ADX Energy : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form

ADXASZADX NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING EXPLANATORY STATEMENT AND PROXY FORM GENERAL MEETING OF ADX ENERGY LTD TO BE HELD AT LEVEL 2, SUITE 14 210 BAGOT ROAD, SUBIACO WESTERN AUSTRALIA FRIDAY 6 DECEMBER 2019 COMMENCING AT 10:00 AM (WST) This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on (+61 8) 9381 4266 Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please

ADX Energy Ltd ABN 50 009 058 646 Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, SUBIACO WA 6008 Phone: 08 9381 4266 Fax: 08 9381 4766 Email: admin@adxenergy.com.au NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the General Meeting of ADX Energy Ltd will be held at the office of Level 2, Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, Subiaco, Western Australia on Friday 6 December 2019 at 10:00 am (WST) CONTENTS PAGE Business of the Meeting (setting out the proposed Resolutions) 3 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed Resolutions) 5 Glossary 9 Annexure A - Terms of Placement and SPP Options 10 Annexure B - Terms of Loan Note Options 12 Proxy Form enclosed IMPORTANT INFORMATION Your Vote is Important The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. How to Vote You may vote by attending the meeting in person, by proxy or authorised representative. Voting eligibility The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00 pm (WST) on 4 December 2019. Voting in Person To vote in person, attend the General Meeting at the time, date and place set out above. Voting by Proxy To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the Proxy Form enclosed and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that: each member has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and

a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. Your proxy form is enclosed. 1

Sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act came into effect on 1 August 2011 and apply to voting by proxy on or after that date. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware of these changes to the Corporations Act, as they apply to this General Meeting. Broadly, the sections mean that: if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed. Further details are set out below. Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does: the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed);

if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands;

if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed). Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if: an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members;

the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting;

at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the question that the resolution be passed; and

either of the following applies:

o the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; and the proxy does not vote on the resolution, the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting. 2

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING AGENDA ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. Resolution 1 - Issue of Placement Options To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 66,666,667 Placement Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 1: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 2. Resolution 2 - Issue of SPP Options To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 50,000,000 SPP Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 2: The Company has received a waiver from ASX under Listing Rule 7.3.8 to permit any Shareholder who has an interest in this Resolution that would ordinarily be excluded from voting on this Resolution to vote, on the condition that the Company excludes any votes cast on this Resolution by any underwriter or sub-underwriter of the SPP (which there is none). 3. Resolution 3 - Ratification of Issue of SPP Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of up to 6,765,735 SPP Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." 4. Resolution 4 - Ratification of Issue of SPP Shares (LR 7.1A) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of up to 143,234,265 SPP Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 3 and 4: The Company has received a waiver from ASX under Listing Rule 7.5.6 to permit any Shareholder who has an interest in the Resolutions that would ordinarily be excluded from voting on the Resolutions to vote, on the condition that the Company excludes any votes cast on the Resolutions by any underwriter or sub-underwriter of the SPP (which there is none). 3

5. Resolution 5 - Ratification of Issue of Loan Note Options To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 135,000,005 unlisted Loan Note Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 5: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 6. General To transact any other business as may be brought before the meeting in accordance with the Constitution of the Company, the Corporations Act, or otherwise. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD IAN TCHACOS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN 1 November 2019 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.