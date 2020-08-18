ADX Energy : Consultancy Services Non Executive Director

Log in
Consultancy Services - Non-Executive Director

08/18/2020 | 12:23am EDT

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX)

ASX RELEASE

18 August 2020

Consultancy Services - Non-Executive Director

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) makes the following disclosure in connection with a new consultancy contract entered into with an entity associated with Non-Executive Director Edouard Etienvre. This disclosure is made in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4.

The Company has executed a one year term consultancy agreement with NGX Commodities Ltd (a company controlled by Non-Executive Edouard Etienvre) to provide corporate finance and commercial consultancy services as required. There is no fixed remuneration component under the consultancy agreement. The daily fee is $1,500 payable 50% in cash, and 50% in equity (subject to Shareholder approval). The Company may terminate the agreement by providing one months' notice. The consultant may terminate the agreement by providing three months' notice.

Executive Chairman Ian Tchacos commented, "Edouard is located in London and has extensive commercial, business development, debt market and capital market experience providing ADX with an excellent focal point for future investment from the London and European debt and equity markets. These are markets from which the Board of ADX believes it can generate increasing investor interest and financial support as it continues to build its production, appraisal and development business onshore Europe."

For further details please contact:

Paul Fink

Ian Tchacos

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Chairman

+61 (08) 9381 4266

+61 (08) 9381 4266

paul.fink@adx-energy.com

ian.tchacos@adxenergy.com.au

END OF THIS RELEASE - Authorised for lodgement by Ian Tchacos, Executive Chairman

ADX Energy Limited | ABN 50 009 058 646 -Registered and Principal Office Australia Suite 214, 210 Bagot Road, Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: 08 9381 4266 | Facsimile: 08 9381 4766 | admin@adxenergy.com.au | adxenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:22:12 UTC
