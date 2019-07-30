ADX Energy : Quarterly Activities Report ending 30 June 2019

ADX entered into binding agreements with RAG for the RAG Assets on 2 July 2019 and paid a Euro 400,000 deposit for the assets on 15 July 2019.

ADX undertook due diligence for the RAG Assets located onshore in the Vienna Basin having been established as a potentially preferred bidder for the assets which include the 350 BOEPD Zistersdorf and Gaiselberg producing fields as well as 3D seismic, 2D seismic and geological data from for yet to be licensed exploration areas covered by the data.

A Farmin Agreement for the above mentioned farm in transaction was completed on the 17

A Heads of Agreement for a farmin to the Parta Exploration License was announced on 8 April 2019 with an Australian private company Parta Energy Pty Ltd - whereby Parta Energy will fund 1.5 MM USD to acquire a 3D seismic program to earn a 50% interest in the license.

The Romanian Licensing Authority ("NAMR") confirmed a further 2 year extension for the current license phase of the Parta Exploration Permit with minimal additions to the work program (seismic processing).

The preparations for drilling and testing of the Iecea Mica 1 well have progressed during the quarter with all long lead items as well as road and site preparation to enable a spud date of 4 August 2019. The prospectivity of the Iecea Mica 1 Well and a summary of the drilling program is described in the Onshore Romania section of this report.

ADX has concentrated its efforts during the quarter on finalising preparations for the drilling of the Iecea Mica 1 appraisal well onshore Romania, securing a 2 year extension for the Parta Exploration Permit, finalising the farmout of the Parta Exploration Permit, as well as the completion of due diligence and transaction documentation for the RAG production and exploration data acquisition, onshore Austria announced on the 2nd of July 2019.

On 16 July 2019 the Company finalised Convertible Loan Facility Agreements which are convertible to shares in ADX to raise A$1,205,000 of new funding. Included in this new funding was $150,000 provided equally by ADX's Directors Ian Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert Brown.

Ongoing engagement with the in order to develop a collaborative approach for the attraction of capital to the Dougga gas Condensate Project.

ADX continues to engage with Middle Eastern and North African focussed companies and funding institutions in relation to potential farmout and funding discussions for Dougga appraisal ongoing.

Given the water depth at Dougga of 330 metres it is unlikely that an alternate rig options will be available in the foreseeable future. That being the case ADX is seeking to engage with National Oil Company (ETAP) in relation to deferment of work program obligations.

Noble Corporation has advised that it is unable to offer the Globetrotter II drilling rig beyond June 2019 for the drilling of the Dougga Sud well offshore Tunisia.

ADX believes it will be in a strong position to commence appraisal operations on the Nilde Oil Redevelopment project upon resumption of oil and gas activities given the funding of Euro 20.8 million to be provided by SDP.

Since that time ADX has been informally advised by the Italian Licensing Authorities that it has demonstrated sufficient financial capability for the ratification of the permit upon resumption of oil and gas activities following earlier announced Farmin by SDP Services Limited (SDP).

No further activities have been undertaken since ADX was advised on the 4

OPERATIONS REPORT

PARTA APPRAISAL PROJECT and PARTA EXPLORATION PERMIT - Onshore Romania

ADX is operator and holds a 63% shareholding in Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). The remaining shareholding in Danube is held by Reabold Resources Plc. Danube via its' Romanian subsidiary, ADX Panonia, holds a 100% interest in the Parta Exploration license (including a 100% interest in the Parta Appraisal Sole Risk Project) and a 100% interest in the Iecea Mare Production license.

Appraisal Program Update (Iecea Mare Production License and surrounding Parta Sole Risk Area)

During the quarter ADX secured all environmental, statutory and local government approvals required for the drilling of the Iecea Mica 1 ("IM-1") appraisal and exploration well. At quarter end ADX commenced road access and well site construction operations. At the completion of the earthworks in late July, ADX was ready to commence the mobilisation of the drilling rig with all major equipment items being available for drilling operations.

Commencement of rig mobilisation commenced on the 29th of July 2019 and well spud is expected to occur approximately 8 days afterwards following completion of rig assembly, testing and commissioning.

Well Overview

ADX together with Danube's 37% shareholder, Reabold, have elected IM-1 as the first drilling candidate for the two well Parta Appraisal Program. IM-1 is located in the Iecea Mare Production License which is within the Parta Exploration License in the Panonian Basin, onshore Romania.

Location Map - Showing IM-1 Well location, Iecea Mare Production License and Parta License

3 | P a g e