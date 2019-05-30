ADX Energy : Results of Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution. All resolutions were carried on a show of hands.
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of each resolution were as follows:
Items of Business
For
Against
Result
Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
66,748,539
5,112,572
Carried
(non-binding resolution)
Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Andrew Childs
175,735,131
3,562,150
Carried
as a Director (ordinary resolution)
Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Robert Brown
175,377,464
3,953,817
Carried
as a Director (ordinary resolution)
Resolution 4 - Issue of Director Options in Lieu
of Consulting Fees - Mr Ian Tchacos (ordinary
67,786,963
8,434,969
Carried
resolution)
Resolution 5 - Issue of Director Options in Lieu
of Consulting Fees - Mr Paul Fink (ordinary
63,855,175
8,434,969
Carried
resolution)
Resolution 6 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)
to Director - Mr Ian Tchacos (ordinary
67,755,175
4,532,569
Carried
resolution)
Resolution 7 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)
67,755,175
4,532,569
Carried
to Director - Mr Paul Fink (ordinary resolution)
Resolution 8 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)
to Director - Mr Andrew Childs (ordinary
67,765,175
4,522,569
Carried
resolution)
Resolution 9 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)
to Director - Mr Robert Brown (ordinary
67,799,175
4,522,569
Carried
resolution)
Resolution 10 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)