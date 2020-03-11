|
ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink
03/11/2020 | 09:39pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd
ABN: 50 009 058 636
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Fink
Date of last notice
14 January 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
10 and 11 March 2020
41,610,327 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,415,961 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2022
7,208,036 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
No. of securities held prior to change
Nil cents, expire 31/5/2023
6,182,143 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/7/2023
4,295,454 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/10/2023
4,687,500 Unlisted Options. Exercise price
Nil cents, expire 31/01/2024
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
1,697,313 shares (on-market)
|
Number disposed
25,789,094 unlisted options exercised
Value/Consideration
1,697,313 Shares - $12,000
25,789,094 shares, nil (upon exercise of
options with nil exercise price)
No. of securities held after change
69,096,734 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
1,697,313 shares (on-market trade 10/3/20)
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/a
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/a
provided?
Disclaimer
ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 01:38:05 UTC
