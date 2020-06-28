Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  ADX Energy Ltd    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/26
0.007 AUD   -12.50%
06/28ADX ENERGY : Proposed issue of Securities ADX
PU
06/25ADX ENERGY : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
06/18ADX ENERGY : Romania well flow test operations update
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Proposed issue of Securities ADX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 10:44pm EDT

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ADX ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type New announcement

Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueASX +Security Code

+Security DescriptionMaximum Number of

+securities to be issued

ADXProposed +issue date Thursday December 31, 2020

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

6,000,000

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity ADX ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ADX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Registration Number 50009058646

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination Friday June 26, 2020

Is the date estimated or actual?

** Approval received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Shareholder approval for up to 6,000,000 shares to be issued to directors within three years in lieu of a portion of director fees for the 2020 year.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

ADX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

6,000,000

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Purpose of the issue

Maximum 6,000,000 approved by Shareholders to be issued to Directors in lieu of portion of fees for 2020 year (salary sacrifice). Estimated price (per NOM) was 0.006. Actual issue price will be based on the 90 day VWAP for the quarter related to the fees paid by shares.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00600

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date Thursday December 31, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Friday June 26, 2020

  • 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue?

    No

  • 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

    No

  • 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

Yes

7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow

If ADX is unable to issue a cleansing statement at the time of iisue, the shares subject to voluntary escrow for the earlier of 12 months or the issue by ADX of a share prospectus

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

  • 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

    No

  • 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

  • 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

    No

  • 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 02:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADX ENERGY LTD
06/28ADX ENERGY : Proposed issue of Securities ADX
PU
06/25ADX ENERGY : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
06/18ADX ENERGY : Romania well flow test operations update
AQ
04/17ADX ENERGY : Operational Update Austrian Production and Romanian Appraisal
AQ
04/08ADX ENERGY : Board Change Resignation of Non-Executive Director
AQ
03/31ADX ENERGY : Corporate Governance Statement 2019
PU
03/12ADX ENERGY : Increases Hedged Oil Volumes from Austrian Production
PU
03/11ADX ENERGY : Appendix 2A Exercise of Options
PU
03/11ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest P Fink
PU
03/09ADX ENERGY : Investor Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,11  0,77  0,77 
Net income 2019 -0,98 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net cash 2019 0,35 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 8,23 M 8,25 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart ADX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Edouard Etienvre Director
Peter Reynold Ironside Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADX ENERGY LTD-12.50%8
CNOOC LIMITED-32.87%50 118
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.95%43 272
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.79%28 381
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.33%20 143
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-57.07%15 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group