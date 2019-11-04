Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ADX Energy Ltd    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/03
0.0095 AUD   +5.56%
09:40pADX ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
10/31ADX ENERGY : Oil Capital Conference London Presentation
PU
10/28ADX ENERGY : 121 Oil & Gas London Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:40pm EST

ADXASZADX

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

AND PROXY FORM

GENERAL MEETING OF ADX ENERGY LTD

TO BE HELD AT LEVEL 2, SUITE 14

210 BAGOT ROAD, SUBIACO WESTERN AUSTRALIA

FRIDAY 6 DECEMBER 2019

COMMENCING AT 10:00 AM (WST)

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they

should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the

Company Secretary on (+61 8) 9381 4266

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please

ADX Energy Ltd

ABN 50 009 058 646

Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, SUBIACO WA 6008

Phone: 08 9381 4266 Fax: 08 9381 4766 Email: admin@adxenergy.com.au

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the General Meeting of ADX Energy Ltd will be held at the office of

Level 2, Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, Subiaco, Western Australia on

Friday 6 December 2019 at 10:00 am (WST)

CONTENTS PAGE

Business of the Meeting (setting out the proposed Resolutions)

3

Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed Resolutions)

5

Glossary

9

Annexure A - Terms of Placement and SPP Options

10

Annexure B - Terms of Loan Note Options

12

Proxy Form

enclosed

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Your Vote is Important

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

How to Vote

You may vote by attending the meeting in person, by proxy or authorised representative.

Voting eligibility

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00 pm (WST) on 4 December 2019.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the General Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting by Proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the Proxy Form enclosed and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:

  • each member has a right to appoint a proxy;
  • the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and
  • a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Your proxy form is enclosed.

1

Sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act came into effect on 1 August 2011 and apply to voting by proxy on or after that date. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware of these changes to the Corporations Act, as they apply to this General Meeting. Broadly, the sections mean that:

  • if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
  • any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

Further details are set out below.

Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote

Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:

  • the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed);
  • if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands;
  • if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
  • if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).

Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances

Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:

  • an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members;
  • the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting;
  • at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the question that the resolution be passed; and
  • either of the following applies:
    o the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; and
  1. the proxy does not vote on the resolution,

the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.

2

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. Resolution 1 - Issue of Placement Options

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 66,666,667 Placement Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 1:

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

2. Resolution 2 - Issue of SPP Options

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 50,000,000 SPP Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 2:

The Company has received a waiver from ASX under Listing Rule 7.3.8 to permit any Shareholder who has an interest in this Resolution that would ordinarily be excluded from voting on this Resolution to vote, on the condition that the Company excludes any votes cast on this Resolution by any underwriter or sub-underwriter of the SPP (which there is none).

3. Resolution 3 - Ratification of Issue of SPP Shares

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of up to 6,765,735 SPP Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

4. Resolution 4 - Ratification of Issue of SPP Shares (LR 7.1A)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of up to 143,234,265 SPP Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 3 and 4:

The Company has received a waiver from ASX under Listing Rule 7.5.6 to permit any Shareholder who has an interest in the Resolutions that would ordinarily be excluded from voting on the Resolutions to vote, on the condition that the Company excludes any votes cast on the Resolutions by any underwriter or sub-underwriter of the SPP (which there is none).

3

5. Resolution 5 - Ratification of Issue of Loan Note Options

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 135,000,005 unlisted Loan Note Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 5:

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

6. General

To transact any other business as may be brought before the meeting in accordance with the Constitution of the Company, the Corporations Act, or otherwise.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

IAN TCHACOS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN 1 November 2019

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 02:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADX ENERGY LTD
09:40pADX ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
10/31ADX ENERGY : Oil Capital Conference London Presentation
PU
10/28ADX ENERGY : 121 Oil & Gas London Presentation
PU
10/28ADX ENERGY : Extension of Closing Date of Share Purchase Plan
AQ
10/28ADX ENERGY : Extension of Closing Date of Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/24ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos
PU
10/21ADX ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Prospectus Despatch
PU
10/21ADX ENERGY : Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus
AQ
10/18ADX ENERGY : Extension of Closing Date of Placement Prospectus
PU
10/18ADX ENERGY : Prospectus Share Purchase Plan
PU
More news
Chart ADX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Rob Brown Non-Executive Director
Philip Haydn-Slater Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADX ENERGY LTD0.00%10
CNOOC LIMITED0.66%68 136
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%62 709
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%41 292
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%30 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group