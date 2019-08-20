ADX Energy : Notice of General Meeting /Proxy Form

ADX Energy Ltd

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the General Meeting of ADX Energy Ltd will be held at the office of

Level 2, Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, Subiaco, Western Australia on

Friday 20 September 2019 at 10:00 am (WST)

CONTENTS PAGE

Business of the Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions) 3 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions) 5 Glossary 9 Proxy Form enclosed

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Your Vote is Important

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

How to Vote

You may vote by attending the meeting in person, by proxy or authorised representative.

Voting eligibility

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (WST) on 18 September 2019.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the General Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting by Proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the Proxy Form enclosed and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:

each member has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and

a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Your proxy form is enclosed.