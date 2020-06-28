ADX Energy : Proposed issue of Securities ADX

Announcement Summary
ADX ENERGY LTD
New announcement
Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020
A placement or other type of issue
ASX +Security Code
+Security Description
+securities to be issued
ADXProposed +issue date Thursday December 31, 2020
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
6,000,000
1.1 Name of +Entity ADX ENERGY LTD
1.3 ASX issuer code ADX
1.5 Date of this announcement Friday June 26, 2020
A placement or other type of issue
Registration Number 50009058646
Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination Friday June 26, 2020
Actual
Yes
Shareholder approval for up to 6,000,000 shares to be issued to directors within three years in lieu of a portion of director fees for the 2020 year.
Existing class
Existing class
ADX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
6,000,000
6,000,000
No
Maximum 6,000,000 approved by Shareholders to be issued to Directors in lieu of portion of fees for 2020 year (salary sacrifice). Estimated price (per NOM) was 0.006. Actual issue price will be based on the 90 day VWAP for the quarter related to the fees paid by shares.
Yes
Yes
No
No
7C.1 Proposed +issue date Thursday December 31, 2020
Yes
Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Friday June 26, 2020
No
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
7D.4a Please enter the number and +class of the +securities subject to +voluntary escrow and the date from which they will cease to be subject to +voluntary escrow
If ADX is unable to issue a cleansing statement at the time of iisue, the shares subject to voluntary escrow for the earlier of 12 months or the issue by ADX of a share prospectus
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
