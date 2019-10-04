ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink

|
Number disposed
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$50,000 (received July 2019)
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
34,228,834 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022
|
|
7,208,036 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
|
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2023
|
No. of securities held after change
|
6,182,143 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
|
Nil cents, expire 31/7/2023
|
|
|
7,142,857 Convertible notes (Convertible
|
|
into 7,142,857 fully paid ordinary
|
|
shares at no less than A$0.007
|
|
per share). Refer to Appendix 3B
|
|
dated 4 October 2019 for full
|
|
terms.
|
|
|
On 16 July 2019, the Company announced it
|
|
had finalised Loan Note Financing
|
|
Agreements (Convertible Loan Facilities)
|
|
which are convertible to shares in ADX to
|
|
several key existing shareholders and new
|
|
investors which raised $1,205,000 of new
|
Nature of change
|
funding. Included in this new funding was
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
|
$150,000 of loan funds provided equally by
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
ADX's Directors Ian Tchacos, Paul Fink and
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
Robert Brown.
|
The funding from ADX's
|
buy-back
|
Directors required Shareholder approval to
|
|
be issued as Convertible Note Facilities.
|
|
After receiving Shareholder approval on 20
|
|
September 2019, ADX's Board resolved to
|
|
issue the Convertible Loan Facilities to ADX's
|
|
Directors Ian Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert
|
|
Brown on 3 October 2019.
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.