ADX Energy : US$1.5 Million Farm in Funding for Parta Licence

ASX Release

8 April 2019

US$1.5 Million Farm-in Funding for Parta License

Binding Heads of Agreement to fund US$1.5million of 3D Seismic to earn a 50% interest in the Parta Exploration License excluding the Parta Appraisal Program Area

SUMMARY

•ADX Panonia holds a 100% interest in the Parta Exploration License following the withdrawal of its previous partner RAG on 31 March 2019

•ADX Panonia has executed a binding Heads of Agreement for the funding of a 3D Seismic program planned for Q4 2019

•Farm-inexcludes the Parta Appraisal Program Area which includes Iecea Mare Production License

•Farminee to fund a planned US$1.5 million 3D Seismic program to earn a 50% interest in Parta Exploration License

•Farminee is an Australian private company formed to undertake exploration in Romania, with guaranteed financial support to undertake its Farm-in obligations

•The agreement is conditional on finalisation of a joint operating agreement and the extension of the Parta Exploration License.

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) is pleased to advise that it has executed a farm-in on behalf of Danube Petroleum Limited (Danube) and ADX Energy Panonia Srl (Panonia) to fund a 3D seismic program in the Parta Exploration License (License) onshore Romania. Parta Energy Pty Ltd (Farminee) will fund a US$

1.5million 3D Seismic program to secure a 50% interest in the License. The license interest is now available due to the withdrawal on 31 March 2019 by the previous exploration license partner RAG. RAG is in the process of selling or withdrawing from all its exploration and production activities. ADX will remain the contract operator for the Parta Exploration License. ADX holds a 67% shareholding in Danube which in turn holds a 100% interest in ADX Panonia.

Map showing Parta Exploration License, Sole Risk Exclusion Area and New 3D Seismic