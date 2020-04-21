Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Adyen N.V.    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 01:43:38 am
780.6 EUR   -1.49%
01:36aADYEN N : publishes Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
04/20ADYEN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/17ADYEN N : Building demos from the merchant perspective
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adyen N : publishes Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:36am EDT

The full Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update can be found via this link.

Q1 2020 Summary

  • Processed volume of €67 billion in Q1 2020: up 38% year-on-year.
  • Net revenue of €135.5 million: up 34% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA of €63.6 million: up 16% year-on-year.
  • EBITDA margin was 47%, as we continue to invest in long-term growth.
  • Free cash flow conversion ratio of 93%, with CapEx remaining

Building for the long-term
'At Adyen, we build everything for the long-term. The COVID-19 pandemic does not change that. Notwithstanding, where we have traditionally shied away from providing short-term updates, we felt it sensible to provide additional transparency to our shareholders during these unprecedented times. For us, we continue to focus on our merchants to help them navigate this new environment, albeit from a distance', said Ingo Uytdehaage, Adyen's CFO.

AGM
An emergency bill allowing companies to organize virtual annual general meetings is likely to take effect in the Netherlands shortly. Adyen's AGM, scheduled for May 26, will be converted from a hybrid AGM - for which a convening notice was sent out on April 10 - to a virtual AGM as soon as this bill has taken effect.

Contact
ir@adyen.com
press@adyen.com

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADYEN N.V.
01:36aADYEN N : publishes Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
04/20ADYEN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/17ADYEN N : Building demos from the merchant perspective
PU
04/17ADYEN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/16ADYEN N.V. : quaterly sales release
04/14ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/09ADYEN N : Index Ventures raises $2 billion for early-stage, growth investments
RE
04/06ADYEN : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04/01ADYEN N : to publish COVID-19 trading update on April 21
PU
03/31ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 651 M
EBIT 2020 344 M
Net income 2020 276 M
Finance 2020 1 670 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 87,2x
P/E ratio 2021 60,3x
EV / Sales2020 33,6x
EV / Sales2021 23,5x
Capitalization 23 557 M
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 785,13  €
Last Close Price 780,40  €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Arnout Diederik Schuijff Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.8.40%25 631
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-11.84%78 865
WORLDLINE-4.77%11 950
SIMCORP A/S-15.78%3 694
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC2.81%1 880
IRESS LIMITED-2.10%1 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group