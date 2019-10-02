ADX Energy : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
3 October 2019
ADX Energy Ltd (ASX: ADX) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of ADX Energy Ltd ('ADX') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of ADX, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
Issued by
Anjuli Sinniah
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
3 October 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
3 October 2019
James Rowe
ASX Limited
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
By email: James.Rowe@asx.com.auand tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear James
REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
ADX Energy Ltd (ASX: ADX) (the Company or ADX) hereby requests a voluntary suspension of its securities pending an announcement regarding a capital raising.
ADX provides the following information in relation to ASX Listing Rule 17.2:
-
The Company requests that the voluntary suspension end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 7 October 2019 or when the announcement is released;
-
The Company is not aware of any reason why the securities should not be suspended; and
-
The Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
Yours sincerely,
Amanda Sparks
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 02:33:03 UTC