for the two well Parta Appraisal Program. IM‐1 is located in the Iecea Mare Production License which is within the Parta Exploration License in the Panonian Basin, onshore Romania. Location Map - Showing IM‐1 Well location, Iecea Mare Production License and Parta License

Well Prognosis and Resource Potential IM‐1 is a structural trap targeting multiple (Pliocene to Miocene) pay zones including established appraisal potential from historic wells drilled in the 1980's that were tested but never produced as well as deeper not tested exploration potential defined on recently acquired 3D seismic. The independently assessed contingent and prospective resource potential of IM‐1 is summarised in the following table extracted from the ERC Equipoise Independent Report (ERCE). This evaluation excludes deeper exploration potential which can be accessed by the IM‐1 well. The first proven, previously flow tested gas reservoir section is the Pa IV sand in the IM‐1 well. That zone is expected to be encountered at a depth of ca. 1940 meters TVDSS. ERCE Independent Resource Estimates* for Parta Appraisal Program Recoverable Hydrocarbon Volumes ERCE Estimates Prospect Target PRMS P90 P50 P10 Reservoir Category (bscf) (bscf) (bscf) IM-1 Pa IV Contingent 1 2.0 6.1 16 IM-1 Pa VI Prospective 2 2.4 4.4 7.3 IM-1 Pa VIII inf. Prospective 2.7 8.3 21.3 IM-2 PsB4.3 Prospective 5.4 15.6 39.1 IM-2 Pa IV Contingent 4.8 15.5 43 Total Program Contingent 6.8 21.6 59.0 Total Program Prospective 10.5 28.3 67.7 Refer to ASX announcement 11 July 2018, ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that market announcement and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as at a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations but, for which the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. 1C, 2C, 3C Estimates: in a probabilistic resource size distribution these are the estimates that have a respectively 90% (P90), 50% (P50) and 10% (P10) probability that the quantities actually recovered will be exceeded Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons .

