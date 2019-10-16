Log in
ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/15
0.01 AUD   -9.09%
10/14ADX ENERGY : Secures Funding for Landmark Acquisition Austrian Assets
AQ
10/14ADX ENERGY : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
AQ
10/14ADX ENERGY : Placement Prospectus
PU
ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest A Childs

0
10/16/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Childs

Date of last notice

8 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect and Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Marina Childs - Spouse

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Brazell Pty Ltd

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

16 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

928,570 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct).

24,151,606 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (indirect).

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

295,454 direct

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$3,250 Non-cash - value based on director fees

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1,224,024 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct).

24,151,606 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (indirect).

Issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors' Share Plan

Nature of change

approved by Shareholders on 31 May 2019. Issued

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

in consideration of part directors fees for the

exercise of options, issue of securities under

quarter ended 30 September 2019. Number of

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

shares based on directors fees to be paid via equity

buy-back

and VWAP for the quarter ended 30 September

2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/a

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/a

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:48:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Rob Brown Non-Executive Director
Philip Haydn-Slater Director
Sector and Competitors
