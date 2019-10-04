ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos

|
Number acquired
7,142,857 convertible note facilities. (Indirect)
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$50,000 (received July 2019)
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
1.
30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2.
13,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3.
882,780 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct)
4.
6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect)
No. of securities held after change
5.
10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise
price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct)
6.
6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct)
7.
7,142,857 Convertible notes (indirect)
(Convertible into 7,142,857 fully paid
ordinary shares at no less than A$0.007
per share). Refer to Appendix 3B dated 4
October 2019 for full terms.
On
16 July 2019, the Company announced it
had finalised Loan Note Financing Agreements
(Convertible Loan Facilities) which are
convertible to shares in ADX to several key
existing shareholders and new investors which
raised $1,205,000 of new funding. Included in
Nature of change
this new funding was $150,000 of loan funds
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
provided
equally by
ADX's
Directors
Ian
exercise of options, issue of securities under
Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert Brown.
The
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
funding
from ADX's
Directors
required
buy-back
Shareholder approval
to
be
issued
as
Convertible Note Facilities.
After receiving Shareholder approval on 20
September 2019, ADX's Board resolved to issue
the Convertible Loan Facilities to ADX's
Directors Ian Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert
Brown on 3 October 2019.
