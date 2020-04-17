Adyen N : Building demos from the merchant perspective

We recognize that not all developers have a background in payments. After all, aside from simply collecting shopper information, the checkout process can involve many distinct shopper interactions. For example, the shopper typically begins the transaction by selecting their preferred payment method. The developer will need to request and present this list for their shoppers. What's more: later on in the transaction, the shopper may need to be redirected to another page (e.g., 3D Secure 2 authentication). And in some transactions, there may even be additional details required to be collected from the shopper (e.g., a QR code or a fingerprint).