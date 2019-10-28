ADX Energy : Extension of Closing Date of Share Purchase Plan

ASX Release

28 October 2019

Extension of Closing Date of Share Purchase Plan

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) advises that the closing date of the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) under the Prospectus dated 18 October 2019 has now been extended to 4pm AWST on Friday 15 November 2019.

ADX has received a number of enquiries from shareholders interested in participating in the SPP who have experienced delays in the receipt of their SPP Offer Documents. Accordingly, the Board has decided to extend the closing date to allow all Eligible Shareholders the opportunity to participate.

Eligible shareholders may acquire up to $30,000 worth of Shares under the SPP at 1 cent per Share.

SPP participants will also receive one free attaching quoted Option for every three new Shares issued. The Options will be exercisable at 1.5 cents with an expiry date of 20 November 2020. The Options are subject to approval by shareholders at a General Meeting (expected to be on 6 December 2019). The Company will seek to have the Options listed on ASX subject to satisfaction of ASX listing criteria.

If you are an eligible shareholder and wish to participate in the SPP, you can apply by using the BPAY® information provided on your personalised Application Form, or by completing your personalised Application Form and returning it with an accompanying cheque. The SPP Offer Documents, which include a personalised Application Form, have been made available to eligible shareholders by the following methods:

Shareholders who have previously registered to receive Company correspondence electronically were emailed on 18 October 2019 with links to retrieve the SPP Offer Documents electronically.

Shareholders can log in to Computershare Investor Centre and retrieve their personalised documentation.

The SPP Offer Documents have been sent by post to all eligible shareholders who have not previously registered to receive company correspondence electronically.

Applications and payment must now be received by 5pm (AWST) on Friday 15 November 2019.

The issue date for Shares subscribed for under the SPP will now be on or around Friday 22 November 2019.

For further details please contact:

Ian Tchacos

Executive Chairman

ADX Energy Ltd

www.adxenergy.com.au

ABN 50 009 058 646