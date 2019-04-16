Adyen : Singapore Airlines Partners with Adyen to Speed Digital Payment Journeys

Singapore Airlines has partnered with Adyen, the payments platform of
choice for many of the world’s leading companies, to ensure a
frictionless payments experience for customers when they book online or
in-app. Working with Adyen, Singapore Airlines has enjoyed an increase
in authorization rates, flexibility on fraud risk management and richer
data insights, resulting in a more seamless payment experience for its
customers across the globe.
In line with Singapore Airlines’ vision to be the world’s leading
digital airline, the partnership will center on Adyen’s solutions to
optimize the payments process. This includes the use of Adyen’s direct
credit card acquiring capabilities which eliminates the need to run
payments across multiple third-party platforms, increasing Singapore
Airlines’ already healthy payment authorization rate by leveraging
Adyen’s RevenueAccelerate. Singapore Airlines can identify legitimate
customers as the solution taps on Adyen’s global, cross-industry data
network to block fraudulent transactions, leaving the genuine travelers
unhindered. This unlocks more revenue for Singapore Airlines and a
creates frictionless experience for customers.
“For Singapore Airlines, best-in-class customer service begins with the
booking,” said Warren Hayashi, President of Adyen, Asia-Pacific. “At
Adyen, we have seen that payments data can be the jet fuel that powers
global expansion for airlines. Payments data remains a valuable resource
for companies who seek to understand their customers better and improve
revenue. We are pleased to partner with Singapore Airlines to power
seamless payments experience for travelers regardless of location,
device or payment method.”
For more information, please visit www.adyen.com.
About Adyen
Adyen
(AMS:ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s
leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure
connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally
preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across
online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world,
Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Cathay
Pacific, Grab, Klook, Lorna Jane, Freelancer.com, Kogan.com and Showpo.
The cooperation with Singapore Airlines as described in this merchant
update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new
merchants over the years.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416006072/en/