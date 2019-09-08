ADX Energy : Iecea Mica 1 Well Results & Operations Update

ASX Release 9 September 2019 Iecea Mica-1 Well - Results & Operations Update Pannonian New Discovery and Appraisal Sands substantially exceed Pre-drill Expectations

Pre-drill Expectations Well deepening suspended due to hole problems

Well being prepared for production testing SUMMARY OF REPORT (DAY 32 since spud date) @ 6.00 AM 8th of September 2019 Eastern European Summer Time (EESC) Results based Independent Petrophysics Evaluation and Revised Mapping. Mapping of PA IV sands (appraisal target) as well as the PA III and PA V (new discovery zones) incorporating independently assessed petrophysical results from Iecea Mica-1 modern logs indicates 2C Contingent Resource of 20 Bcf compared to best estimate predrill appraisal resources of 6.1 bscf (2C) and exploration resources of 12.7 bscf (best technical prospective), i.e. a total unrisked potential of 18.8 Bcf Note 1 (see Attached ERCE Independent Resources results - first Announced on 11/7/2018)

Mica-1 modern logs indicates 2C Contingent Resource of 20 Bcf compared to best estimate predrill appraisal resources of 6.1 bscf (2C) and exploration resources of 12.7 bscf (best technical prospective), i.e. a total unrisked potential of 18.8 Bcf Good productivity for gas expected from 14.5 meters Net Pay with significantly better than expected porosity and permeability based on modern logs and petrophysical interpretation by Weatherford Atlas GIP SA for the Pa IV reservoirs (International Logging Contractor with extensive operating experience in Romania)

Excellent Economic Potential is anticipated for recoverable volumes exceeding 5 Bcf

For example 20 BCF resource development is estimated to have a value of US$ 40 million at a gas price of US$ 6 per mcf for Romanian fiscal terms. Suspension of well deepening operations. Attempts to deepen the well below the highly over-pressured zone at 2407 meters were not possible due to a combination of high pressure, fluid losses and well bore deterioration resulting in an unacceptably high risk of getting drilling string stuck in hole and loss of well control.

Suspension of well deepening operations. Attempts to deepen the well below the highly over-pressured zone at 2407 meters were not possible due to a combination of high pressure, fluid losses and well bore deterioration resulting in an unacceptably high risk of getting drilling string stuck in hole and loss of well control.

Due to success in the top hole ADX and its partner Reabold have decided not to compromise the successful Iecea Mica-1 well bore, avoid exposure to excessive costs and will test the deeper prospective exploration potential at a later stage. Preparation of well for production testing. The bottom of the well has been plugged and cemented in 7" casing to a depth of 2230 meters, below the deepest PA V pay zone.

The well will be secured and prepared for production testing with a cheaper work over rig in the near future. Future well operations - circulate well to completion brine and install surface plug.

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX), is pleased to advise that it is preparing the Iecea Mica-1 Well (IMIC-1) in the Iecea Mare production license for production testing following the evaluation of Pannonian appraisal and discovery zones resulting in a potentially valuable commercial project that has exceeded pre-drill expectations. Of particular significance are the excellent Pa IV porosities and estimated permeabilities determined by the detailed independent petrophysical analysis undertaken by Weatherford Atlas GIP SA ("Weatherford") utilising the modern electric line logging tools used in the IMIC-1 well not available in the historic wells drilled in the 1980s. The Pa V reservoir section represents a discovery containing a total gross hydrocarbon section of approximately 30 meters, and contains at least 5 meters of net reservoir with excellent quality sandstone layers. The strong correlation between the mud log and gas chromatography shows provide a perfect match. The hydrocarbon gas shows included C1 to C4, heavier hydrocarbons which are indicative of gas and condensate. The possibility for valuable condensates is supported by the 60 meter downdip IM-30 well (2.5 km further north, see location map above), which tested oil at a rate of 126 bopd in the eighties. 2 | P a g e

Another additional exploratory success are two relatively shallower Pa III interval sandstones which are also associated with mud log gas shows and petrophysical pay. Despite their relatively modest resource potential at the IMIC-1, this discovery is of substantial significance for the proposed follow up IMIC-2 well, which is planned to be drilled 1.8 km NE of the IMIC-1 discovery (see map above for location of IMIC-2). The shallowest exploration target with a best case technical prospective resource of 15.6 bscf (ERCE independent evaluation) is within the same stratigraphic interval as the IMIC-1 Pa III gas sand and hence the IMIC-2 prospect is significantly de-risked. Summary of Well Results (Pannonian Sands) ADX has undertaken the remapping and volumetric analysis of the PA IV appraisal zone and the PA III and PA V discovered intervals utilising the Weatherford petrophysical results given their extensive knowledge and experience in the area. The Weatherford independent petrophysical interpretation results can be summarised as follows; Two hydrocarbon bearing reservoir zones with better than expected reservoir qualities (the Pa IV and PA V zones). Also another shallower reservoir with interpreted hydrocarbon pay that is not yet proven as producer in the northern part of the Parta license (the Pa III zone) but has gas shows in other nearby wells, such as Carpinis-55, which is the control well for the ADX IMIC-2 drilling prospect and located downdip and 600 meters to the north of proposed IMIC-2. (Pa III equivalent sands have produced in excess of 50 bscf in the Sanmartin and Dinias fields in the southern part of the Parta license, see regional location map above for reference).

The Pa V reservoir which was not included in the predrill resource assessment is assessed to be a gas condensate discovery. A well (IM-30) just 2.5 km further north and approximately 70 meters deeper at Pa V level tested 126 bpd of oil.

The Pa IV reservoir came in as expected although at the upper end of reservoir quality predictions. Porosities in excess of 20% and calculated permeabilities in the order of 50 to 100 mD are expected to provide good production rates.

(IM-30) just 2.5 km further north and approximately 70 meters deeper at Pa V level tested 126 bpd of oil. The Pa IV reservoir came in as expected although at the upper end of reservoir quality predictions. Porosities in excess of 20% and calculated permeabilities in the order of 50 to 100 mD are expected to provide good production rates. X section of Pannonian Appraisal & Discovery Zones SOUTH IMIC-1 IM-30 NORTH Appraisal & Discovery Well Historic Well Pa III Discovery (1851-1863m MD): 4.5m net gas pay (tbc) Pa IV Appraisal Pa IV 104 bopd (2032-2040m MD ): 5m net gas pay Pa V Pa V Appraisal 126 bod (2150 - 2174m MD) : 5m net gas condensate pay High Pressure Zone IM-30 Historic Well HIGHLY Overpressure, Losses & gas shows , TD 2407 m MD FRACTURED MIOCENE & BASEMENT Base Pannon IMIC-1 Appraisal Well Map of Pa V discovery horizon structural closure 2 based on 3D seismic. Total pay = 14.5 meters 3 | P a g e

Note 1 The revised Most likely (2C) Contingent Resources based on the IMIC-1 results and ADX remapping are summarized in the table below can be described as follows; For the PA III sands - 3 Bscf based on a structural interpretation

sands - 3 Bscf based on a structural interpretation For the PA IV sands - 11 Bscf based on a structural case with updip sealing faults well defined on 3D seismic. The large 3C upside case of 40 bscf is based on a three way dip closure against an updip pinchout (shale out), partly defined by well data where the reservoir is absent (shaled out) and 2D and 3D seismic amplitude variations. The planned new 3D seismic will cover the entire trap and it is therefore possible that the resources for Pa IV will be upgraded. (Further details on the 3C case at the end of the release).

sands - 11 Bscf based on a structural case with updip sealing faults well defined on 3D seismic. The large 3C upside case of 40 bscf is based on a three way dip closure against an updip pinchout (shale out), partly defined by well data where the reservoir is absent (shaled out) and 2D and 3D seismic amplitude variations. The planned new 3D seismic will cover the entire trap and it is therefore possible that the resources for Pa IV will be upgraded. (Further details on the 3C case at the end of the release). For the PA V sands - 6 Bscf based on a structural interpretation. The total arithmetic sum for the three zones is 20 Bcf for the 2C case, compared to pre drill Most Likely Contingent Resource plus Best Case Prospective Resource Note 2 of 18.8 Bscf (6.1 bscf 2C plus 12.7 bscf best technical prospective) IMIC-1 Contingent Recoverable Resources Estimates (Note 1) Discovery Hydrocarbon Reservoir Top Depth 1C 2C 3C Well Reservoir (meters MD) (bscf) (bscf) (bscf) IMIC-1 Pa III 1851 1.9 2.7 3.9 IMIC-1 Pa IV 2033 3.0 11.0 40.0 IMIC-1 Pa V 2140 2.3 6.3 10.8 TOTAL Arithmetic Sum of Recoverable Volumes (bscf) 7.2 20.0 54.7 It should be noted that the 3C case for the PA IV sand represents credible stratigraphic potential based partially on mapping using 2D seismic. Note 1: Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as at a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations but, for which the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. 1C, 2C, 3C Estimates: in a probabilistic resource size distribution these are the estimates that have a respectively 90% (P90), 50% (P50) and 10% (P10) probability that the quantities actually recovered will be exceeded Note 2: Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. Basement Play Potential The overpressure zone intersected at 2407 meters TVD associated with a strong drilling break indicates formation porosity and permeability as well as associated hydrocarbons indicated from an instant increase in mud gas shows and 3% trip gas. Severe mud losses experienced subsequently indicate open fractures in the formation. The presence of highly permeable fractured zones proximal to the basement target and together with the gas shows encountered has upgraded the prospectivity of the play in the license. As discussed for technical, commercial and safety reasons the drilling of the basement play which was not originally a pre drill target has been deferred to a later date. Economic Potential ADX primary objective from the Parta Appraisal Program incorporating the IMIC-1 and IMIC-2 well has been to confirm sufficient resources to secure the commercial production from Romania. The following graph is a plot of post tax NPV versus gas resources based on the tie in of a Parta Appraisal Program development to the nearby Satchinez - Calacea gas plant (see regional location map above). Subject to 4 | P a g e

successful testing, the Pannonian sand potential intersected in the IMIC-1 well can be viewed as very promising yielding excellent NPV's compared to the investment for recoverable resource volumes exceeding 5 Bcf. Parta Appraisal Program - NPV versus Resources $90 Mill) $80 $70 (US$ $60 $50 NPV10 $40 $30 Tax $20 Post $10 $- 5 10 15 20 25 30 Bcf $5.00 $6.00 $7.00 Well Operations ADX and its partner Reabold Resources PLC have decided to suspend the drilling of the lower section of the well below the previously reported potential blow out zone at 2407 meters MD due to ongoing hole problems, high pressures and mud losses despite increasing mud weight by approximately 70%. The observed well pressures were at the limit of well integrity and rig capability, putting the primary investment objective of a commercial production well at risk. The well is being plugged back at the base of the 7" casing with a view to preparing the well for future production test operations utilising a work over RIG. ADX Executive Chairman Ian Tchacos commented: "The excellent results to date exceed our pre drill resource expectations for the Iecea Mica-1 well. The 20 BCF Best Case Contingent Resource Estimate from the PA III, IV and V sands provides exceptional economic potential from the successful completion and tie- in of the well. Significant further upside exists from the stratigraphic potential of the PA IV sand as well as the deeper basement play potential which can best be accessed at a future date. At this time, it is much more compelling from a value generation perspective to concentrate our operational focus and available funds on the production testing and commercialisation of the resources encountered in the well to date". Asset Ownership Structure ADX holds a 63% shareholding in Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). The remaining shareholding in Danube is held by Reabold Resources Plc. Danube via its' Romanian subsidiary, ADX Panonia, holds a 100% interest in the Parta Exploration license (including a 100% interest in the Parta Appraisal Sole Risk Project) and a 100% interest in the Iecea Mare Production license. 5 | P a g e

