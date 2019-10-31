ADX Energy : Oil Capital Conference London Presentation

Oil Capital Conference London 2019 - ADX Energy "SUMMARY OF STRATEGIC & VALUE POTENTIAL"
PRMS Reserves Classifications used in this Report
Developed Reserves are quantities expected to be recovered from existing wells and facilities.
Developed Producing Reserves are expected to be recovered from completion intervals that are open and producing at the time of the estimate. Developed Non-Producing Reserves include shut-inand behind-pipereserves with minor costs to access.
Undeveloped Reserves are quantities expected to be recovered through future significant investments.
A. Proved Reserves (1P) are those quantities of Petroleum that, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable from known reservoirs and under defined technical and commercial conditions. If deterministic methods are used, the term "reasonable certainty" is intended to express a high degree of confidence that the quantities will be recovered. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimate.
B. Probable Reserves are those additional Reserves which analysis of geoscience and engineering data indicate are less likely to be recovered than Proved Reserves but more certain to be recovered than Possible Reserves. It is equally likely that actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater than or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable Reserves (2P). In this context, when probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 2P estimate.
C. Possible Reserves are those additional Reserves that analysis of geoscience and engineering data suggest are less likely to be recoverable than Probable Reserves. The total quantities ultimately recovered from the project have a low probability to exceed the sum of Proved plus Probable plus Possible (3P) Reserves, which is equivalent to the high-estimate scenario. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 3P estimate. Possible Reserves that are located outside of the 2P area (not upside quantities to the 2P scenario) may exist only when the commercial and technical maturity criteria have been met (that incorporate the Possible development scope). Standalone Possible Reserves must reference a commercial 2P project.
Contingent Resources: those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations but, for which the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies.
1C, 2C, 3C Estimates: in a probabilistic resource size distribution these are the P90 (90% probability), P50, and P10, respectively, for individual opportunities. Totals are by arithmetic summation as recommended under PRMS guidelines. This results in a conservative low case total and optimistic high case total.
Prospective Resources: those estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further explorations appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. "Low" means a conservative estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered from the accumulation by the project; there is a 90% probability (P90) that the quantity actually recovered will equal or
exceed the best estimate ."Best" means a best estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered from the accumulation by the project; there is a 50%
probability (P50) that the quantity actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate. "High" means an optimistic estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered from the accumulation by the project; there is a 10% probability (P10) that the quantity actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate