ADX Energy : Results of Meeting

05/30/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

ASX Release

31 May 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution. All resolutions were carried on a show of hands.

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of each resolution were as follows:

Items of Business

For

Against

Result

Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

66,748,539

5,112,572

Carried

(non-binding resolution)

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Andrew Childs

175,735,131

3,562,150

Carried

as a Director (ordinary resolution)

Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Robert Brown

175,377,464

3,953,817

Carried

as a Director (ordinary resolution)

Resolution 4 - Issue of Director Options in Lieu

of Consulting Fees - Mr Ian Tchacos (ordinary

67,786,963

8,434,969

Carried

resolution)

Resolution 5 - Issue of Director Options in Lieu

of Consulting Fees - Mr Paul Fink (ordinary

63,855,175

8,434,969

Carried

resolution)

Resolution 6 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)

to Director - Mr Ian Tchacos (ordinary

67,755,175

4,532,569

Carried

resolution)

Resolution 7 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)

67,755,175

4,532,569

Carried

to Director - Mr Paul Fink (ordinary resolution)

Resolution 8 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)

to Director - Mr Andrew Childs (ordinary

67,765,175

4,522,569

Carried

resolution)

Resolution 9 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)

to Director - Mr Robert Brown (ordinary

67,799,175

4,522,569

Carried

resolution)

Resolution 10 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice)

to Director - Mr Philip Haydn-Slater (ordinary

67,799,175

4,522,569

Carried

resolution)

Resolution 11 - Ratification of Prior Issues of

147,058,135

4,005,483

Carried

Equity Securities (ordinary resolution)

Resolution 12 - Approval of 10% Placement

170,671,812

8,831,369

Carried

Capacity - Equity Securities (special resolution)

Yours sincerely,

Amanda Sparks

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 03:48:05 UTC
