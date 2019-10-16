ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos
10/16/2019 | 09:49pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity:
ADX Energy Ltd
ABN: 50 009 058 636
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Tchacos
Date of last notice
4 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
1. Warroorah Pty Ltd .
(including registered holder)
2. Eonia Pty Ltd - which Mr Tchacos is a
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
beneficiary.
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
16 October 2019
1.
30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(indirect)
2.
13,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(indirect)
3.
882,780 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct)
4.
6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect)
No. of securities held prior to change
5.
10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise
price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct)
6.
6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct)
7.
7,142,857 Convertible notes (indirect)
(Convertible into 7,142,857 fully paid
ordinary shares at no less than A$0.007
per share). Refer to Appendix 3B dated 4
October 2019 for full terms.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
113,636 shares
3,954,545 options
Number disposed
-
Shares - $1,250 Non-cash - value based on
Value/Consideration
director fees
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
Options - $43,500 Non-cash - valued based
details and estimated valuation
on consulting fees
1.
30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(indirect)
2.
13,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(indirect)
3.
996,416 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct)
4.
6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect)
5.
10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise
No. of securities held after change
price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct)
6.
6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct)
7. 3,954,545 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
nil, expire 31/10/2023 (direct)
8.
7,142,857 Convertible notes (indirect)
(Convertible into 7,142,857 fully paid
ordinary shares at no less than A$0.007
per share). Refer to Appendix 3B dated 4
October 2019 for full terms.
Shares - Issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors'
Share Plan approved by Shareholders on 31
May 2019. Issued in consideration of part
directors fees for the quarter ended 30
Nature of change
September 2019. Number of shares based on
directors fees to be paid via equity and VWAP
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
for the quarter ended 30 September 2019.
exercise of options, issue of securities under
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
Options - granted as approved by Shareholders
buy-back
on 31 May 2019. Granted in consideration of
part consulting fees for the quarter ended 30
September 2019. Number of Options based on
VWAP for each quarter during the year ended
30 September 2019.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/a
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/a
provided?
Disclaimer
ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:48:03 UTC
