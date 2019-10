ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Tchacos Date of last notice 4 October 2019

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest 1. Warroorah Pty Ltd . (including registered holder) 2. Eonia Pty Ltd - which Mr Tchacos is a Note: Provide details of the circumstances beneficiary. giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 16 October 2019 1. 30,554,437 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (indirect) 2. 13,095,370 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (indirect) 3. 882,780 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (direct) 4. 6,354,086 Unlisted Options. Exercise price nil, expire 31/5/2022 (indirect) No. of securities held prior to change 5. 10,864,955 Unlisted Options. Exercise price nil, expire 31/5/2023 (direct) 6. 6,616,071 Unlisted Options. Exercise price nil, expire 31/7/2023 (direct) 7. 7,142,857 Convertible notes (indirect) (Convertible into 7,142,857 fully paid ordinary shares at no less than A$0.007 per share). Refer to Appendix 3B dated 4 October 2019 for full terms.

