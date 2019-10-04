Log in
ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos

10/04/2019 | 02:43am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Tchacos

Date of last notice

24 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1. Warroorah Pty Ltd .

(including registered holder)

2. Eonia Pty Ltd - which Mr Tchacos is a

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

beneficiary.

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 October 2019

1.

30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(indirect)

2.

13,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(indirect)

No. of securities held prior to change

3.

882,780 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct)

4.

6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect)

5.

10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise

price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct)

6.

6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct)

Class

Unlisted Convertible Note Facilities

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

7,142,857 convertible note facilities. (Indirect)

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$50,000 (received July 2019)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

1.

30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(indirect)

2.

13,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(indirect)

3.

882,780 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct)

4.

6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect)

No. of securities held after change

5.

10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise

price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct)

6.

6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct)

7.

7,142,857 Convertible notes (indirect)

(Convertible into 7,142,857 fully paid

ordinary shares at no less than A$0.007

per share). Refer to Appendix 3B dated 4

October 2019 for full terms.

On

16 July 2019, the Company announced it

had finalised Loan Note Financing Agreements

(Convertible Loan Facilities) which are

convertible to shares in ADX to several key

existing shareholders and new investors which

raised $1,205,000 of new funding. Included in

Nature of change

this new funding was $150,000 of loan funds

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

provided

equally by

ADX's

Directors

Ian

exercise of options, issue of securities under

Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert Brown.

The

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

funding

from ADX's

Directors

required

buy-back

Shareholder approval

to

be

issued

as

Convertible Note Facilities.

After receiving Shareholder approval on 20

September 2019, ADX's Board resolved to issue

the Convertible Loan Facilities to ADX's

Directors Ian Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert

Brown on 3 October 2019.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/a

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/a

provided?

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 06:41:10 UTC
