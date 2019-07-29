Log in
ADYNXX INC
Adynxx : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

07/29/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

FLESHER GREGORY J.

Requiring Statement

Adynxx, Inc.[ ADYX ]

(Month/Day/Year)

07/22/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

C/O ADYNXX, INC.

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

100 PINE ST., STE. 500

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

SAN

CA

94111

Reporting Person

FRANCISCO

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit 24: Power of Attorney

No securities are beneficially owned.

/s/ John T. McKenna,

07/29/2019

Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR

SECTION 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby makes, constitutes and appoints Rick Orr, Dina Gonzalez, John T. McKenna, and Laura A. Berezin as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to:

  1. prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including any amendments thereto) with respect to the securities of Adynxx, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), with the SEC, any national securities exchanges and the Company, as considered necessary or advisable under Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended from time to time;
  2. seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information on transactions in the Company's securities from any third party, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to the undersigned and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and
  3. perform any and all other acts which in the discretion of such

attorney-in-fact are necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing.

The undersigned acknowledges that:

(1) this Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, such attorney-in-fact to act in their discretion on information provided to such attorney-in-fact without independent verification of such information;

  1. any documents prepared and/or executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable;
  2. neither the Company nor such attorney-in-fact assumes (i) any liability for the undersigned's responsibility to comply with the requirement of the Exchange Act, (ii) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements, or (iii) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and
  3. this Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act, including without limitation the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

The undersigned hereby gives and grants the foregoing attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that such attorney-in-fact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Limited Power of Attorney.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to such attorney-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 29th day of July 2019.

/s/ Gregory J. Flesher

____________________________________

Gregory J. Flesher

Disclaimer

Adynxx Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 01:59:07 UTC
