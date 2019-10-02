Log in
ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/30
0.012 AUD   --.--%
10/02ADX ENERGY : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
10/02ADX ENERGY : Request for trading halt
AQ
09/30ADX ENERGY : Pause in Trading
PU
ADX Energy : Suspension from Official Quotation

10/02/2019 | 10:34pm EDT

Market Announcement

3 October 2019

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX: ADX) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of ADX Energy Ltd ('ADX') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of ADX, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

3 October 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

3 October 2019

James Rowe

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

By email: James.Rowe@asx.com.auand tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear James

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX: ADX) (the Company or ADX) hereby requests a voluntary suspension of its securities pending an announcement regarding a capital raising.

ADX provides the following information in relation to ASX Listing Rule 17.2:

  • The Company requests that the voluntary suspension end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 7 October 2019 or when the announcement is released;
  • The Company is not aware of any reason why the securities should not be suspended; and
  • The Company is not aware of any other information that is necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerely,

Amanda Sparks

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 02:33:03 UTC
