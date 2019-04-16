Log in
Adyen : Singapore Airlines Partners with Adyen to Speed Digital Payment Journeys

04/16/2019

Customers can look forward to a more seamless payment experience on the Singapore Airlines website and app

Singapore Airlines has partnered with Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, to ensure a frictionless payments experience for customers when they book online or in-app. Working with Adyen, Singapore Airlines has enjoyed an increase in authorization rates, flexibility on fraud risk management and richer data insights, resulting in a more seamless payment experience for its customers across the globe.

In line with Singapore Airlines’ vision to be the world’s leading digital airline, the partnership will center on Adyen’s solutions to optimize the payments process. This includes the use of Adyen’s direct credit card acquiring capabilities which eliminates the need to run payments across multiple third-party platforms, increasing Singapore Airlines’ already healthy payment authorization rate by leveraging Adyen’s RevenueAccelerate. Singapore Airlines can identify legitimate customers as the solution taps on Adyen’s global, cross-industry data network to block fraudulent transactions, leaving the genuine travelers unhindered. This unlocks more revenue for Singapore Airlines and a creates frictionless experience for customers.

“For Singapore Airlines, best-in-class customer service begins with the booking,” said Warren Hayashi, President of Adyen, Asia-Pacific. “At Adyen, we have seen that payments data can be the jet fuel that powers global expansion for airlines. Payments data remains a valuable resource for companies who seek to understand their customers better and improve revenue. We are pleased to partner with Singapore Airlines to power seamless payments experience for travelers regardless of location, device or payment method.”

For more information, please visit www.adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, Lorna Jane, Freelancer.com, Kogan.com and Showpo. The cooperation with Singapore Airlines as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.


© Business Wire 2019
