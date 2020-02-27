MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Amsterdam > Adyen N.V. ADYEN NL0012969182 ADYEN N.V. (ADYEN) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/27 03:56:49 am 778.8 EUR -3.28% 03:18a ADYEN N : H2 2019 Financial Results PU 02:27a ADYEN N : H2 2019 Financial Results PU 01:36a ADYEN N : Investor Relations PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Adyen N : H2 2019 Financial Results 0 02/27/2020 | 03:18am EST Send by mail :

H2 2019 Shareholder letter Highlights1 2019 Shareholder letter . . . . . . . . H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 2018 2019 2018 2019 Processed volume Net revenue H252% yoy H243% yoy €135.0 bn €275.6mn FY51% yoy FY42% yoy €239.6 bn €496.7 mn page 2 . . . . H1 H2 H1 H2 20182019 EBITDA €H237% yoy 153.5mN €FY54% yoy 279.3 mn Profitable growth at scale Well-diversified volume growth across regions and merchant base

volume growth across regions and merchant base Strong EBITDA margin of 56% amid investments in growth

Spotting exciting new opportunities for future expansion Innovation on the single platform Our focus remains on incremental product innovation to solve merchants' pain points

Adyen Issuing powers a range of use cases for merchants

Speed of innovation allows us to be at the forefront of industry trends Gaining momentum in unified commerce Tangible success in QSR space with McDonald's and Subway wins

Ongoing market-wide shift of shopper expectations

market-wide shift of shopper expectations POS volume comprised 13% of total volume Growing the team Higher absorption rate due to improved onboarding process allowed us to ramp up hiring

Global expansion including new offices in Tokyo and Mumbai

Maintaining the Adyen culture at scale H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 3 Scaling Adyen during another year of sustained profitable growth Dear shareholders, February 27, 2020 We processed €135 billion in the second half of 2019, up 52% year-on- year. This growth came largely on the back of increased volume from enterprise merchants onboarded in previous periods. With McDonald's and Subway now on the single platform, we reached a stage with quick- service restaurants (QSRs) where we can report tangible success. Another noteworthy development relevant to the second half of the year is the increasing pervasiveness of merchants adopting a platform business model. We are uniquely equipped to cater to this segment, and view this as a positive for the business. Processed volume for full year 2019 was €240 billion, up 51% year-on-year with 2019 net revenue and EBITDA coming in at €497 million and €279 million, respectively. As in previous periods, volume churn was less than 1%. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 4 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 5 Three themes of recent years persisted throughout the second half of 2019: increasing diversification across our merchant portfolio, most of the growth (over 80%) coming from existing merchants and steadily low volume churn. These leave us confident that we are delivering a best- in-class solution to merchants that are looking to future-proof their approach to payments. Point-of-sale (POS) volume for the second half was €18 billion, comprising 13% of total processed volume compared to 11% in H2 2018. It's exciting that something we started relatively recently is growing at such a pace. We believe this is due to the convergence of shopping channels and the increasing need for merchants to adopt a unified commerce approach, essential in this age of experiential shopping. We now have a proven track record in helping our merchants in this space. Full-stack volume share for H2 2019 was 73%. For FY 2019, this was 72%, up from 70% for FY 2018 and 61% for FY 2017. This trend reflects our changing merchant mix, the global roll-out of our acquiring capabilities and an increased share of POS volume1as a percentage of total processed volume. The payments space continues to be buoyed by numerous tailwinds - including an increase in cross-border commerce, a continually increasing share of online traffic in global commerce and the continuous shift from cash to cashless payment methods around the world. These are a few of the wider macroeconomic trends that affect the space, and from which we also benefit. 1POS volume is volume for which we are always the acquirer H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 6 Beyond these tailwinds, we continue to invest in order to maximize long- term value for all of our stakeholders. Retaining the flexibility to invest has always been critical to us, and in line with this philosophy we grew the team at a faster rate in the second half of 2019 - without this new hiring rate being dilutive to culture. This is something we expect to be able to maintain for the foreseeable future. In the second half of 2019, we also began the process of investing more robustly in our global reach, most notably in the APAC region. This investment has been primarily in hiring and the opening of new offices - as offering local expertise in payments and on market developments is a critical part of our promise to merchants. They can now find us in Tokyo and Mumbai - and expect the same level of support as they receive in São Paulo or New York. Our investments in expansion into Japan and India come on the back of merchant demand. The APAC region houses over half of the world's population and is expected to contribute more to global GDP than the rest of the world combined in 20202. Moreover, the ubiquity of mobile technology in APAC is striking - as entire generations are skipping the desktop stage of internet usage. Naturally then, the region has our merchants' attention. A development tangentially related to the APAC region is the unwavering advance of shopping holidays like Black Friday and Singles' Day. These days are critical to our merchants' success and serve as a solid test for our platform and its capacity to handle peak volumes. Exposure to peak traffic on these days has given us the opportunity to validate the robustness of our platform as we continue to scale our technology. 212/19/2019, World Economic Forum H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 7 Contributions from across the growth pillars As in previous years, enterprise volume continues to drive the bulk of our growth. We are consistently able to win incremental merchant volume in this segment through adding channels, geographies and product lines with existing merchants. As a consequence of our land-and-expand strategy, most of the growth is still driven by cohorts that boarded onto the platform several years ago. Within the enterprise pillar, we would like to highlight the increasing importance of platforms. In order to best help platforms and their users (e.g. sub-sellers in marketplaces, or SMEs in the realm of business toolkit providers like Wix), we needed a product that would work well at scale for both. This is why we developed Adyen for Platforms, formerly MarketPay. Through enterprise-level partnerships with platforms, the long tail of the market is able to gain access to the full strength of the Adyen single platform, worldwide. This includes unparalleled ease-of- use and full unified commerce without compromising on risk mitigation. Automated KYC3allows platforms to board their users quickly, providing them with a best-in-class payment offering - and ensuring that scale never hinders growth. Early results are positive, with a diverse set of merchants opting for the same solution as eBay. These merchants range from more traditional online marketplaces to companies like Zenoti - a business that provides technology to over 10,000 salons, spas and barber shops. In the unified commerce space, helping merchants cater to rapidly evolving shopper behavior continues to be a driver for us. Delivering seamless shopper journeys across channels is increasingly becoming a necessity for businesses to thrive. In the second half of 2019, we saw hundreds of merchants adding a second channel, either ecommerce or POS, facilitating true unified commerce. New merchants, too, were more likely to begin processing via both channels than we have previously seen. Initially, our focus in unified commerce was on helping high-end retail businesses. We felt that our technology would add most value to these merchants - whose main focus was already on delivering a best-in-class shopper experience. Following early success there, we moved into retail more broadly, and gained significant share in that space over the past few years, with customers including H&M and Gap Inc. Recent additions to the merchant portfolio in retail include HUGO BOSS, Dubarry and Acne Studios. In line with this growth, we continue to invest in our global POS operations and logistics to ensure scalability going forward. 3Know-your-customer H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 8 Following success in retail, we have begun targeting QSRs, as the recently evolved needs of merchants in this space are largely similar to those in retail. We are proud to have boarded McDonald's and Subway onto the single platform - helping them capitalize on the blurring of lines between online and offline traffic. Mobile orders, kiosks and home delivery are increasingly prevalent in the landscape of QSRs. We embrace that this is an ever-evolving space, and we are excited to be at the forefront of it. On mid-market, we continue to invest in partnerships, a mid-market focused salesforce, and our growing customer success team. These are investments that we feel will pay off down the line. The product is now at a stage where mid-market merchants can take full advantage of the single platform - ensuring that no matter their growth stage, they'll never have to rethink payments. As we continued investing in this segment, we noticed that merchants previously defined by us as the lower end of enterprise have largely similar needs to those that we defined as mid-market. In parallel, our mid-market commercial teams have also been focusing on these businesses, based on the same observations. Therefore, to align with our commercial focus, we have decided to redefine mid-market to include all merchants processing up to €25 million per year (up from €12 million per year previously) on our platform. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 9 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 10 Innovating at scale We announced Adyen Issuing in November 2019. Adyen Issuing enables us to further power our merchants' growth by allowing merchants - especially those in the travel, food delivery and hospitality verticals - to issue debit cards. These cards can be used for a range of use cases, from payouts to sub-sellers to B2B disbursement. These card-powered experiences provide exciting new opportunities. Examples include the ability to provide drivers in the delivery space with pre-loaded debit cards for payment on order pick-up, or virtual cards in the hotel industry for payment to booking partners. These cards come with extensive funding controls, allowing merchants to ensure funds are used for the desired purpose (e.g. with time window, location or sales channel controls). The product is still in an initial stage, but we are excited about new applications that could help our merchants in the future. Another example of our ongoing product innovation is the build-out of Pay by Link, one of the ways of integrating our Checkout product. Pay by Link is an Adyen-hosted checkout that provides access to the full strength of the Adyen platform through a merchant-branded link. This link can be sent automatically or manually through any channel and is perfect for contextual commerce use cases, e.g. for VIP concierge services or chatbots. Further, Pay by Link offers merchants with limited development resources an option to go live quickly with Adyen, no matter their size. We also continue to work closely with industry partners and card networks - investing in the payment rails of the future. One example is network tokens, a new standard being developed by EMVCo. These tokens present a more secure way of seeking payment approval - without having to send in sensitive data (i.e. PANs). Our speed of innovation allows us to bring these new standards to market at an industry-leading pace, helping both merchants and industry partners. We are able to include these network tokens in our smart issuer logic too - helping to uplift authorization rates for merchants, which in turn earns them additional revenue. The functionality we developed to do this, Network Token Optimization, essentially applies our RevenueAccelerate logic to network tokens - testing issuer preference for these tokens or PANs. Another example of how the single platform fosters innovation. In the wider industry, there are two trends worth highlighting for the second half of 2019. The first is an unwavering shift toward stronger authentication, beyond just PSD2 in Europe - currently top of mind for most networks and regulators. We pride ourselves on ensuring that our merchants can thrive no matter what regulatory shifts occur in the landscape, and we have seen positive traction from our 3DS 2 solution. Additionally, on innovation on the consumer end of payment methods, we are seeing that mobile user flows are increasingly the focal point of development. This is a logical evolution as we see mobile payment traffic growing globally. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 11 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 12 Figure 1 Adyen's 2019 FTE growth Amsterdam 503 660 As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 San Francisco Singapore London São Paulo 99 127 52 78 49 63 47 56 New York Paris Berlin Sydney Stockholm Madrid 27 40 23 33 23 32 16 19 9 17 6 11



Shanghai São José Milan Brussels Manchester Mexico City Melbourne Tokyo Toronto Boston Mumbai Hong Kong 99403332191711 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 13 Investing in the scalability of the team We ramped up hiring in the second half of 2019 in order to continue supporting our merchants' growth, adding 195 FTE. This enhanced hiring rate is a result of us growing off a larger base, and due to several improvements that we have made in the structure of our team onboarding process. These include the introduction of tech-specific onboarding, the Adyen Sales Academy and an increased frequency and reformulation of the company introduction sessions. These improvements have resulted in a higher rate of absorption for new hires, allowing us to grow the team more quickly without it being dilutive to the culture. We expect to be able to continue this approach for the foreseeable future. As in previous periods, senior management continued to invest significant time and energy into the hiring and onboarding processes in the second half of 2019, ensuring that every new Adyen team member sees at least one board member prior to joining. We have ramped up hiring, but we will not compromise on culture. New hires in H2 2019 were primarily in commercial (43%) and tech roles (37%). The Adyen team totaled 1,182 FTE as of December 31, 2019. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 14 Discussion of financial results Sustained volume growth at scale We processed €135.0 billion on our platform in the second half of the year, an increase of 52% year-on-year, mainly as a result of the growth of merchants already on our platform. Full year 2019 processed volume was €239.6 billion. Year-on-year growth for the full year was 51%, mirroring the year-on-year growth of previous years - now at increased scale. POS processed volume totaled €29.2 billion in 2019 and now comprises 12% of total processed volume. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 15 North America 27 H2 . 5 2018 Europe 126 H2 . 1 2018 42 H2 . 3 2019 Latin America 18 H2 . 1 2018 28 H2 . 0 2019 178 H2 . 6 2019 -Paciﬁc Asia 20 H2 . 1 2018 25 H2 . 8 2019 Figure 2 Adyen's net revenue in key regions (by billing address in EUR millions) in H2 2018 and H2 2019 Steady net revenue growth driven by diversification in merchant base and regional footprint Net revenue was €275.6 million in the second half of 2019, up 43% compared to the second half of 2018. Full year 2019 net revenue was €496.7 million, up 42% compared to full year 2018. All regions posted double-digit growth, and the trend of increasing regional diversification continued in the second half of 2019. Europe (42% year-on-year growth) and Asia-Pacific (28%) were outpaced by growth in Latin America (55%) and North America (54%). Despite ongoing global diversification, Europe still contributed over half (65%) of total net revenue for the second half of 2019. North America contributed 15%, Latin America 10%, and Asia-Pacific 9%. Take rate was 20.4 bps in the second half of 2019, compared to 21.6 bps in the second half of 2018. This delta is also reflected in the full year numbers: 20.7 bps for 2019, versus 21.9 bps in 2018. The difference was primarily due to a changing merchant mix and volume tiers kicking in with enterprise merchants. Take rate continues to not be a driver for us, as the lower cost of operating our technology allows us to keep our focus on incremental net revenue. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 16 Investing in global expansion Total operating expenses were €134.1 million in the second half of 2019, up 57% year-on-year. These represented 49% of H2 2019 net revenue. For the full year, total operating expenses were €239.7 million, up 36% year-on-year, and representing 48% of FY 2019 net revenue. This increase is mainly due to employee benefits. Employee benefits were €67.6 million in the second half of 2019, up 55% from €43.5 million in the second half of 2018. For the full year, employee benefits were €122.4, up 41% from €87.1 million in full year 2018. The larger growth of employee benefits in the second half of the year versus the full year number is due to the ramp up of hiring in H2 2019. Other operating expenses totaled €54.7 million in the second half of 2019, up 47% from €37.3 million in the second half of 2018. Of these, sales and marketing costs made up the largest slice, totaling €18.7 million in the second half of 2019, up 89% from €9.9 million in the second half of 2018. For full year 2019, other operating expenses were €95.1 million, up 19% from €80.0 million for FY 2018. Sales and marketing expenses were €32.3 million for the full year, up 52% from €21.3 million in full year 2018. As we continue to expand into new geographies and extend to new verticals, we feel it is imperative that our efforts in marketing support these initiatives. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 17 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 18 € 53,084 € 96,977 Other Processing services fees € 8,540 Cost of inventory € 11,988 Amortization and depreciation € 12,194 Social securities and pension costs € 55,438 Wages and salaries € 54,661 Other operating expenses € 2,299 Finance expense € 30,831 Income taxes Figure 3 H2 2019 Income statement All amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated € 1,355,262 € 7,295 Settlement Sales of fees goods € 1,512,618 Revenue € 1,228,493 Costs incurred from ﬁnancial institutions 275,585

Net revenue € 203 Other income € 141,507 Income before interest income, interest expense and income taxes € 292 Finance income € 2,856 Other ﬁnancial results € 142,356 Income before income taxes € 111,525 Net income for the period € 177 Other currency translation adjustments € 111,702 Total Comprehensive income H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 19 EBITDA displaying solid profitability amid investments in growth H2 2019 EBITDA was €153.5 million, up 37% year-on-year from €111.7 million in H2 2018. Full year EBITDA was €279.3 million in 2019, up €181.9 million from 2018. EBITDA margin came in at 56% for the full year, as it continued to benefit from the positive impact of the IFRS16 accounting change. Without this impact, the EBITDA margin would have been approximately 2% lower. Net income mirroring EBITDA Net income for the second half of 2019 was €111.5 million, up 34% from €83.0 million in the second half of last year. Full year 2019 net income was €204.0 million, up 56% from €131.1 million in 2018. Strong free cash flow to close out the decade Free cash flow was €141.7 million in the second half of 2019, up 34% from €105.4 million in the second half of 2018. Free cash flow was €259.4 million in full year 2019, up 54% from €168.1 million in full year 2018. Free cash flow conversion ratio4was 92% in the second half of 2019, down from 94% in the second half of 2018. Free cash flow conversion ratio was 93% in full year 2019, up from 92% in full year 2018. CapEx up due to investments in scalability Investments in the scalability of our data centers drove CapEx slightly up to 4% of net revenue for 2019, up 45% year-on-year from 2018. H2 2019 CapEx were also at 4% of net revenue. 4(EBITDA-CapEx)/EBITDA H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 20 Financial objectives We have set the following financial objectives, which remain unchanged from our IPO prospectus. Net revenue growth:We aim to continue to grow net revenue and achieve a CAGR between the mid-twenties and low-thirties in the medium term by executing our sales strategy. EBITDA margin5:We aim to improve EBITDA margin, and expect this margin to benefit from our operational leverage going forward and increase to levels above 55% in the long-term. Capital expenditure:We aim to maintain a sustainable capital expenditure level of up to 5% of our net revenue. We will host our earnings call at 3pm CET (9am ET) today (February 27) to discuss these results. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page at adyen.com/ir, where you can find a link. A recording will be available on the website following the call. As an addendum to this letter, please find attached three one-page updates on our growth pillars (Enterprise, Unified Commerce and Mid-Market) and our H2 2019 financial statements. Sincerely, Pieter van der Does Ingo Uytdehaage CEO CFO 5This objective was set prior to the IFRS16 accounting change H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 21 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 22 Enterprise Enterprise volume continues to be our largest growth driver. Solving problems for these merchants is what we do best. Within the enterprise segment, the growing share of platform business models is especially noteworthy. The combination of growth from existing merchants, increased diversification in our portfolio and consistently low volume churn is a proof point of our success. As we continue to build out our global presence, we are boarding leading brands from across the globe. Enterprise volume in EUR billions. Under the previous definition of mid-market (processing up to €12 million annually on our platform), H2 2019 enterprise volume would have been €132.3 billion. Enterprise-level partnerships with platforms provide the long tail of the market with access to the full Adyen solution. The membership to ongoing innovation provides merchants in this segment with the opportunity to future-proof their approach to payments. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 23 Unified commerce We are gaining momentum in this space on the back of shifting shopper behavior. Merchants are increasingly adopting a unified commerce approach to adapt to this new environment. We continue to win business in retail and QSRs due to our ability to process payments across channels on our single platform. Ongoing investments in the scalability and reliability of our global POS infrastructure to ensure that we can power merchants' growth at scale. POS volume evolution, including share of total processed volume on the platform (%) in EUR billions We are increasingly seeing merchants already live on the platform adding an additional channel - enabling true unified commerce. Alongside the retail and QSR spaces, we are spotting opportunities for expansion to other verticals with similar merchant pain points. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 24 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 25 Mid-market We continue to invest in the mid-market segment for the long term. We have redefined mid-market merchants as those processing up to €25 million annually on our platform. In H2 2019, 3,867 merchants met this definition. We continue to invest in easier access to the single platform - providing mid-market merchants with a range of options for integration. We are refining our mid-market approach globally, targeting the next-adjacent segment to enterprise in more markets wherein we are active. Mid-market volume in EUR billions. Under the previous definition of mid-market (processing up to €12 million annually on our platform), H2 2019 mid-market volume would have been €2.7 billion. Several merchants have moved from the mid- market to the enterprise pilar as a result of their growth on the single platform. Growing the mid-market focused sales, customer success and plugins & partnerships teams continues to be a focal point for us in hiring. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 26 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements H2 2019Adyen N.V. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 27 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (all amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated) Note H2 2019 H2 2018 Revenue 1 1,512,618 955,867 Costs incurred from financial institutions 1 (1,228,493) (758,234) Cost of inventory 1 (8,540) (5,151) Net revenue 275,585 192,482 Wages and salaries 2 (55,438) (35,627) Social securities and pension costs 2 (12,194) (7,860) Amortization and depreciation (11,988) (4,688) Other operating expenses 4 (54,661) (37,346) Other income 203 47 Income before interest income, interest expense and income taxes 141,507 107,008 Finance income 292 204 Finance expense (2,299) (561) Other financial results 5 2,856 (2,533) Net finance income (loss) 849 (2,890) Income before income taxes 142,356 104,118 Income taxes 6 (30,831) (21,134) Net income for the period 111,525 82,984 Net income attributable to owners of Adyen N.V. 111,525 82,984 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Other currency translation adjustments 177 785 Other comprehensive income for the year 177 785 Total comprehensive income for the year (attributable to owners of 111,702 83,769 Adyen N.V.) Earnings per share (in EUR) - Net profit per share - Basic 12 3.76 2.81 - Net profit per share - Diluted 12 3.67 2.71 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. H2 2019 Shareholder letterpage 28 Condensed consolidated balance sheet For the periods ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (all amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated) Note 2019 2018 Intangible assets 7,640 5,059 Plant and equipment 11 30,219 23,921 Right-of-use assets 13 59,695 - Other financial assets at FVPL 10 44,088 30,378 Contract assets 10 140,000 140,791 Deferred tax assets 6 71,633 8,297 Total non-current assets 353,275 208,446 Inventories 3 7,020 7,864 Receivables from merchants and financial institutions 443,333 355,596 Trade and other receivables 46,927 42,334 Financial asset at amortized cost - 4,418 Other financial assets amortized cost 10 13,031 9,842 Cash and cash equivalents 8 1,745,388 1,231,916 Total current assets 2,255,699 1,651,970 Total assets 2,608,974 1,860,416 Share capital 7 301 296 Share premium 7 179,296 160,209 Treasury shares 7 - (4,804) Other reserves 7 129,230 69,472 Retained earnings 7 559,494 357,231 Total equity attributable to owners of Adyen N.V. 868,321 582,404 Derivative financial instrument 10 35,800 23,800 Deferred tax liabilities 6 26,214 23,777 Lease liability 13 50,903 - Total non-current liabilities 112,917 47,577 Payables to merchants and financial institutions 1,521,377 1,186,861 Trade and other payables 88,105 32,495 Lease liability 13 10,791 - Current income tax payables 6 7,463 10,715 Deferred revenue - 364 Total current liabilities 1,627,736 1,230,435 Total liabilities and equity 2,608,974 1,860,416 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the periods ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (all amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated) Share- Note Share Share Treasury Other legal based Warrant Retained Total equity capital premium shares reserves payment reserve earnings reserve Balance - January 1, 2018 295 149,314 - 21,726 6,207 - 212,236 389,778 Adoption of IFRS 9 accounting policy (20,061) 20,061 - Restated total equity at the beginning of the 295 149,314 - 1,665 6,207 - 232,297 389,778 financial year Net income for the period 131,146 131,146 Currency translation adjustments 622 622 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 622 - - 131,146 131,768 Adjustments: Intangible assets 1,079 (1,079) - Other adjustments 3,216 (2,064) 1,152 - - - 4,296 - - (3,143) 1,152 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Reclassification of warrant (net of tax) 6 51,150 51,150 Statutory tax rate change 6 3,069 (3,069) - Repurchase of depositary receipts (31,035) (31,035) Options exercised 1 973 (974) - Proceeds on issuing shares 5,200 5,200 Movement resulting from treasury shares 4,722 26,231 30,953 Share-based payments 3,438 3,438 1 10,895 (4,804) - 2,464 54,219 (3,069) 59,706 Balance - December 31, 2018 296 160,209 (4,804) 6,582 8,671 54,219 357,231 582,404 29 page Share Treasury Other legal Share-based Warrant Retained Note Share capital payment Total equity premium shares reserves reserve earnings reserve Balance - January 1, 2019 296 160,209 (4,804) 6,582 8,671 54,219 357,231 582,404 Net income for the year 204,039 204,039 Currency translation adjustments (81) (81) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (81) - - 204,039 203,958 Adjustments: - Intangible assets 2,581 (2,581) - Other adjustments 13 (13) - - - - 2,594 - - (2,594) - Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Statutory tax rate change 6 (818) 818 - Deferred tax on share-based compensation 6 255 60,389 60,644 Options exercised 4,346 (4,346) - Proceeds on issuing shares 5 15,332 15,337 Movement resulting from treasury shares (846) 4,804 3,958 Share-based payments 2,020 2,020 5 19,087 4,804 60,389 (2,326) (818) 818 81,959 Balance - December 31, 2019 301 179,296 - 69,484 6,345 53,401 559,494 868,321 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 30 page H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 31 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows For the six months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (all amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated) Note H2 2019 H2 2018 Income before income taxes 142,356 104,118 Adjustments for: - Finance income (292) (204) - Finance expenses 2,299 561 - Other financial results 5 (2,856) 2,533 - Depreciation of plant and equipment 4,857 3,800 - Amortization of intangible fixed assets 1,178 888 - Depreciation of right-of-use assets 13 5,952 - - Share-based payments 2 1,803 2,408 - Financial assets at amortized cost 10 - (170) Changes in working capital: - Inventories 3 855 (1,060) - Trade and other receivables (190) (61) - Receivables from financial institutions (82,079) (166,510) - Payables to merchants and financial institutions 292,199 367,361 - Trade and other payables 45,995 (6,751) - Deferred revenue 2 - (1,967) - Contract assets 2 1,333 239 Cash generated from operations 413,410 305,185 Interest received 292 204 Interest paid (2,299) (1,661) Income taxes paid 6 (18,772) (14,931) Net cash flows from operating activities 392,631 288,797 Purchases of financial assets at amortized cost - (2,026) Purchases of plant and equipment 11 (9,388) (4,879) Capitalization of intangible assets (2,367) (1,415) Net cash used in investing activities (11,755) (8,320) Share premium paid by the shareholders 12,050 5,200 Other movements resulting from depositary receipts (treasury shares) 22,281 26,922 Repurchase of depositary receipts (treasury shares) - (21,182) Lease payment (4,733) - Net cash flows from financing activities 29,598 10,940 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 410,474 291,417 Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of the period 1,337,687 943,127 Exchange losses on cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (2,773) (2,628) Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of the period 1,745,388 1,231,916 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 32 Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements General information Adyen N.V. (hereinafter 'Adyen') is a licensed Credit Institution by De Nederlandsche Bank (the Dutch Central Bank) and registered in the Netherlands under the company number 34259528. The Credit Institution license includes the ability to provide cross-border services in the EEA. Adyen N.V. directly or indirectly owns 100% of the shares of its subsidiaries, and therefore controls all entities included in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Adyen shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam, where the Company is part of the AEX Index. All amounts in the notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are stated in thousands of EUR, unless otherwise stated. Basis of preparation The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period 1 July, 2019 to 31 December, 2019, have been prepared in in line with the accounting and recognition principles included in our consolidated financial statements of 2018, in accordance with EU IFRS. This report should, therefore, be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements, as well as our H1 interim report, which contained an update on changes in accounting and recognition principles with respect to IFRS 16 - Leases. The disclosures of accumulated year to date comprehensive income and cash flows are included at the end of the financial statements for reference purposes. Significant accounting policies Significant and other accounting policies that summarize the measurement basis used and are relevant to understanding the financial statements are provided throughout the notes to the interim condensed financial statements. Critical judgements and estimates Critical accounting policies involve a higher degree of judgement or complexity. The estimates applied are more likely to be materially adjusted due to inaccurate estimates and or assumptions applied. The areas involving significant estimates or judgments are: Principal versus agent for revenue out of settlement fees- refer to Note 1 'Revenue and segment reporting'

Recognition of deferred taxes related to share-based compensation - refer to Note 6 'Income taxes'

share-based compensation - refer to Note 6 'Income taxes' Fair valuation of financial liabilities at fair value - refer to Note 10 'Financial instruments'

Incremental borrowing rate for leases - refer to Note 13 'New standards adopted by Adyen'. New standards adopted by Adyen The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Adyen annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adyen has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The nature and effect of these changes are disclosed in the referenced notes. Adyen applied the following standards for the first time: IFRS 16 - Leases (refer to Note 13 'New standards adopted by Adyen). The qualitative impact assessment of the first-time application on January 1, 2019 of these standards is disclosed in Note 13 'New standards adopted by Adyen'. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 33 Key disclosures 1. Revenue and segment reporting The breakdown of revenue from contracts with customers per type of goods or service is as follows: Types of goods or service H2 2019 H2 2018 Settlement fees 1,355,262 842,075 Processing fees 96,977 71,713 Sales of goods 7,295 4,547 Other services 53,084 37,532 Total revenue from contracts with customers 1,512,618 955,867 Costs incurred from financial institutions (1,228,493) (758,235) Cost of inventory (8,540) (5,150) Net revenue 275,585 192,482 Net revenue Revenue of Adyen contains scheme fees, interchange and mark-up for which Adyen acts as a principal. However, the Management Board monitors Net Revenue (net of interchange, scheme fees and cost of inventory) as performance indicator. As a result, Adyen considers net revenue to evaluate the nature and financial effects of the business activities in which it engages and the economic environments in which it operates. Net revenue is a non-IFRS measure; reference is made to paragraph 1.2. for further explanation on the non-IFRS measures reported by Adyen. Revenue recognized point in time and over time All processing and settlement fees, together with the sales of goods are recognized as revenue when the services are rendered or the ownership of the goods is transferred ('goods and services transferred point in time'). In addition to the aforementioned revenues streams, Adyen provides other services to its merchants for which revenues are recognized over a period of time. To align the revenues with the related costs, part of Adyen's revenue is recognized when the services are rendered ('services transferred over time'). The breakdown of revenue from contracts with customers based on timing is as follows: Timing of revenue recognition H2 2019 H2 2018 Goods and services transferred at point in time 1,508,451 952,311 Services transferred over time 4,167 3,556 Total revenue from contracts with customers 1,512,618 955,867 1.1. Segment reporting The following table summarizes Adyen's geographical breakdown of its revenue, based on the billing location as requested by the merchant for the periods indicated: Revenue - Geographical breakdown H2 2019 H2 2018 Europe 812,991 529,491 North America 465,656 283,217 Latin America 114,965 62,015 Asia-Pacific 115,901 78,706 Rest of the World 3,105 2,438 Revenue 1,512,618 955,867 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 34 1.2. Non-IFRS financial measures Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed in addition to the statement of comprehensive income to provide additional information to better understand underlying business performance of the company. Furthermore, Adyen has provided guidance on several of these non-IFRS measures. Adyen reports on the following additional financial measures that are directly derived from the statement of comprehensive income or statement of cash flows: Net revenue: Adyen management monitors Net revenue (Revenue from contracts with customers less costs incurred from financial institutions and cost of inventory) as a performance indicator. The geographical breakdown of Net revenue is as follows (based on the billing location as requested by the merchant for the periods indicated): Net revenue - Geographical breakdown H2 2019 H2 2018 Europe 178,567 126,057 North America 42,332 27,491 Latin America 27,976 18,084 Asia-Pacific 25,750 20,073 Rest of the World 960 777 Net revenue 275,585 192,482 For the six months ended December 31, 2019, net revenue was EUR 275,585, up 43.2% from 2018 (for the six months ended December 31, 2018: EUR 192,482). The year-on-year growth in net revenues shows the following geographical spread across Europe (41.7%), North America (54.0%), Latin America (54.7%) and Asia Pacific (28.3%). EBITDA : "Income before interest income, interest expense and income taxes" less "Amortization and depreciation" on the statement of comprehensive income;

: "Income before interest income, interest expense and income taxes" less "Amortization and depreciation" on the statement of comprehensive income; EBITDA margin: EBITDA as a percentage of Net revenue;

EBITDA as a percentage of Net revenue; CapEx : Capital expenditure consisting of the line items "Purchases of plant and equipment" and "Capitalization of intangible assets" on the consolidated statement of cash flows; and

: Capital expenditure consisting of the line items "Purchases of plant and equipment" and "Capitalization of intangible assets" on the consolidated statement of cash flows; and Free cash flow: EBITDA less "Purchases of plant and equipment" and "Capitalization of intangible assets" on the consolidated statement of cash flows. Selected non-IFRS financial measures H2 2019 H2 2018 Income before interest income, interest expense and income taxes 141,507 107,008 Amortization and depreciation 11,988 4,688 EBITDA 153,495 111,696 Net revenue 275,585 192,482 EBITDA margin (%) 56% 58% Purchases of plant and equipment 9,388 4,879 Capitalization of intangible assets 2,367 1,415 CapEx 11,755 6,294 EBITDA 153,495 111,696 CapEx (11,755) (6,294) Free Cash Flow 141,740 105,402 Free cash flow 141,740 105,402 EBITDA 153,495 111,696 Free Cash Flow Conversion ratio (%) 92% 94% H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 35 2. Employee benefits 2.1. Employee benefits The regional breakdown of FTE per office as per December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: FTE per office 2019 2018 Amsterdam 660 503 San Francisco 127 99 Singapore 78 52 London 63 49 São Paulo 56 47 New York 40 27 Other 158 96 Total 1,182 873 The employee benefits expense can be specified as follows: Employee benefits H2 2019 H2 2018 Salaries and wages 53,933 33,219 Share-based compensation 1,505 2,408 Total wages and salaries 55,438 35,627 Social securities 10,826 6,820 Pension costs - defined contribution plans 1,368 1,040 Total 12,194 7,860 2.2. Share-based payments The share-based compensation expense can be specified as follows: Share-based compensation H2 2019 H2 2018 Equity-settled 698 2,317 Cash-settled 807 91 Total 1,505 2,408 As part of the total remuneration package, Adyen has three types of share-based payments: Depositary receipts to directors and employees (granted until 2013) Equity settled option plan (granted until 2018) III. Cash settled option plan The nature, accounting policies and key parameters of the share-based payments plans are described in more detail in the 2018 consolidated financial statements. 3. Inventories For the six months ended December 31, 2019 Adyen performed a re-assessment on inventory and determined the Net Realizable Value of part of its inventory was lower than cost. Therefore, a write-off of EUR 250 was recognized under Miscellaneous operating expenses (as disclosed in Note 4 'Other operating expenses'). H2 2019 Shareholder letterpage 36 4. Other operating expenses The other operating expenses can be specified as follows: Other operating expenses H2 2019 H2 2018 Housing costs 822 4,306 Office costs 1,755 1,039 IT costs 6,992 5,044 Sales & marketing costs 18,735 9,947 Travel and other staff expenses 12,625 7,808 Advisory costs 7,496 6,343 Miscellaneous operating expenses 6,236 2,859 Total 54,661 37,346 Introduction of a new IFRS standard on Leases Adyen has adopted IFRS 16 from January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Therefore, comparative figures were not restated for the 2018 reporting period, in accordance with standards transitional provisions. Due to IFRS 16 implementation, amounts previously recognized as housing costs, are now recognized in depreciation and interests. For more details on new standard implementation refer to Note 13 'New standards adopted by Adyen'. 5. Other financial results The other financial results can be broken down in the following categories: Other financial results H2 2019 H2 2018 Exchange gains 1,467 (1,435) Fair value re-measurement of (refer to Note 10 - 'Financial Instruments') Derivative Liability (2,500) (1,600) Financial instruments at Fair Value through Profit & Loss 3,890 422 Other (1) 80 Total 2,856 (2,533) 6. Income taxes 6.1. Income tax expense The tax on Adyen's profit before tax differs from the amount that would arise using the weighted average tax rate applicable to profits of the consolidated entities. The effective tax rate of Adyen for the six months ended December 31, 2019 is 21.7% (2018: 20.3%) which differs from the statutory tax rate in the Netherlands of 25% (2018: 25%) due to the application of the innovation box, tax rate differences on foreign operations and other adjustments (such as non- deductible expenses): Effective tax calculation H2 2019 H2 2018 Income before tax at statutory rate of 25% 142,356 104,118 Weighted average statutory tax rate 25% 25% Weighted average statutory tax amount 35,589 26,030 Tax effects of: Innovation box (changes in tax rate) (6,844) (7,323) Tax rate differences on foreign operations (1,140) 1,108 Other adjustments (such as other deferred taxes and non-deductible) 3,226 1,320 Effective tax amount 30,831 21,134 Current income tax 2019 2018 Current income tax liabilities 7,464 10,715 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 37 6.2. Deferred taxes Changes in tax rate The statutory tax rate in the Netherlands will be reduced in yearly steps from 25% in 2019 to 21.7% in 2021. This change was substantively enacted in the reporting period. As a result, Adyen remeasured the relevant deferred tax balances as per December 31, 2019 with the remeasurement accounted for in profit and loss and equity. For the deferred tax balances with a maturity after December 31, 2020 Adyen has used the new tax rates. Deferred tax assets In the deferred assets an amount of EUR 29,163 (as per December 31, 2018: EUR 553) recognized relates to net operating losses carried forward, the increase in this balance relates mainly to share-based compensation excess deduction taken in the US, which is explained later in this section. Further EUR 7,769 (as per December 31, 2018: EUR 4,879) of the deferred tax assets relates to the recognized derivative liability. During the period employees exercised an increased number of options. Adyen has assessed all jurisdictions in which it operates for possible corporate tax impact for the respective entities within Adyen to which such tax benefits pertain, that would arise from taxes paid by employees in these jurisdictions. Management's approach to paying taxes in countries in which it operates and generates profits were considered when determining whether these corporate deferred tax benefits are expected to be utilized in current and future fiscal years. In the United States, during 2019 Adyen has proceeded with its assessment regarding the recognition of deferred tax asset on windfall benefits linked to the share-based compensation plan. Throughout the year new facts and circumstances became available, configuring a change in estimates and leading to the conclusion the Company is entitled of the tax benefit and will be able to realize the credit in upcoming years. For the exercised options, the deduction generates a permanent difference in the corporate income tax calculation, turning taxable profits into carryforward losses, the balance as per December 31, 2019 is EUR 28,380. For the future tax deductions, this being options granted and vested, however not exercised yet, Adyen has recognized a deferred tax asset in the amount of EUR 31,739. The full deferred tax asset related to future tax deductions and carryforward losses related to the share-based compensation excess deduction was recognized directly in equity. In addition to the United States, Adyen recognized a deferred tax asset in the United Kingdom of EUR 1,711 (2018: EUR 1,153) and a reduction of the current tax payable of EUR 52 (2018: EUR 71). Deferred tax liability The deferred tax liability consists mainly of the deferred tax on the Visa Inc. preferred stock of EUR 9,567 (as per December 31, 2018: EUR 7,594) and contract asset EUR 16,319 (as per December 31, 2018: EUR 16,020). The deferred taxes have a maturity date of more than 12 months and are presented as non-current on the Adyen balance sheet. Tax expense H2 2019 H2 2018 Current income tax expense 30,192 21,454 Deferred income tax expense 638 (320) Total 30,830 21,134 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 38 Capital management and financial instruments 7. Capital management Adyen's objective when managing capital is to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern. Furthermore, Adyen ensures that it meets regulatory capital requirements at all times. Capital management 2019 2018 Share capital 301 296 Share premium 179,296 160,209 Total 179,597 160,505 During the six months ended December 31, 2019, 464,891 additional shares were issued as a result of exercised employee options. The number of outstanding ordinary shares as of December 31, 2019 is 30,060,947 (as of December 31, 2018: 29,553,891) (absolute nominal value EUR 0.01 per share). The total number of authorized shares as of December 31, 2019 is 80,000,000 (as of December 31, 2018: 80,000,000). Thetotal of distributable reserves as per December 31, 2019 amounts to EUR 734,910 (as of December 31, 2018: EUR 381,786), the other reserves are restricted for distribution. The number of shares issued is according to the trade date. Earnings are added to retained earnings reserve and the current dividend policy is to not pay dividends, as retained earnings are used to support and finance the growth strategy. 8. Cash and cash equivalents As per December 31, 2019 EUR 1,005,265 (December 31, 2018: EUR 731,551) represents cash held at central banks. 9. CRR/CRD IV regulatory capital The following table show the calculation of regulatory capital as at December 31, 2019. The regulatory capital is based on the CRR/CRD IV scope of consolidation, which is the same as the IFRS scope of consolidation. Own funds 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 EU-IFRS Equity as reported in consolidated balance sheet 868,321 582,404 Net profit not included in CET1 Capital (204,039) (131,146) Warrant reserve (53,401) (54,219) Regulatory adjustments Intangible assets (7,640) (5,059) Deferred tax asset that rely on future profitability (61,725) (1,895) Prudent valuation (80) (54) Total 541,436 390,031 H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 39 10. Financial instruments Financial assets impairment During the period Adyen added EUR 1,180 (during the six months ended December 31, 2018: EUR 107) to its accounts receivable provision based on the calculations from its IFRS 9 expected credit loss model for Accounts Receivables. Adyen did not recognize any other impairments on financial instruments during the six months ended December 31, 2019 (during the six months ended December 31, 2018: nil), nor reversed any impairment losses. Other financial assets at amortized cost (government bonds; hold to collect) Adyen has the intent and ability to hold the bonds to maturity and Adyen therefore applies a hold-to-collect business model. The fair value (level 1) of these debt instruments at amortized cost approximates the carrying value due to the short-term nature of the instruments. Due to the low credit risk on the bonds, the expected credit losses (impairment) on the bonds is not significant. Other financial assets at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (Visa Inc. preferred shares) Adyen has recognized and classified the convertible preferred Visa Inc. shares within the FVPL category. The fair value of the level 2 preferred stock in Visa Inc. is based on the fair value of Visa Inc. common stock multiplied by an initial conversion rate of preferred stock into common stock. The conversion rate of the preferred stock into an equivalent number of common stocks may fluctuate in the future. The Visa Inc. shares carry the right to receive discretionary dividend payments presented as Other Income in the income statement (in the last six months of 2019: EUR 0; in the last six months of 2018: EUR 47). Contract assets The carrying value of the contract asset as at December 31, 2019 is EUR 140,000 (as at December 31, 2018: EUR 140,791). The movement in the contract asset contains a foreign currency exchange gain of EUR 915 for 2019 (2018: EUR 1,147) included in Note 5 'Other financial results'. The monetary part of the contract asset is in scope of impairment under IFRS 9. However, due to low credit risk, the expected credit loss on the contract asset is not significant. Derivative liability As part of the merchant contract previously mentioned, Adyen recognized a derivative liability measured at fair value through profit and loss, classified as a Level 2 fair value instrument as per December 31, 2019. The first two tranches of the derivative liability resulting from a merchant contract were reclassified from derivative liability to warrant reserve in equity in 2018, the current amount as per December 31, 2019 is EUR 53,401 (net of EUR 14,799 deferred tax assets). The remaining derivative liability balance as per December 2019 is EUR 35,800 (as per December 2018: EUR 23,800). Reference is made to Note 5 'Other financial results'. Adyen carried out a sensitivity analysis of the derivative financial liability, and a 5% increase or decrease in the underlying Adyen share price would result in an increase or decrease of approximately EUR 2 million of the value of the derivative liability, all other circumstances considered to be equal. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 40 Other disclosures 11. Plant and equipment Purchases in plant and equipment for the six months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to EUR 9,765 (for the six months ended December 31, 2018: EUR 4,879), in addition no assets were disposed during the period then ended. Adyen did not recognize a loss from impairment of neither plant nor equipment during the six months ended December 31, 2019 (during the six months ended December 31, 2018: nil), nor did Adyen reverse any impairment losses. 12. Share information Adyen presents basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) data for its ordinary shares. The calculation of earnings per share is as follows: Basic EPS; dividing the net profit (or loss) attributable to shareholders by the weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted EPS: determined by adjusting the basic EPS for the effects of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, which in the case of Adyen only relates to share options. Share information H2 2019 H2 2018 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 111,525 82,984 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 29,678,516 29,486,625 Dilutive effect share options 794,693 1,117,459 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted net profit for the period 30,398,858 30,604,084 1) Net profit per share - Basic 3.76 2.81 2) Net profit per share - Diluted 3.67 2.71 13. New standards adopted by Adyen IFRS 16 - Leases Adyen has adopted IFRS 16 from January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Therefore, comparative figures were not restated for the 2018 reporting period, in accordance with standards transitional provisions. All reclassifications and adjustments arising from new rules were recognized on January 2019 opening balance sheet. Accounting policy - Leases (IFRS 16) Adyen assesses if a lease exists or a contract contains a lease at the contract inception date, concluding whether an asset is identifiable, and Adyen has control to direct its use and all economic benefits related. A right-of-use asset and a lease liability are recognized at the lease commencement date, which can differ from contract inception date. The lease liability is initially measured by bringing to present value all future lease payments, discounted by the incremental borrowing rate, specific to the market where the asset is located. At initial recognition, the right of use asset amounts to the initial lease liability. Right of use assets are tested for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicates that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. Short-term (less than 12 months) and small value lease contracts are expensed in income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 41 Adjustments recognized on adoption of IFRS 16 Due to IFRS 16 adoption, Adyen recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities with regard to lease agreements for data center space, server racks and offices, which were previously recognized as operating leases in accordance with IAS 17. The lease liability measurement was calculated by bringing to present value all future lease payments, using an incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019, in case no interest rate was available for the contract. The right-of-use assets related to the aforementioned agreements were measured in a prospective basis, as if new rules were applied to the date of standard implementation, adjusted by the amount of any prepayments related to the lease agreement as per December 31, 2018. As a result of the new standard, the opening balances as per January 1, 2019 were affected as per below: Impact IFRS 16 01/01/2019 31/12/2019 Right-of-use assets 62,625 59,695 Current lease liabilities 10,556 10,791 Non-current lease liabilities 52,069 50,903 In the period ended December 31, 2019, Adyen recognized an amount of EUR 5,952 related to the depreciation of the right-of-use assets and EUR 594 related to interest on the lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16. 14. Related party transactions During period, Adyen identified related party transactions that took place at arm's length with Stichting Administratiekantoor Adyen, employees and Supervisory Board members. The balances as per the end of the period are disclosed as per below: Related party transactions 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Supervisory Board (97) (271) Employees 18 1 There were no other transactions with related parties during the six months ended December 31, 2019 (2018: nil). 15. Contingencies and commitments Adyen has no contingent liabilities in respect to legal claims. Adyen N.V. and Adyen International B.V. are a fiscal unity for income tax purposes. Under the Dutch Tax Collection Act, the members of the fiscal unity are jointly and severally liable for any taxes payable by the fiscal unity. In the U.S., Adyen holds licenses to operate as a money transmitter (or its equivalent), which, among other things, subjects Adyen to reporting requirements, bonding requirements, limitations on the investment of customer funds and inspection by state regulatory agencies. Adyen has EUR 23,892 (as per December 31, 2018: EUR 18,777) of outstanding bank guarantees and letters of credit as per December 31, 2019. In addition, Adyen has an intra-day credit facility of EUR 272 million (as per December 31, 2018: EUR 100 million) which is not used as per December 31, 2019. In Brazil, Adyen has setup a collateral account in which Brazilian Government bonds were deposited by a partner financial institution, in order to decrease its exposure to this counterparty. As per December 31, 2019 the total collateral was EUR 51,685 (BRL 233,486). H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 42 16. Events after the balance sheet date There are no events after the reporting period. 17. Other information The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are unaudited. Amsterdam, February 27, 2020 Sincerely, Pieter van der Does Ingo Uytdehaage CEO CFO H2 2019 Shareholder letter page 43 Statement by the Management board As is required by section 5.25d of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) we state that according to the best of our knowledge: The interim consolidated financial statements present a true and fair view of the consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and the profit or loss of Adyen N.V.; and The interim consolidated financial statements provide a true and fair view of the information required pursuant to article 5.25d paragraph 8 and 9 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). Amsterdam, February 27, 2020 Sincerely, Pieter van der Does Ingo Uytdehaage CEO CFO Attachments Original document

