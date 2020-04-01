Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Adyen N.V.    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adyen N : to publish COVID-19 trading update on April 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Adyen today announced that it will publish a trading update on April 21st for the purpose of providing increased transparency into its underlying business during these unprecedented times.

'We are a company that builds for the long-term, and the COVID-19 pandemic does not change that. However, we do want to make sure that we are as transparent as possible towards our shareholders. With the next results publication planned for late August, this intermittent update should achieve that goal,' said Ingo Uytdehaage, Adyen's CFO.

The trading update will be published on the company's website at www.adyen.com/irbefore the market opens on April 21st, at 07.30 CEST. As is customary prior to a results publication, Adyen will enter into a quiet period effective immediately.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 06:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADYEN N.V.
02:06aADYEN N : to publish COVID-19 trading update on April 21
PU
03/05ADYEN N : Guzman y Gomez speeds customer orders and checkout by 30 seconds* with..
PU
02/27ADYEN N : H2 2019 Financial Results
PU
02/27ADYEN N : H2 2019 Financial Results
PU
02/27ADYEN N : Investor Relations
PU
02/27ADYEN N.V. : Shareholder letter
CO
02/25ADYEN N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/24ADYEN N.V. : annual earnings release
02/19JPMorgan, UniCredit seen frontrunners to handle payments firm SIA's $4 billio..
RE
02/19ADYEN N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 677 M
EBIT 2020 359 M
Net income 2020 282 M
Finance 2020 1 676 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 83,4x
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
EV / Sales2020 31,8x
EV / Sales2021 22,6x
Capitalization 23 190 M
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 782,57  €
Last Close Price 770,60  €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Arnout Diederik Schuijff Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.5.42%25 484
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-12.55%77 219
WORLDLINE-14.96%10 854
SIMCORP A/S-28.38%3 311
HYPOPORT AG-15.08%1 837
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC-2.13%1 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group