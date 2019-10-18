ADX Energy : Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus

ASX Release

18 October 2019

Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) advises that the closing date of the Placement Prospectus dated 14 October 2019 has now been extended to 4pm AWST on Monday 21 October 2019.

There is no change to the closing date of the Share Purchase Plan Prospectus dated 18 October 2019, with that closing date being 1 November 2019.

For further details please contact: Paul Fink Ian Tchacos Chief Executive Officer Executive Chairman +61 (08) 9381 4266 +61 (08) 9381 4266 www.adxenergy.com.au

END OF RELEASE

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADX Energy Ltd

www.adxenergy.com.au

ABN 50 009 058 646