Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Adyen N.V.    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 07:49:43 am
839.6 EUR   +5.96%
07:36aADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:07aADYEN : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:16aADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:36am EDT

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 875.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADYEN N.V.
07:36aADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:07aADYEN : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:16aADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
01:36aADYEN N : publishes Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
04/20ADYEN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/17ADYEN N : Building demos from the merchant perspective
PU
04/17ADYEN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/16ADYEN N.V. : quaterly sales release
04/14ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/09ADYEN N : Index Ventures raises $2 billion for early-stage, growth investments
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 651 M
EBIT 2020 344 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Finance 2020 1 670 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 87,2x
P/E ratio 2021 60,3x
EV / Sales2020 33,6x
EV / Sales2021 23,5x
Capitalization 23 557 M
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 785,13  €
Last Close Price 780,40  €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Arnout Diederik Schuijff Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.8.40%25 631
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-11.84%78 865
WORLDLINE-4.77%11 950
SIMCORP A/S-15.64%3 694
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC2.81%1 880
IRESS LIMITED-2.10%1 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group