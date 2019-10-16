ADX Energy : Appendix 3B Conversion and In Lieu of Remuneration

Unlisted Options - Nil (in lieu of services of $90,750)
4,285,714 Shares - Conversion of $30,000 of convertible note facilities
1,568,180 shares Issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors' Share Plan (salary sacrifice) approved by Shareholders on 31 May 2019. Issued to directors in consideration of part directors fees for the quarter ended 30 September 2019. At VWAP for quarter of 1.1 cent each.
436,363 shares issued to one of ADX's Company Secretaries in consideration of remuneration waived for the quarter ended 30 September 2019. At VWAP for quarter of 1.1 cent each.
1,343,323 shares issued to consultants in consideration of services provided for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 (126,563 shares at 1.0 cents each, 1,216,760 shares at 1.1 cents each).
8,249,999 unlisted options granted to Directors in consideration for consulting services for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 as approved by Shareholders on 31 May 2019.
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
that
has
obtained
security
holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number of +securities issued
without
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
Number of +securities issued
under an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If +securities issued under rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If +securities were issued under
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Yes
31 May 2019
1,779,686 Shares
-
-
4,285,714 shares (upon conversion)
1,568,180 shares (directors)
8,249,999 unlisted options
-
-
7.1 177,383,569
7.1A 123,234,265
Total 300,617,834
7 +Issue dates
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
16 October 2019
Number
+Class
1,239,810,481
Ordinary Fully Paid
Shares
Number
+Class
25,000,000
Unlisted options
exercise price 2 cents,
expiry 31/12/2019
5,000,000
Unlisted options
exercise price 3 cents,
expiry 31/12/2019
9,770,047
Unlisted options
exercise price Nil cents,
expiry 31/5/2022
18,072,991
Unlisted options
exercise price Nil cents,
expiry 31/5/2023
12,798,214
Unlisted options
exercise price Nil cents,
expiry 31/7/2023
8,249,999
Unlisted options
exercise price Nil cents,
expiry 31/10/2023
157,142,861
Convertible notes
(Convertible into
157,142,861 fully paid
ordinary shares at no
less than A$0.007 per
share)
