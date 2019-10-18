ADX Energy : Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus

ASX Release
18 October 2019
Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus
ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) advises that the closing date of the Placement Prospectus dated 14 October 2019 has now been extended to 4pm AWST on Monday 21 October 2019.
There is no change to the closing date of the Share Purchase Plan Prospectus dated 18 October 2019, with that closing date being 1 November 2019.
For further details please contact:
Paul Fink
Ian Tchacos
Chief Executive Officer
Executive Chairman
+61 (08) 9381 4266
+61 (08) 9381 4266
www.adxenergy.com.au
