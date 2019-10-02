ADX Energy : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of ADX Energy Ltd ('ADX') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of ADX, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

3 October 2019

James Rowe

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

By email: James.Rowe@asx.com.auand tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear James

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX: ADX) (the Company or ADX) hereby requests a voluntary suspension of its securities pending an announcement regarding a capital raising.

ADX provides the following information in relation to ASX Listing Rule 17.2:

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 7 October 2019 or when the announcement is released;

The Company is not aware of any reason why the securities should not be suspended; and

The Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerely,

Amanda Sparks

Company Secretary