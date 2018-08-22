Log in
ADYEN (ADYEN)
Dutch payments firm Adyen first-half profit surges

08/22/2018 | 08:49am CEST

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Adyen, the Dutch company which processes payments for Netflix and Facebook, reported at 75 percent jump in first-half net profit, driven by existing and new customers including retailer eBay.

It was the first earnings report for the Amsterdam-based Adyen as a public company, whose wild initial public offering in June saw shares rise 100 percent from the IPO price of 240 euros per share.

Net profit in the first half rose to 48.2 million euros ($55.1 million), up 75 percent from a year ago. Sales soared 67 percent to 156.4 million euros.

"Our growth was mainly driven by existing merchants and we successfully added household names such as eBay, Valve and Dunkin' Donuts to our platform, CEO Pieter van der Does said in a statement.

The total volume of transactions processed by the company grew by 43 percent to 70 billion euros, Adyen said.

Adyen helps retailers take customer payments -- in any form and either online or in-store -- and usher them through complicated payment networks quickly. It operates globally, but more than half of transaction it processes derive from Europe.

Shares have continued to rise since June and closed at 548.1 euros on Tuesday - now 128 percent above their issue price.

That has led some analysts to urge investor caution as the company's free float is relatively restricted: its IPO featured only secondary shares, and investors sold shares representing only a 13.4 percent stake. Barclays rates the shares a "Sell" with 470 euro 12 month target price, while Citi has a neutral rating with 12 month target of 600 euros.

Among major risk factors in its prospectus, Adyen cited fierce competition from the likes of WorldPay and Wirecard, as well as the fact that Adyen's top 10 clients, which also include Vodafone, Uber, eBay and Spotify, represent around 33 percent of sales.

The company, which is debt-free, on Wednesday repeated its forecast for medium-term average sales growth of at least mid 20 percent to low thirty percent, and of at least 40 percent for 2018.

It said it expects margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to increase to "above 55 percent" in the long term. In the first half that margin was 45 percent, up from 41 percent in the first half of 2017.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Louise Heavens)

By Toby Sterling and Bart H. Meijer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADYEN 1.50% 548.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC -1.17% 71.69 Delayed Quote.12.52%
EBAY 1.50% 34.53 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
FACEBOOK 0.07% 172.62 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
NETFLIX 3.14% 338.02 Delayed Quote.70.73%
WIRECARD -2.06% 180.8 Delayed Quote.94.26%
WORLDPAY INC -1.50% 78.54 End-of-day quote.7.04%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 315 M
EBIT 2018 140 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Finance 2018 491 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 156,52
P/E ratio 2019 104,88
EV / Sales 2018 47,5x
EV / Sales 2019 34,5x
Capitalization 15 457 M
Chart ADYEN
Duration : Period :
Adyen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 554 €
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sam Halse Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Arnout Schuijff Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN0.00%17 897
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES14.23%35 217
WORLDLINE25.65%7 715
SIMCORP54.40%3 421
FINTECH GROUP AG-5.53%574
INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA LTD51.66%461
