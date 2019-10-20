Adyen N : Jurlique partners with Adyen to propel global expansion

Jurlique, the iconic Australian skincare brand will roll out new payment capabilities with Adyen, across its e-commerce sites to drive international growth.

Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced an ecommerce partnership with global skincare giant, Jurlique. Through the partnership, the Australian-grown retail company will benefit from a seamless, secure and consolidated payment platform for its customers across the globe.

As part of this partnership, Jurlique migrated all ecommerce payments to the Adyen platform, and signed up to Adyen's Managed Risk services.

'Adyen's payments solution will allow Jurlique to create a consistent online customer payment experience across one platform for the business globally, while providing us with access to richer data insights to enhance our customers' ecommerce retail experiences,' says Alexa Anastassi, Global Digital Product Manager at Jurlique International.



Prior to working with Adyen, Jurlique had one payment channel for payment methods such as Visa and Mastercard and additional integrations to support the likes of Afterpay and Paypal.

'This meant we had disparate data floating around that wasn't useful to the business. By consolidating everything into one platform, we're able to map out our customers' preferred payment methods and tie this data back to their shopping behaviour,' says Anastassi.

Jurlique's payments transformation marks the latest phase of a significant digital transformation for the brand, which began in 2015.



'Our previous commerce platform was highly manual and siloed which made it more difficult to tap into growth opportunities and deliver more tailored customer engagements. Recognising this, we set out on a journey to overhaul and centralise our approach to customer data, CRM, payments strategies and platforms,' says Anastassi.

Jurlique was keen to offer its international consumers the top local and international payment options, including Alipay, China Union Pay and WeChat Pay - something which Adyen's flexible payment solution supports. Importantly, the Adyen platform integrated easily with Jurlique's existing Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform.

'We know you get greater customer retention and loyalty and an increase in average order value by giving customers the payment option that they're most comfortable with. Offering popular international payment methods like Alipay and WeChat Pay across all ecommerce stores lets our customers know we're putting them and their payment preferences front and centre. The Adyen platform lets us achieve this faster.'



Michel van Aalten, Country Manager AUNZ Adyen, says: 'Adyen is proud to partner with Jurlique, an iconic Australian brand as it embarks on its growth journey. As Jurlique grows its global reach, Adyen will continue to make it easier for the company to make better risk decisions and create online experiences its customers will love.'



Now, with one consolidated platform for the whole e-commerce global business, Jurlique is achieving dual goals of unlocking additional revenue and creating a frictionless experience for its customers.



'It's been great to work with a partner who believes in our vision and can really build with us into the future,' says Anastassi.

