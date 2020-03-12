ADX Energy : Increases Hedged Oil Volumes from Austrian Production

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX)

13 March 2020

ADX Increases Hedged Oil Volumes from its Austrian

Production

Key Points:

ADX has contracted additional hedging of 25% of Gaiselberg and Zistersdorf fields forecast proven (1P) oil production over a 9-month period increasing hedged production to 65%.

The hedging counterparty for this transaction as well as the previous hedging is BP.

The hedging agreement is a put and collar structure that guarantees a minimum Brent price of US$30 per barrel for 25% 1P production while retaining pricing upside up to US$ 44 per barrel and any further upside in Brent price above US$ 59 per barrel.

The additional hedging in combination with the previously announced hedging with swaps at a fixed Brent price of US$ 50.64 ensures sufficient revenue certainty to cover fixed and variable operating costs as well as well work overs and maintenance costs required to ensure optimal levels of field production.

Production in excess of 65% of the 1P production profile may be sold based on Brent pricing at the time. ADX also has the option to potentially store production within storage tanks in the field to secure higher pricing at latter point in time.

The hedging strategy is required to ensure field profitability during a period of price volatility resulting from the worsening effects of the Corona virus as well as recently announced over supply by OPEC intended to diminish high cost production in the US.

The combination of hedged revenues, accumulated net revenues generated of approximately Euro 1 million up to the end of February 2020 and the potential to bank excess oil production during periods of depressed pricing provides ADX with financial stability and operating flexibility during a period of expected price volatility.

The low cost and low decline nature of the production as well as additional revenues from associated gas production ensures strong ongoing cash flows from the field many years beyond the currently expected period of oil price volatility.

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX), is pleased to advise that it has executed further agreements with BP to hedge the equivalent of 25% of ADX VIE GmbH (ADX wholly owned Austrian subsidiary) (ADX VIE) proven oil production profile for a period of 9 months. The hedging structure over the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 are a reparticipation collar which has been priced as follows:

