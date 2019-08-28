ADX Energy : Log Interpretation Confirms Hydrocarbon Pay Zones

ASX Release 29 August 2019 LOG INTERPRETATION CONFIRMS HYDROCARBON PAY ZONES Iecea Mica-1 Well - Results Update ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX), is pleased to report the following additional analysis of results from the Iecea Mica-1(IMIC-1) well located in the Iecea Mare production license onshore Western Romania. Further to the ASX release dated 26 August 2019, ADX can report that the preliminary petrophysical analysis of wireline log data from the 8 1/2" hole intersection has further confirmed ADX's interpretation of the presence of a number of potential hydrocarbon pay zones already indicated from mudlog data observed while drilling. These pay zones represent confirmation of previously identified appraisal potential (Contingent Resources) such as the Pannonian (PA) IV sand as well as zones previously assessed as exploration in nature (Prospective Resources). A summary of the interpreted pay zones is listed below: PA III Interval (pre drill assessment was exploration potential) - In line with the previously reported gas peaks at 1863 meters MD (drilling depth) within the PA III stratigraphic interval two separated sandstone reservoir zones at 1851 and 1861 meters MD (logging depth), respectively have been identified on logs. The pay thickness for each sand is in the order of 2 to 2.5 meters with porosities in the order of 25% and interpreted permeabilities in excess of 100 MD. The pay thicknesses and porosities have the potential to add to the potential gas resources from this well. PA IV Interval (predrill assessment was appraisal potential based on historic well results) - As expected the previously successfully tested PA IV sandstone at a depth of 2030 meters MD (logging depth) has resulted in pay containing dry methane (C1) in a gross reservoir interval of 8 meters based on logs. The porosities are in the order of 20% with interpreted permeabilities up to 100 mD. The interpreted porosity and permeabilities analysed on modern logs are at the upper range of expectation. PA V Interval (pre drill assessment was exploration potential) - The stratified sandstone and siltstone section from 2140 to 2165 meters MD (25 meters gross thickness, logging depth) has shown a number of potential reservoirs in the PA V stratigraphic interval with heavier gas condensate shows (C1, C2 C3) and fluorescence observed while drilling. Encountering potential pay at this interval is encouraging because the log signature encountered in the IMIC-1 well is very similar to a downdip (60 meters approx.) well which is 2.5 kilometres to the north and has produced at an oil at a rate on test of 126

bbls oil/day. The conventional quick look petrophysical analysis only shows a total of approximately 4 meters of pay zones with porosities of 15% or less. The zone is interpreted as multiple thin pay zones containing very finely laminated sandstone intervals which cannot be resolved with the standard logs alone. In order to assess the productive potential of this zone a detailed cuttings analysis is underway to design an optimal testing and production completion program. Based on the results in the IMIC-1well together with offset well data the PA V interval can be interpreted as a condensate zone based on the mud log data or the gas cap up dip of downdip oil discoveries that have been confirmed to be productive. 4. PA VI Interval (pre drill assessment was exploration potential) The PA VI zone starting at 2160 meters MD did not show any significant gas peaks and the preliminary log evaluation has confirmed that this is mainly due to a generally tight formation with little free flow reservoir potential. No water zones have been interpreted but a thin 1.5 meter sandstone around 2170 meters MD shows porosity and hydrocarbon pay. The pay thicknesses and porosities are considered modest and are not expected to contribute to the potential gas resources. Additional Comments and Observations When pulling out of hole with the drill string to prepare for the running of 7" casing significant trip gas (gas inflow into well) amounts of up to 13% were observed, which is in line with a large total hydrocarbon column with no free water zones. It should be noted that no CO2 has been observed in the well to date which was a concern pre drill due to poor sampling techniques and instrumentation available on historic wells. Once the entire well has been drilled and logged, ADX will undertake a more comprehensive and regionally integrated well log analysis and update the possible impact of the well results compared to predrill resource estimates. While no significant change is expected in the assessment of reservoir quality and pay thickness other than in the highly laminated PA V zone, there is still the need to further evaluate gas saturation within the pay zones based on regional data, since no well developed water bearing reservoir zone was encountered within the Lower PA III to PA VI Pannonian section and no reservoir water sample was taken. In summary, based on the results to date, it is expected that the PA IV appraisal target reservoir section is likely to meet pre-drill expectations. The additionally discovered PA III and PA V hydrocarbon bearing zones were not part of the pre-drill resource assessment and exceed pre drill expectations. These zones will require further ongoing assessment prior to an update on potential additional resources potential. The Pa VI exploration target is likely to be a tight interval with reservoir properties below pre drill expectations. 2 | P a g e

Current Well Operations At 3.00 PM 28th of August 2019 Eastern European Summer Time (EESC) the 7" casing had been run and cemented in the well to a depth of 2335 meters MD. Future operations are the installation of the well head and blow out preventer before deepening the well. A routine Operational Update will be provided on the 2nd of September 2019 ADX holds a 63% shareholding in Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). The remaining shareholding in Danube is held by Reabold Resources Plc. Danube via its' Romanian subsidiary, ADX Panonia, holds a 100% interest in the Parta Exploration license (including a 100% interest in the Parta Appraisal Sole Risk Project) and a 100% interest in the Iecea Mare Production license. For further details please contact: Paul Fink Ian Tchacos Chief Executive Officer Executive Chairman +61 (08) 9381 4266 +61 (08) 9381 4266 www.adxenergy.com.au 3 | P a g e

IECEA MICA-1PRE-DRILL WELL SUMMARY Key Points The upper 2350 metres of Iecea Mica-1(IM-1) appraisal well is effectively a redrill of a historic discovery well drilled in the 1980's. IM-1 will evaluate multiple gas zones mapped on 3D seismic including a flow tested gas zone and a deeper uncontrolled gas flow in the historic discovery well. The Contingent Resources based on an Independent Experts Report of well data with recently acquired 3D seismic is 6.1 Bcf 2C and Prospective Gas Resources are 13 Bcf Best Estimate. Note 1 Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. The well will be deepened to a depth of 2600 meters to evaluate larger untested exploration potential which is a proven Oil play in other fields in the basin ("Basement Play"). The Best Case Prospective Resource for the deeper exploration upside potential accessible by the well is 16 Bcf (for a gas success case) and 2 MMBBLS (for an oil success case) Note 1 . If the deeper exploration target is successful it is expected to de-risk several follow up prospects with good upside potential which ADX has identified both on 3D and 2D seismic. The well has the additional benefit of being proximal to infrastructure for both gas, oil and electricity enabling low cost, highly profitable commercialisation. Note 1: Refer to ASX announcement 20/3/2019, ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that market announcement and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Well Overview ADX together with Danube's 37% shareholder, Reabold have elected IM-1 as the first drilling candidate for the two well Parta Appraisal Program. IM-1 is located in the Iecea Mare Production License which is within the Parta Exploration License in the Panonian Basin, onshore Romania. 4 | P a g e

Location Map - Showing IM-1 Well location, Iecea Mare Production License and Parta License Well Prognosis and Resource Potential IM-1 is a structural trap targeting multiple (Pliocene to Miocene) pay zones including established appraisal potential from historic wells drilled in the 1980's that were tested but never produced as well as deeper not tested exploration potential defined on recently acquired 3D seismic. The independently assessed contingent and prospective resource potential of IM-1 is summarised in the following table extracted from the ERC Equipoise Independent Report (ERCE). This evaluation excludes deeper exploration potential which can be accessed by the IM-1 well. The first proven, previously flow tested gas reservoir section is the Pa IV sand in the IM-1 well. That zone is expected to be encountered at a depth of ca. 1940 meters TVDSS. ERCE Independent Resource Estimates* for Parta Appraisal Program Recoverable Hydrocarbon Volumes ERCE Estimates Prospect Target PRMS P90 P50 P10 Reservoir Category (bscf) (bscf) (bscf) IM-1 Pa IV Contingent 1 2.0 6.1 16 IM-1 Pa VI Prospective 2 2.4 4.4 7.3 IM-1 Pa VIII inf. Prospective 2.7 8.3 21.3 IM-2 PsB4.3 Prospective 5.4 15.6 39.1 IM-2 Pa IV Contingent 4.8 15.5 43 Total Program Contingent 6.8 21.6 59.0 Total Program Prospective 10.5 28.3 67.7 Refer to ASX announcement 11 July 2018, ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that market announcement and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as at a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations but, for which the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. 1C, 2C, 3C Estimates: in a probabilistic resource size distribution these are the estimates that have a respectively 90% (P90), 50% (P50) and 10% (P10) probability that the quantities actually recovered will be exceeded Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons . 5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.