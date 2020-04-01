Adyen N : to publish COVID-19 trading update on April 21

Adyen today announced that it will publish a trading update on April 21st for the purpose of providing increased transparency into its underlying business during these unprecedented times.

'We are a company that builds for the long-term, and the COVID-19 pandemic does not change that. However, we do want to make sure that we are as transparent as possible towards our shareholders. With the next results publication planned for late August, this intermittent update should achieve that goal,' said Ingo Uytdehaage, Adyen's CFO.

The trading update will be published on the company's website at www.adyen.com/irbefore the market opens on April 21st, at 07.30 CEST. As is customary prior to a results publication, Adyen will enter into a quiet period effective immediately.