ADX Energy : Iecea Mica 1 Well Update Construction Commenced

ASX Release 18 June 2019 Iecea Mica-1 Well - Operations Update Access road and well site construction commenced SUMMARY OF RELEASE Construction Authorizations issued for well pad and access roads on 28 May.

Permits to Commence Works for well pad and access roads on 7 June.

Construction works on the 1.6 km access road commenced on 10 June.

Well pad works planned from 19 June to 19 July.

Rig mobilisation expected to commence thereafter and take 5 days prior to well spud. IECEA MICA-1 WELL SUMMARY The upper 2350 metres of Iecea Mica 1 (IM-1) appraisal well is effectively a redrill of a historic discovery well drilled in the 1980's.

will evaluate multiple gas zones mapped on 3D seismic including a flow tested gas zone and an uncontrolled gas flow in the historic discovery well. The Contingent Resources based on an Independent Experts Report of the historic well data with recently acquired 3D seismic is 6.1 Bcf 2C and Prospective Gas Resources are 13 Bcf Best Estimate potential (see Iecea Mica-1 Well Overview attached).

The Best Case Prospective Resource for the deeper exploration upside potential accessible by the well that is mapped on 3D seismic is 16 Bcf (for a gas success case) and 2 MMBBLS (for an oil success case). Note: Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. Resources: Refer to ASX announcement 20/3/2019, ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that market announcement and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The well is not only highly prospective, it has the benefit of being proximal to infrastructure for both gas, oil and electricity enabling low cost, highly profitable commercialisation.

If the deeper exploration target is successful it is expected to de-risk several follow up prospects with good upside potential which ADX has identified both on 3D and 2D seismic ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX), is pleased to advise following the receipt of environmental approvals and construction authorisations on 28 May for the Iecea Mica-1 well in the Iecea Mare production license, Romania, that site works commenced for the construction of a 1.6 km access road to the rig site and is expected to conclude on the 24th of June. The drill site was partially flooded up till the 12th of June and hence not accessible with earthmoving machinery. Favourable weather conditions are expected to enable well site construction to commence on the 19th of June and completion on 19th of July. Rig mobilization which will take 4-5 days is expected to take place after completion of well site construction. 1 | P a g e

The Iecea Mare production license ("License") is owned 100% by ADX Energy Panonia SRL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). ADX holds a 63% shareholder interest in Danube and is contract Operator for the License and the surrounding Parta Exploration Permit ("Permit") in which the License is located. The well is being funded through equity contributions of approximately US$3 million in Danube by 37% shareholder, Reabold Resources PLC ("Reabold'). Iecea Mica-1 Well Access Road Construction across agricultural land Iecea Mica 1 well road construction and membrane installation 2 | P a g e

Well Reporting ADX will provide further regular updates as we progress towards the spud date of IM-1 well. Asset Ownership Structure ADX holds a 63% shareholding in Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). The remaining shareholding in Danube is held by Reabold Resources Plc. Danube via its' Romanian subsidiary, ADX Panonia, holds a 100% interest in the Parta Exploration license (including a 100% interest in the Parta Appraisal Sole Risk Project) and a 100% interest in the Iecea Mare Production license. For further details please contact: Paul Fink Ian Tchacos Chief Executive Officer Executive Chairman +61 (08) 9381 4266 +61 (08) 9381 4266 www.adxenergy.com.au 3 | P a g e

Iecea Mica -1 Well Overview ADX together with Danube's 37% shareholder, Reabold have elected IM-1 as the first drilling candidate for the two well Parta Appraisal Program. IM-1 is located in the Iecea Mare Production License which is within the Parta Exploration License in the Panonian Basin, onshore Romania. Location Map - Showing IM-1 Well location, Iecea Mare Production License and Parta License Well Prognosis and Resource Potential IM-1 is a structural trap targeting multiple (Pliocene to Miocene) pay zones including established appraisal potential from historic wells drilled in the 1980's that were tested but never produced as well as deeper not tested exploration potential defined on recently acquired 3D seismic. The independently assessed contingent and prospective resource potential of IM-1 is summarised in the following table extracted from the ERC Equipoise Independent Report (ERCE). This evaluation excludes deeper exploration potential which can be accessed by the IM-1 well. ERCE Independent Resource Estimates* for Parta Appraisal Program Recoverable Hydrocarbon Volumes ERCE Estimates Prospect Target PRMS P90 P50 P10 Reservoir Category (bscf) (bscf) (bscf) IM-1 Pa IV Contingent 1 2.0 6.1 16 IM-1 Pa VI Prospective 2 2.4 4.4 7.3 IM-1 Pa VIII inf. Prospective 2.7 8.3 21.3 IM-2 PsB4.3 Prospective 5.4 15.6 39.1 IM-2 Pa IV Contingent 4.8 15.5 43 Total Program Contingent 6.8 21.6 59.0 Total Program Prospective 10.5 28.3 67.7 Refer to ASX announcement 11 July 2018, ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that market announcement and that all the material assumptions and 4 | P a g e

technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as at a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations but, for which the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. 1C, 2C, 3C Estimates: in a probabilistic resource size distribution these are the estimates that have a respectively 90% (P90), 50% (P50) and 10% (P10) probability that the quantities actually recovered will be exceeded Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons . A Simplified Stratigraphic X section through IM-1 and IM-2 showing the potential deeper Badenian (Miocene) build up carbonate play or the alternate fractured basement play. In addition to the ERCE independently assessed Contingent and Prospective Resource volumes shown in the previous table, IM-1 offers a larger deeper exploration potential which was not included in ERCE's estimates that can be reached within the current planned 2500 meters TD of the IM-1 well. It is predicted that the well will test a Badenian (Miocene) calcareous sandstone and/or a proven fractured basement play which has been successful in the Satchinez and Calacea fields 12km to the north of IM-1 well location. The Miocene Badenian age carbonate build up play is proven by gas discoveries to the East. Either one of, both of, or none of the deeper upside exploration plays may be present. The Pa IV (Pannonian - Pliocene) horizon intersected in the original exploration discovery well tested at a rate of 1 MMSCFPD in 1989. It is expected the IM-1 well, with modern drilling and completion practices, will achieve significantly higher rates from this zone. Depending on which hydrocarbon charge model is assumed for the previously undrilled, deeper exploration plays there is also potential for an oil discovery at basement level. It should be noted that the previous Iecea Mare production license operator assessed the potential of the for the basement play to be in excess of 2 mmbbls of recoverable oil. ADX estimates 16 bscf for a best case recoverable prospective gas resource, assuming the intersection of a Miocene Badenian age (Miocene) calcareous sandstone is encountered as a gas bearing 5 | P a g e

