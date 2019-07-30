ADX Energy : Quarterly Activities Report ending 30 June 2019

ASX Release
31 July 2019
Activities Report
Quarter Ended 30 June 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate Overview
ADX has concentrated its efforts during the quarter on finalising preparations for the drilling of the Iecea Mica 1 appraisal well onshore Romania, securing a 2 year extension for the Parta Exploration Permit, finalising the farmout of the Parta Exploration Permit, as well as the completion of due diligence and transaction documentation for the RAG production and exploration data acquisition, onshore Austria announced on the 2nd of July 2019.
Onshore Romania - Iecea Mare Production License and Parta Exploration License
The preparations for drilling and testing of the Iecea Mica 1 well have progressed during the quarter with all long lead items as well as road and site preparation to enable a spud date of 4 August 2019. The prospectivity of the Iecea Mica 1 Well and a summary of the drilling program is described in the Onshore Romania section of this report.
The Romanian Licensing Authority ("NAMR") confirmed a further 2 year extension for the current license phase of the Parta Exploration Permit with minimal additions to the work program (seismic processing).
A Heads of Agreement for a farmin to the Parta Exploration License was announced on 8 April 2019 with an Australian private company Parta Energy Pty Ltd - whereby Parta Energy will fund 1.5 MM USD to acquire a 3D seismic program to earn a 50% interest in the license.
A Farmin Agreement for the above mentioned farm in transaction was completed on the 17th of July 2019.
RAG Production and Exploration Data Acquisition
ADX undertook due diligence for the RAG Assets located onshore in the Vienna Basin having been established as a potentially preferred bidder for the assets which include the 350 BOEPD Zistersdorf and Gaiselberg producing fields as well as 3D seismic, 2D seismic and geological data from for yet to be licensed exploration areas covered by the data.
ADX entered into binding agreements with RAG for the RAG Assets on 2 July 2019 and paid a Euro 400,000 deposit for the assets on 15 July 2019.
ADX expects to close the transaction on 1 October 2019.
ADX Energy Ltd
www.adxenergy.com.au
ABN 50 009 058 646
|
Address: Level 2, Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, Subiaco WA 6008
|
Postal: PO Box 63, Subiaco WA 6904
|
Telephone: 08 9381 4266 Facsimile: 08 9381 4766
|
Email: admin@adxenergy.com.au
Offshore Italy - Nilde Oil Field Redevelopment
No further activities have been undertaken since ADX was advised on the 4th of February 2019 that the Italian Parliament passed legislation to suspend exploration activities in permits that have been approved or are in the process of being approved for a period of up to 18 months to enable the government authorities to evaluate the suitability of exploration areas for sustainable hydrocarbon exploration and production activities.
Since that time ADX has been informally advised by the Italian Licensing Authorities that it has demonstrated sufficient financial capability for the ratification of the permit upon resumption of oil and gas activities following earlier announced Farmin by SDP Services Limited (SDP).
ADX believes it will be in a strong position to commence appraisal operations on the Nilde Oil Redevelopment project upon resumption of oil and gas activities given the funding of Euro 20.8 million to be provided by SDP.
Offshore Tunisia - Dougga Appraisal and Development
Noble Corporation has advised that it is unable to offer the Globetrotter II drilling rig beyond June 2019 for the drilling of the Dougga Sud well offshore Tunisia.
Given the water depth at Dougga of 330 metres it is unlikely that an alternate rig options will be available in the foreseeable future. That being the case ADX is seeking to engage with National Oil Company (ETAP) in relation to deferment of work program obligations.
ADX continues to engage with Middle Eastern and North African focussed companies and funding institutions in relation to potential farmout and funding discussions for Dougga appraisal ongoing.
Ongoing engagement with the in order to develop a collaborative approach for the attraction of capital to the Dougga gas Condensate Project.
Finance
On 16 July 2019 the Company finalised Convertible Loan Facility Agreements which are convertible to shares in ADX to raise A$1,205,000 of new funding. Included in this new funding was $150,000 provided equally by ADX's Directors Ian Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert Brown.
Reabold Resources PLC subscribed to a further 375,940 ordinary shares in ADX's UK subsidiary,
Danube Petroleum Limited, at an issue price of £1 per share. This investment brings Reabold's total investment to date in Danube to £2.26 million (approximately A$4.3 million).
OPERATIONS REPORT
PARTA APPRAISAL PROJECT and PARTA EXPLORATION PERMIT - Onshore Romania
ADX is operator and holds a 63% shareholding in Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube). The remaining shareholding in Danube is held by Reabold Resources Plc. Danube via its' Romanian subsidiary, ADX Panonia, holds a 100% interest in the Parta Exploration license (including a 100% interest in the Parta Appraisal Sole Risk Project) and a 100% interest in the Iecea Mare Production license.
Appraisal Program Update (Iecea Mare Production License and surrounding Parta Sole Risk Area)
During the quarter ADX secured all environmental, statutory and local government approvals required for the drilling of the Iecea Mica 1 ("IM-1") appraisal and exploration well. At quarter end ADX commenced road access and well site construction operations. At the completion of the earthworks in late July, ADX was ready to commence the mobilisation of the drilling rig with all major equipment items being available for drilling operations.
Commencement of rig mobilisation commenced on the 29th of July 2019 and well spud is expected to occur approximately 8 days afterwards following completion of rig assembly, testing and commissioning.
Well Overview
ADX together with Danube's 37% shareholder, Reabold, have elected IM-1 as the first drilling candidate for the two well Parta Appraisal Program. IM-1 is located in the Iecea Mare Production License which is within the Parta Exploration License in the Panonian Basin, onshore Romania.
Location Map - Showing IM-1 Well location, Iecea Mare Production License and Parta License
Well Prognosis and Resource Potential
IM-1 is a structural trap targeting multiple (Pliocene to Miocene) pay zones including established appraisal potential from historic wells drilled in the 1980's that were tested but never produced as well as deeper not tested exploration potential defined on recently acquired 3D seismic. The independently assessed contingent and prospective resource potential of IM-1 is summarised in the following table extracted from the ERC Equipoise Independent Report (ERCE). This evaluation excludes deeper exploration potential which can be accessed by the IM-1 well. The first proven, previously flow tested gas reservoir section is the Pa IV sand in the IM-1 well. That zone is expected to be encountered at a depth of ca. 1940 meters TVDSS.
ERCE Independent Resource Estimates* for Parta Appraisal Program
|
|
Recoverable Hydrocarbon Volumes
|
ERCE Estimates
|
|
Prospect
|
|
Target
|
PRMS
|
P90
|
P50
|
P10
|
|
|
|
Reservoir
|
Category
|
(bscf)
|
(bscf)
|
(bscf)
|
|
IM-1
|
|
Pa IV
|
Contingent 1
|
2.0
|
6.1
|
16
|
|
IM-1
|
|
Pa VI
|
Prospective 2
|
2.4
|
4.4
|
7.3
|
|
IM-1
|
|
Pa VIII inf.
|
Prospective
|
2.7
|
8.3
|
21.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IM-2
|
|
PsB4.3
|
Prospective
|
5.4
|
15.6
|
39.1
|
|
IM-2
|
|
Pa IV
|
Contingent
|
4.8
|
15.5
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Program
|
|
Contingent
|
6.8
|
21.6
|
59.0
|
|
Total Program
|
|
Prospective
|
10.5
|
28.3
|
67.7
Refer to ASX announcement 11 July 2018, ADX confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that market announcement and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as at a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations but, for which the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. 1C, 2C, 3C Estimates: in a probabilistic resource size distribution these are the estimates that have a respectively 90% (P90), 50% (P50) and 10% (P10) probability that the quantities actually recovered will be exceeded
Prospective Resources are those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.
A Simplified Stratigraphic X section through IM-1 and IM-2 showing the potential deeper Badenian (Miocene)
build up carbonate play or the alternate fractured basement play.
In addition to the ERCE independently assessed Contingent and Prospective Resource volumes shown in the previous table, IM-1 offers a larger deeper exploration potential which was not included in ERCE's estimates that can be reached within the current planned 2500 meters TD of the IM-1 well. It is predicted that the well will test a Badenian (Miocene) calcareous sandstone and/or a proven fractured basement play which has been successful in the Satchinez and Calacea fields 12km to the north of IM-1 well location. The Miocene Badenian age carbonate build up play is proven by gas discoveries to the East. Either one of, both of, or none of the deeper upside exploration plays may be present.
The Pa IV (Pannonian - Pliocene) horizon intersected in the original exploration discovery well tested at a rate of 1 MMSCFPD in 1989. It is expected the IM-1 well, with modern drilling and completion practices, will achieve significantly higher rates from this zone. Depending on which hydrocarbon charge model is assumed for the previously undrilled, deeper exploration plays there is also potential for an oil discovery at basement level. It should be noted that the previous Iecea Mare production license operator assessed the potential of the for the basement play to be in excess of 2 mmbbls of recoverable oil. ADX estimates 16 bscf for a best case recoverable prospective gas resource, assuming the intersection of a Miocene Badenian age (Miocene) calcareous sandstone is encountered as a gas bearing reservoir in a deeper exploration play success case. Based on nearby well data the intersection of potential basement reservoir is considered the most likely outcome.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
