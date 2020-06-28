ADX Energy : Proposed issue of Securities ADX

Announcement Summary

ADX ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueASX +Security Code

+Security DescriptionMaximum Number of

+securities to be issued

ADXProposed +issue date Thursday December 31, 2020

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,000,000

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity ADX ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ADX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Registration Number 50009058646

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination Friday June 26, 2020

Is the date estimated or actual?

** Approval received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Shareholder approval for up to 6,000,000 shares to be issued to directors within three years in lieu of a portion of director fees for the 2020 year.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

ADX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

6,000,000

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Purpose of the issue

Maximum 6,000,000 approved by Shareholders to be issued to Directors in lieu of portion of fees for 2020 year (salary sacrifice). Estimated price (per NOM) was 0.006. Actual issue price will be based on the 90 day VWAP for the quarter related to the fees paid by shares.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash What is the issue price per consideration being paid? +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.00600

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date Thursday December 31, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Friday June 26, 2020

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

Yes

7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow

If ADX is unable to issue a cleansing statement at the time of iisue, the shares subject to voluntary escrow for the earlier of 12 months or the issue by ADX of a share prospectus

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information