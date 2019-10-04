ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest R Brown

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd

ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Brown Date of last notice 9 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Auspicious Resources & Technical Service Pty (including registered holder) Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 6,994,097 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect) Class Unlisted Convertible Note Facilities Number acquired 7,142,857 convertible notes. Indirect. Number disposed -

