Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ADX Energy Ltd    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/18
0.0095 AUD   +5.56%
09:35pADX ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Raises $797,000
PU
11/18ADX ENERGY : Final Govt Approval Received for Austrian Prodn Asset
AQ
11/12ADX ENERGY : Austrian Production Asset Acquisition Completion Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Share Purchase Plan Raises $797,000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 09:35pm EST

ASX Release

20 November 2019

Share Purchase Plan Raises $797,000

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX Code: ADX) advises that its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) has closed raising gross proceeds of $797,018.

The Company accepted applications from Eligible Shareholders subscribing for 67,900,000 Shares totalling $679,000. In addition, the Company has received additional applications under the Shortfall Offer for 11,801,800 Shares, totalling $118,018.

The Shortfall Offer is a separate offer made pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 October 2019 and will remain open for up to three months following the Closing Date of the SPP (refer to section 4.3 of the Prospectus). A total of 70,298,200 shares remain available under the Shortfall Offer.

The SPP follows the successful completion, as announced on 14 October 2019, of ADX's funding package of $5.5 million, consisting of a placement to sophisticated and institutional investors which raised $2 million, and $3.5 million of loan notes.

The Company appreciates the support of its Shareholders.

The SPP funds, combined with the Placement funds, will primarily be used for set up and administrative costs in relation to the RAG Production Assets, applications for exploration acreage in Upper Austria related to the Acquisition, funding of the Company's Romanian appraisal activities, including the completion and testing of Iecea Mica-1 well and the drilling of a second well and general ADX working capital.

The issue date for the new shares under the SPP is 22 November 2019.

SPP participants will also receive one free attaching quoted Option for every three new Shares issued. The Options will be exercisable at 1.5 cents with an expiry date of 20 November 2020. The Options are subject to approval by shareholders at a General Meeting to be held on 6 December 2019. The Company will seek to have the Options listed on ASX subject to satisfaction of ASX listing criteria.

For further details please contact:

Ian Tchacos

Executive Chairman

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

ADX Energy Ltd

www.adxenergy.com.au

ABN 50 009 058 646

Address: Level 2, Suite 14, 210 Bagot Road, Subiaco WA 6008

Postal: PO Box 63, Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: 08 9381 4266 Facsimile: 08 9381 4766

Email: admin@adxenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADX ENERGY LTD
09:35pADX ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Raises $797,000
PU
11/18ADX ENERGY : Final Govt Approval Received for Austrian Prodn Asset
AQ
11/12ADX ENERGY : Austrian Production Asset Acquisition Completion Update
AQ
11/04ADX ENERGY : Notice of General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
10/31ADX ENERGY : Oil Capital Conference London Presentation
PU
10/28ADX ENERGY : 121 Oil & Gas London Presentation
PU
10/28ADX ENERGY : Extension of Closing Date of Share Purchase Plan
AQ
10/28ADX ENERGY : Extension of Closing Date of Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/24ADX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Change of Director s Interest I Tchacos
PU
10/21ADX ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Prospectus Despatch
PU
More news
Chart ADX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Fink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Rob Brown Non-Executive Director
Philip Haydn-Slater Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADX ENERGY LTD5.56%10
CNOOC LIMITED-0.82%68 794
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.06%62 215
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.29%41 457
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.54%35 107
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.54%33 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group