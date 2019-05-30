ADX Energy : Results of Meeting

ASX Release

31 May 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution. All resolutions were carried on a show of hands.

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of each resolution were as follows:

Items of Business For Against Result Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report 66,748,539 5,112,572 Carried (non-binding resolution) Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Andrew Childs 175,735,131 3,562,150 Carried as a Director (ordinary resolution) Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Robert Brown 175,377,464 3,953,817 Carried as a Director (ordinary resolution) Resolution 4 - Issue of Director Options in Lieu of Consulting Fees - Mr Ian Tchacos (ordinary 67,786,963 8,434,969 Carried resolution) Resolution 5 - Issue of Director Options in Lieu of Consulting Fees - Mr Paul Fink (ordinary 63,855,175 8,434,969 Carried resolution) Resolution 6 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice) to Director - Mr Ian Tchacos (ordinary 67,755,175 4,532,569 Carried resolution) Resolution 7 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice) 67,755,175 4,532,569 Carried to Director - Mr Paul Fink (ordinary resolution) Resolution 8 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice) to Director - Mr Andrew Childs (ordinary 67,765,175 4,522,569 Carried resolution) Resolution 9 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice) to Director - Mr Robert Brown (ordinary 67,799,175 4,522,569 Carried resolution) Resolution 10 - Issue of Shares (Salary Sacrifice) to Director - Mr Philip Haydn-Slater (ordinary 67,799,175 4,522,569 Carried resolution) Resolution 11 - Ratification of Prior Issues of 147,058,135 4,005,483 Carried Equity Securities (ordinary resolution) Resolution 12 - Approval of 10% Placement 170,671,812 8,831,369 Carried Capacity - Equity Securities (special resolution) Yours sincerely,

Amanda Sparks

Company Secretary