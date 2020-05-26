Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Adyen N.V.    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 06:12:02 am
1144 EUR   -2.01%
05:43aADYEN N : All resolutions adopted at Adyen's AGM
PU
05/05ADYEN : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/01ADYEN N : confirms conversion of AGM into a fully virtual meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adyen N : All resolutions adopted at Adyen's AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:43am EDT

Adyen N.V. announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda, including the reappointment of Piero Overmars as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.


Contact
Press
press@adyen.com

Investor Relations
ir@adyen.com

Regulatory Notice

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Adyen's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. Adyen will not provide any letters of non-objections for unsponsored ADRs or other securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in Adyen securities. Any investment decision in connection with Adyen securities must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available information relating to such Adyen securities.

This communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons receiving this communication should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction and must not under any circumstances forward this communication to any other person. Failure to comply with such restrictions may violate securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 09:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADYEN N.V.
05:43aADYEN N : All resolutions adopted at Adyen's AGM
PU
05/05ADYEN : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/01ADYEN N : confirms conversion of AGM into a fully virtual meeting
PU
04/30ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/22ADYEN : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/22ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/22ADYEN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/21ADYEN : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/21EUROPE : European shares tumble on oil crash, pandemic worries
RE
04/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. airlines get rescue package
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 617 M
EBIT 2020 317 M
Net income 2020 258 M
Finance 2020 1 679 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 139x
P/E ratio 2021 91,9x
EV / Sales2020 54,4x
EV / Sales2021 37,6x
Capitalization 35 243 M
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 850,72 €
Last Close Price 1 167,50 €
Spread / Highest target 4,07%
Spread / Average Target -27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Arnout Diederik Schuijff Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.59.71%38 403
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-2.11%84 124
WORLDLINE6.76%13 431
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.28%5 196
SIMCORP A/S-5.02%4 172
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC12.36%2 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group