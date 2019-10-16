ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd
ABN: 50 009 058 636
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Fink
Date of last notice
4 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
16 October 2019
34,228,834 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022
7,208,036 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2023
No. of securities held prior to change
6,182,143 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/7/2023
7,142,857 Convertible notes (Convertible
into 7,142,857 fully paid ordinary
shares at no less than A$0.007
per share). Refer to Appendix 3B
dated 4 October 2019 for full
terms.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
113,636 shares
4,295,454 options
Number disposed
-
Shares - $1,250 Non-cash - value based on
Value/Consideration
director fees
34,342,470 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022
7,208,036 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2023
6,182,143 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
No. of securities held after change
Nil cents, expire 31/7/2023
4,295,454 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/10/2023
7,142,857
Convertible
notes (Convertible
into 7,142,857 fully paid ordinary
shares at no less than A$0.007
per share). Refer to Appendix 3B
dated 4 October 2019 for full
terms.
Shares - Issued pursuant to ADXs' Directors'
Share Plan approved by Shareholders on 31
May 2019. Issued in consideration of part
directors fees for the quarter ended 30
Nature of change
September 2019. Number of shares based on
directors fees to be paid via equity and VWAP
Options -
granted
as approved by
buy-back
Shareholders on 31 May 2019. Granted in
consideration of part consulting fees for the
quarter ended 30 September 2019. Number
of Options based on VWAP for each quarter
during the year ended 30 September 2019.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
