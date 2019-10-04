ADX Energy : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest R Brown

|
Value/Consideration
$50,000 (received July 2019)
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
6,994,097 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect)
No. of securities held after change
7,142,857 Convertible notes (indirect)
(Convertible into 7,142,857 fully paid ordinary
shares at no less than A$0.007 per share)
(indirect). Refer to Appendix 3B dated 4
October 2019 for full terms.
On 16 July 2019, the Company announced it
had finalised Loan Note Financing Agreements
(Convertible Loan Facilities) which are
convertible to shares in ADX to several key
existing shareholders and new investors which
raised $1,205,000 of new funding. Included in
Nature of change
this new funding was $150,000 of loan funds
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
provided equally by ADX's Directors Ian
exercise of options, issue of securities under
Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert Brown. The
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
funding from ADX's Directors required
buy-back
Shareholder approval to be issued as
Convertible Note Facilities.
After receiving Shareholder approval on 20
September 2019, ADX's Board resolved to
issue the Convertible Loan Facilities to ADX's
Directors Ian Tchacos, Paul Fink and Robert
Brown on 3 October 2019.
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
