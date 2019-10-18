Log in
ADX Energy : Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus

10/18/2019 | 04:04am EDT

ASX Release

18 October 2019

Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) advises that the closing date of the Placement Prospectus dated 14 October 2019 has now been extended to 4pm AWST on Monday 21 October 2019.

There is no change to the closing date of the Share Purchase Plan Prospectus dated 18 October 2019, with that closing date being 1 November 2019.

For further details please contact:

Paul Fink

Ian Tchacos

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Chairman

+61 (08) 9381 4266

+61 (08) 9381 4266

www.adxenergy.com.au

END OF RELEASE

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADX Energy Ltd

www.adxenergy.com.au

ABN 50 009 058 646

Address: Level 2, Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, Subiaco WA 6008

Postal: PO Box 63, Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: 08 9381 4266 Facsimile: 08 9381 4766

Email: admin@adxenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:03:05 UTC
