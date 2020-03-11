ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

Name of Director Paul Fink Date of last notice 14 January 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 10 and 11 March 2020 41,610,327 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022 7,208,036 Unlisted Options. Exercise price No. of securities held prior to change Nil cents, expire 31/5/2023 6,182,143 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/7/2023 4,295,454 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/10/2023 4,687,500 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/01/2024

