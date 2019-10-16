Log in
ADX Energy : Appendix 3B Conversion and In Lieu of Remuneration

10/16/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

ADX Energy Ltd

ABN

50 009 058 646

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Shares

Unlisted Options

7,633,580 Shares

8,249,999 Options

Shares - Fully paid ordinary shares

Options:

Exercise Price Nil, Expiry 31/10/23

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Shares - Yes

Unlisted Options - Upon exercise of the Options the shares issued will rank pari passu with existing ordinary fully paid shares.

4,285,714 Shares - 0.7 cents (conversion) 3,221,303 Shares - 1.1 cent per share (non-cash)

126,563 Shares - 1.0 cent per share (non-cash)

Unlisted Options - Nil (in lieu of services of $90,750)

4,285,714 Shares - Conversion of $30,000 of convertible note facilities

1,568,180 shares Issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors' Share Plan (salary sacrifice) approved by Shareholders on 31 May 2019. Issued to directors in consideration of part directors fees for the quarter ended 30 September 2019. At VWAP for quarter of 1.1 cent each.

436,363 shares issued to one of ADX's Company Secretaries in consideration of remuneration waived for the quarter ended 30 September 2019. At VWAP for quarter of 1.1 cent each.

1,343,323 shares issued to consultants in consideration of services provided for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 (126,563 shares at 1.0 cents each, 1,216,760 shares at 1.1 cents each).

8,249,999 unlisted options granted to Directors in consideration for consulting services for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 as approved by Shareholders on 31 May 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that

has

obtained

security

holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

without

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Yes

31 May 2019

1,779,686 Shares

-

-

4,285,714 shares (upon conversion)

1,568,180 shares (directors)

8,249,999 unlisted options

-

-

7.1 177,383,569

7.1A 123,234,265

Total 300,617,834

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  1. Number and +class of all
    +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Number and +class of all
    +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

16 October 2019

Number

+Class

1,239,810,481

Ordinary Fully Paid

Shares

Number

+Class

25,000,000

Unlisted options

exercise price 2 cents,

expiry 31/12/2019

5,000,000

Unlisted options

exercise price 3 cents,

expiry 31/12/2019

9,770,047

Unlisted options

exercise price Nil cents,

expiry 31/5/2022

18,072,991

Unlisted options

exercise price Nil cents,

expiry 31/5/2023

12,798,214

Unlisted options

exercise price Nil cents,

expiry 31/7/2023

8,249,999

Unlisted options

exercise price Nil cents,

expiry 31/10/2023

157,142,861

Convertible notes

(Convertible into

157,142,861 fully paid

ordinary shares at no

less than A$0.007 per

share)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Not applicable

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:48:03 UTC
