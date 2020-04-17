Log in
ADYEN N.V.

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
04/17 03:59:57 pm
781 EUR   +2.17%
06:56pADYEN N : Building demos from the merchant perspective
PU
01:42aADYEN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/16ADYEN N.V. : quaterly sales release
Adyen N : Building demos from the merchant perspective

04/17/2020 | 06:56pm EDT

We recognize that not all developers have a background in payments. After all, aside from simply collecting shopper information, the checkout process can involve many distinct shopper interactions. For example, the shopper typically begins the transaction by selecting their preferred payment method. The developer will need to request and present this list for their shoppers. What's more: later on in the transaction, the shopper may need to be redirected to another page (e.g., 3D Secure 2 authentication). And in some transactions, there may even be additional details required to be collected from the shopper (e.g., a QR code or a fingerprint).

Adyen NV published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 22:55:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 653 M
EBIT 2020 345 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Finance 2020 1 670 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 87,2x
P/E ratio 2021 60,3x
EV / Sales2020 33,5x
EV / Sales2021 23,5x
Capitalization 23 557 M
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 790,00  €
Last Close Price 780,40  €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Arnout Diederik Schuijff Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.4.57%24 991
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-11.58%75 801
WORLDLINE-10.53%11 139
SIMCORP A/S-20.00%3 493
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC1.12%1 854
IRESS LIMITED-2.10%1 129
