Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  ADX Energy Ltd    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/11
0.006 AUD   -14.29%
09:59pADX ENERGY : Appendix 2A Exercise of Options
PU
09:39pADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink
PU
03/09ADX ENERGY : Investor Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:39pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Fink

Date of last notice

14 January 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

10 and 11 March 2020

41,610,327 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022

7,208,036 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil cents, expire 31/5/2023

6,182,143 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

Nil cents, expire 31/7/2023

4,295,454 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

Nil cents, expire 31/10/2023

4,687,500 Unlisted Options. Exercise price

Nil cents, expire 31/01/2024

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

1,697,313 shares (on-market)

25,789,094 shares (upon exercise of options)

Number disposed

25,789,094 unlisted options exercised

Value/Consideration

1,697,313 Shares - $12,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

25,789,094 shares, nil (upon exercise of

details and estimated valuation

options with nil exercise price)

No. of securities held after change

69,096,734 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

1,697,313 shares (on-market trade 10/3/20)

exercise of options, issue of securities under

25,789,094 shares (upon exercise of options)

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/a

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/a

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 01:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADX ENERGY LTD
09:59pADX ENERGY : Appendix 2A Exercise of Options
PU
09:39pADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink
PU
03/09ADX ENERGY : Investor Update
PU
03/06ADX ENERGY : Oil Price Hedging to Secure Austrian Cash Flow
AQ
03/04ADX ENERGY : Oil Price Hedging to Secure Austrian Cash Flow
PU
01/30ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest A Childs
PU
01/14ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos
PU
01/13ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3B Shares and Options in Lieu of Remuneration
PU
01/13ADX ENERGY : Appendix 2A Conversion of Note Facilities
PU
01/13ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest PHS
PU
More news
Chart ADX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Haydn-Slater Director
Edouard Etienvre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADX ENERGY LTD-12.50%8
CNOOC LIMITED0.00%51 997
CONOCOPHILLIPS-46.36%37 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.-50.33%24 213
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.48%18 916
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-36.01%13 452
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group